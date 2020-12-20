Logo
How to complete FIFA 21 Kenny Lala Freeze SBC: solutions & cost

Published: 20/Dec/2020 18:50

by Bill Cooney
Lala Freeze SBC FIFA 21

FUT

Strasbourg’s Kenny Lala is the next player to get a Freeze promo SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Here’s everything you need to know to unlock his new card quickly and cheaply.

Lala usually lines up as a right-back for Strasbourg, but this latest Freeze SBC allows him to start at the RM spot without any chemistry penalties.

In addition to a position change, Kenny also gets boosted to an 85 OVR up from his regular 79. Let’s take a look at all of the stats, along with what you’ll have to do to grab it for yourself.

Kenny Lala Freeze SBC in-game stats

Kenny Lala Freeze Stats FIFA 21
FUTBIN
Stats for Kenny Lala’s Freeze SBC.

Kenny Lala Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

There’s just one SBC to complete if you want to grab Lala’s new Freeze SBC, and it will run you roughly 135,000 to 155,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you prefer.

The full list of requirements is down below:

Kenny Lala

  • Number of players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be updating this with a couple of cheap solutions as soon as they become available. To make things even easier, none of the ones we feature will require and loyalty or position change cards to complete.

There’s also a three-game loan version of this card available for 3,000 to 8,000 FUT Coins altogether, if you don’t want to go all in. The full requirements are listed below:

Kenny Lala [Loan]

  • Number of players from France: Min 1
  • Rare: Min 1
  • Player Level: Min Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min 45
  • Number of players in the Squad: 8

If you want to grab Lala’s switched-up Freeze SBC card, you’ll have a week until Sunday, December 27 to complete it. This also gives you enough time to grab the loan version and try it out first if you’re not quite sold.

Phil Foden’s insane FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed – with 5 ICONs

Published: 20/Dec/2020 11:02

by Joe Craven
Phil Foden in FIFA 21
EA Sports

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Manchester City and England midfield maestro Phil Foden has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed by an opponent, and it’s one of the best starting XIs we’ve ever seen. On top of the 5 ICONs is Foden’s own 99 rated pro player card. We’ve got a detailed look at that, too. 

There are few English youngsters as exciting as Manchester City’s Phil Foden. The left-footed wonderkid has secured an important role in Pep Guardiola’s squad as they try to wrestle the title back from Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

Following yesterday’s win at Southampton, it seems that Foden decided to play some FIFA to unwind. Thanks to Redditor u/Forlan07, we’ve got an idea of the team he’s running, and it’s a truly scary squad.

Phil Foden holding FIFA 21
IG: PhilFoden
Foden has shared his love for FIFA before.

Phil Foden’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

In terms of his team, it looks like a 4-2-3-1 is being used in-game, but that’s not necessarily the formation he’s starting with. If it was, a few players (including his own 99 OVR card) would not be on full chemistry.

It’s a LaLiga back three with Courtois in goal, FUT Freeze Casemiro at LCB and Raphael Varane at RCB. Theo Hernandez of AC Milan is at left-back, while Carlos Alberto starts at RB. It’s a top tier back 5, but it only gets better when you look at the attack.

ICONs Eric Cantona and R9 are joined by Cristiano Ronaldo and then Phil Foden’s very own 99 OVR pro player card. The inclusion of this card confirms that it’s Foden himself, as EA are careful to only give pro player cards to accounts owned by the stars themselves. His full team is listed below:

  • GK: Thibaut Courtois
  • RB: Carlos Alberto
  • CB: Raphael Varane
  • CB: Casemiro
  • LB: Theo Hernandez
  • CM: David Beckham
  • CM: Ruud Gullit
  • LW: Phil Foden
  • RW: Eric Cantona
  • CAM: Cristiano Ronaldo
  • ST: Ronaldo (R9)
Screenshot of Phil Foden's FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
Reddit: Forlan07
Foden’s team in the post-match area.

Phil Foden’s FIFA 21 pro player card

Thanks to the Redditor, we also got a look at Foden’s 99 OVR pro player card, and its stats are pretty remarkable. There’s no point going through stats individually because they’re all 99. If that wasn’t enough, Foden’s stuck a Hunter chemistry style on himself because why not?

Phil Foden's Pro Player Card
Reddit: Forlan07
Foden’s player card might be the best we’ve ever seen.

The player confirmed that they matched Foden in FUT Champions. We’re not sure what the final score was, but Foden was 3-1 up against a player from Division 1. It seems his on-field talents are matched by his FIFA talents. Make no mistake though, that team will be helping him along nicely.