Phil Foden's insane FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed – with 5 ICONs - Dexerto

Phil Foden’s insane FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed – with 5 ICONs

Published: 20/Dec/2020 11:02

by Joe Craven
Phil Foden in FIFA 21
EA Sports

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Manchester City and England midfield maestro Phil Foden has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed by an opponent, and it’s one of the best starting XIs we’ve ever seen. On top of the 5 ICONs is Foden’s own 99 rated pro player card. We’ve got a detailed look at that, too. 

There are few English youngsters as exciting as Manchester City’s Phil Foden. The left-footed wonderkid has secured an important role in Pep Guardiola’s squad as they try to wrestle the title back from Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

Following yesterday’s win at Southampton, it seems that Foden decided to play some FIFA to unwind. Thanks to Redditor u/Forlan07, we’ve got an idea of the team he’s running, and it’s a truly scary squad.

Phil Foden holding FIFA 21
IG: PhilFoden
Foden has shared his love for FIFA before.

Phil Foden’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

In terms of his team, it looks like a 4-2-3-1 is being used in-game, but that’s not necessarily the formation he’s starting with. If it was, a few players (including his own 99 OVR card) would not be on full chemistry.

It’s a LaLiga back three with Courtois in goal, FUT Freeze Casemiro at LCB and Raphael Varane at RCB. Theo Hernandez of AC Milan is at left-back, while Carlos Alberto starts at RB. It’s a top tier back 5, but it only gets better when you look at the attack.

ICONs Eric Cantona and R9 are joined by Cristiano Ronaldo and then Phil Foden’s very own 99 OVR pro player card. The inclusion of this card confirms that it’s Foden himself, as EA are careful to only give pro player cards to accounts owned by the stars themselves. His full team is listed below:

  • GK: Thibaut Courtois
  • RB: Carlos Alberto
  • CB: Raphael Varane
  • CB: Casemiro
  • LB: Theo Hernandez
  • CM: David Beckham
  • CM: Ruud Gullit
  • LW: Phil Foden
  • RW: Eric Cantona
  • CAM: Cristiano Ronaldo
  • ST: Ronaldo (R9)
Screenshot of Phil Foden's FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
Reddit: Forlan07
Foden’s team in the post-match area.

Phil Foden’s FIFA 21 pro player card

Thanks to the Redditor, we also got a look at Foden’s 99 OVR pro player card, and its stats are pretty remarkable. There’s no point going through stats individually because they’re all 99. If that wasn’t enough, Foden’s stuck a Hunter chemistry style on himself because why not?

Phil Foden's Pro Player Card
Reddit: Forlan07
Foden’s player card might be the best we’ve ever seen.

The player confirmed that they matched Foden in FUT Champions. We’re not sure what the final score was, but Foden was 3-1 up against a player from Division 1. It seems his on-field talents are matched by his FIFA talents. Make no mistake though, that team will be helping him along nicely.

How to complete FIFA 21 Adama Traore Freeze SBC: solutions & cost

Published: 19/Dec/2020 19:24 Updated: 19/Dec/2020 20:41

by Bill Cooney
Adama SBC FIFA 21 Freeze

Wolverhampton winger Adama Traore is the next player to get a Freeze promo position switch SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Here’s everything you need to know to unlock it quickly and cheaply.

The Wolves will be leaning on Traore going into next season, but the Spaniard doesn’t usually line up on the defensive side of things. That’s what makes this SBC so unique and appealing — if you need to bulk up your backline.

Yes, you heard right, instead of lining up at the Wing as per usual, this card sends Adama to play as an LB, and boosts him from 79 to 84 OVR. Lets take a look at all of the stats, along with what you’ll have to do to grab it for yourself.

Adama Traore Freeze SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Traore’s Freeze Promo SBC.

Even though Traore has been swapped to a defender for this card, the stats are all the same, if not better, compared to his base Gold. Defending has obviously been boosted way up from 38 to 80, and Physicality from 80 to 84. Shooting (66 to 72) and Passing (68 to 75) also get upgraded as well.

Pace and Dribbling remain unchanged, at 96 and 86 respectively, making this a very unique card that just might be worth the price tag should you be in need of a defender.

Adama Traore Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

Altogether there are two SBCs you need to complete in order to knock this out and claim the card for yourself. They’re called “Wolves” and “Premier League” and will cost you around 205,000 to 230,000 coins altogether.

The full list of requirements is down below:

Wolves

  • Number of players from Wolves: Min 1
  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Adama Traore Freeze SBC solutions

Below are a couple of the cheapest possible solutions for Traore’s Freeze SBCs, to make things even easier, none of the following will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Wolves solution 1

Wolves solution 2

Premier League solution 1

Premier League solution 2

If you want to grab Traore’s SBC, you’ll have one week, until Saturday, December 16 to finish all of the requirements up. As an extra reward for your efforts, you’ll also pick up two Players packs along with his card.

Be sure to follow @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest SBC guides and other FIFA 21 news, and if you bang Traore in your squad, be sure to hit us with a clip if he helps you out!