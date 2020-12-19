How to complete FIFA 21 Adama Traore Freeze SBC: solutions & cost

Wolverhampton winger Adama Traore is the next player to get a Freeze promo position switch SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Here’s everything you need to know to unlock it quickly and cheaply.

The Wolves will be leaning on Traore going into next season, but the Spaniard doesn’t usually line up on the defensive side of things. That’s what makes this SBC so unique, and appealing — if you need to bulk up your backline.

Yes, you heard right, instead of lining up at the Wing as per usual, this card sends Adama to play as an LB, and boosts him from 79 to 84 OVR. Lets take a look at all of the stats, along with what you’ll have to do to grab it for yourself.

Adama Traore Freeze SBC in-game stats

Adama Traore Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

Altogether there are two SBCs you need to complete in order to knock this out and claim the card for yourself. They’re called “Wolves” and “Premier League” and will cost you around 205,000 to 230,000 coins altogether.

The full list of requirements is down below:

Wolves

Number of players from Wolves: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be updating this article with some cheap solutions for these SBCs as soon as they become available.

If you want to grab Traore’s SBC, you’ll have one week, until Saturday, December 16 to finish all of the requirements up. As an extra reward for your efforts, you’ll also pick up two Players packs along with his card.