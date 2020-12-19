Logo
How to complete FIFA 21 Adama Traore Freeze SBC: solutions & cost

Published: 19/Dec/2020 19:24

by Bill Cooney
Adama SBC FIFA 21 Freeze

Wolverhampton winger Adama Traore is the next player to get a Freeze promo position switch SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Here’s everything you need to know to unlock it quickly and cheaply.

The Wolves will be leaning on Traore going into next season, but the Spaniard doesn’t usually line up on the defensive side of things. That’s what makes this SBC so unique, and appealing — if you need to bulk up your backline.

Yes, you heard right, instead of lining up at the Wing as per usual, this card sends Adama to play as an LB, and boosts him from 79 to 84 OVR. Lets take a look at all of the stats, along with what you’ll have to do to grab it for yourself.

Adama Traore Freeze SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Traore’s Freeze Promo SBC.

Adama Traore Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

Altogether there are two SBCs you need to complete in order to knock this out and claim the card for yourself. They’re called “Wolves” and “Premier League” and will cost you around 205,000 to 230,000 coins altogether.

The full list of requirements is down below:

Wolves

  • Number of players from Wolves: Min 1
  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be updating this article with some cheap solutions for these SBCs as soon as they become available.

If you want to grab Traore’s SBC, you’ll have one week, until Saturday, December 16 to finish all of the requirements up. As an extra reward for your efforts, you’ll also pick up two Players packs along with his card.

How to complete FIFA 21 Serge Gnabry Freeze SBC: solutions & cost

Published: 19/Dec/2020 1:22

by Andrew Amos
EA SPORTS / Dexerto

If there’s one FIFA 21 Freeze SBC you do, it might just be this Serge Gnabry one. The winger has moved to CAM, got an upgrade to 88, and received huge boosts to his pace and passing, making this the one SBC you won’t want to miss.

Serge Gnabry hasn’t been as much of a player favorite in FIFA 21 due to his pace downgrade from 90 to 82 between FIFA 20 and now. However, his new Freeze card in the latest SBC might be tantalizing enough for players to pick up the German winger ⁠— this time as a CAM.

With a big upgrade to 88 overall, plus huge boosts to a number of his stats, and a decent price point for this SBC, this is arguably the best value challenge of the Freeze campaign so far. Here’s what you need to know to complete it.

Serge Gnabry Freeze SBC in-game stats

As we mentioned earlier, Gnabry is getting a +3 on his overall to 88 with his shift to CAM in the Freeze SBC. It makes him a powerhouse across the board, with 85+ on his Pace (88), Dribbling (89), Shooting (85), and Passing (88).

Serge Gnabry FIFA 21 Freeze card stats
FUTBIN
The Gnabry Freeze card is a hefty upgrade on his base 85 RM one.

Within that is an increase to his Sprint Speed (+7), and a huge boon to all of his passing, especially Vision (+8) and Short Passing (+12), which makes him great in the front third.

Not to be neglected is his Physicality boost to 75 as well, giving him a little bit extra strength and jump to muscle his way to goal. Gnabry’s Freeze card has made him a more well-rounded player across the board ⁠— except in defense, but not everyone’s perfect.

Serge Gnabry Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

Good cards like this don’t come cheap. The Serge Gnabry Freeze SBC will set you back around 230,000 to 250,000 coins depending on your platform, but honestly, this is one of the better valued SBCs from the promotion so far.

Bayern München

  • # of players from FC Bayern: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack
FIFA 21 Bayern Munchen SBC solution for Gnabry Freeze
FUTBIN
Here’s the cheapest “Bayern Munchen” solution for the Gnabry Freeze SBC.

Bundesliga

  • # of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack
FIFA 21 Bundesliga SBC solution for Gnabry Freeze
FUTBIN
Here’s the cheapest “Bundesliga” solution for the Gnabry Freeze SBC.

Serge Gnabry Freeze loan SBC requirements and total cost

Not sold on the Gnabry card? You can see how well the German fits in your squad on a three-game loan.

It’ll only set you back a couple of thousand coins, but it could save you hundreds of thousands down the line. All you need to do is another, simple SBC:

  • # of players from Germany: Min 1
  • Gold Players: Min 1
  • Player Level: Min Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min 45
  • # of players in the Squad: 8

If you want to pick up Gnabry, you have a few days to mull over it. The SBC will be hanging around until January 1.

Be sure to follow @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest SBC guides and other FIFA 21 news, and if you bang Gnabry in your squad, be sure to hit us with a clip if he helps you out!