How to complete FIFA 21 Kenny Lala Freeze SBC: solutions & cost

Strasbourg’s Kenny Lala is the next player to get a Freeze promo SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Here’s everything you need to know to unlock his new card quickly and cheaply.

Lala usually lines up as a right-back for Strasbourg, but this latest Freeze SBC allows him to start at the RM spot without any chemistry penalties.

In addition to a position change, Kenny also gets boosted to an 85 OVR up from his regular 79. Let’s take a look at all of the stats, along with what you’ll have to do to grab it for yourself.

Kenny Lala Freeze SBC in-game stats

Kenny Lala Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

There’s just one SBC to complete if you want to grab Lala’s new Freeze SBC, and it will run you roughly 135,000 to 155,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you prefer.

Read More: How to complete FIFA 21 Adama Traore Freeze SBC

The full list of requirements is down below:

Kenny Lala

Number of players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be updating this with a couple of cheap solutions as soon as they become available. To make things even easier, none of the ones we feature will require and loyalty or position change cards to complete.

There’s also a three-game loan version of this card available for 3,000 to 8,000 FUT Coins altogether, if you don’t want to go all in. The full requirements are listed below:

Kenny Lala [Loan]

Number of players from France: Min 1

Rare: Min 1

Rare: Min 1 Player Level: Min Silver

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 45

Team Chemistry: Min 45 Number of players in the Squad: 8

If you want to grab Lala’s switched-up Freeze SBC card, you’ll have a week until Sunday, December 27 to complete it. This also gives you enough time to grab the loan version and try it out first if you’re not quite sold.

Read More:How to complete FIFA 21 Serge Gnabry Freeze SBC

As always be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest SBC guides and other FIFA 21 news, updates, leaks, guides, and more.