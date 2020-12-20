Phil Foden's insane FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed – with 5 ICONs - Dexerto

Manchester City and England midfield maestro Phil Foden has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed by an opponent, and it’s one of the best starting XIs we’ve ever seen. On top of the 5 ICONs is Foden’s own 99 rated pro player card. We’ve got a detailed look at that, too.

There are few English youngsters as exciting as Manchester City’s Phil Foden. The left-footed wonderkid has secured an important role in Pep Guardiola’s squad as they try to wrestle the title back from Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

Following yesterday’s win at Southampton, it seems that Foden decided to play some FIFA to unwind. Thanks to Redditor u/Forlan07, we’ve got an idea of the team he’s running, and it’s a truly scary squad.

Phil Foden’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

In terms of his team, it looks like a 4-2-3-1 is being used in-game, but that’s not necessarily the formation he’s starting with. If it was, a few players (including his own 99 OVR card) would not be on full chemistry.

It’s a LaLiga back three with Courtois in goal, FUT Freeze Casemiro at LCB and Raphael Varane at RCB. Theo Hernandez of AC Milan is at left-back, while Carlos Alberto starts at RB. It’s a top tier back 5, but it only gets better when you look at the attack.

ICONs Eric Cantona and R9 are joined by Cristiano Ronaldo and then Phil Foden’s very own 99 OVR pro player card. The inclusion of this card confirms that it’s Foden himself, as EA are careful to only give pro player cards to accounts owned by the stars themselves. His full team is listed below:

GK: Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois RB: Carlos Alberto

Carlos Alberto CB: Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane CB: Casemiro

Casemiro LB: Theo Hernandez

Theo Hernandez CM: David Beckham

David Beckham CM: Ruud Gullit

Ruud Gullit LW: Phil Foden

Phil Foden RW: Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona CAM: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo ST: Ronaldo (R9)

Phil Foden’s FIFA 21 pro player card

Thanks to the Redditor, we also got a look at Foden’s 99 OVR pro player card, and its stats are pretty remarkable. There’s no point going through stats individually because they’re all 99. If that wasn’t enough, Foden’s stuck a Hunter chemistry style on himself because why not?

The player confirmed that they matched Foden in FUT Champions. We’re not sure what the final score was, but Foden was 3-1 up against a player from Division 1. It seems his on-field talents are matched by his FIFA talents. Make no mistake though, that team will be helping him along nicely.