How to complete FIFA 21 ICON Player Pick SBC: Mid or Prime - Dexerto

A new SBC has gone live in FIFA 21, with players now able to unlock themselves a Mid or Prime ICON in exchange for a few choice squads — but it won’t come cheap.

ICONs are undoubtedly some of the best and most valued cards in FIFA’s Ultimate Team, and for good reason, as they bring some of the best players from the history of football like Pele, Maradona, Beckham, and plenty more to the game.

They have some of the best stats, which also means they’re some of the most expensive cards in FIFA to pick up. A single ICON card can literally break the bank, so simply going and buying one often isn’t a viable option.

Mid or Prime ICON SBC requirements

ICON cards’ exorbitant price is exactly what makes these upgrade SBCs so useful. If you’re willing to test your luck and roll the dice to possibly grab a top name, these Mid or Prime ICON SBCs can be extremely useful.

To knock this out you’ll have to exchange four squads in order to earn 1 of 3 Mid or Prime ICONs. The requirements for each are listed down below, along with the reward for each set:

85-Rated Squad

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

In Form Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 45

Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 40

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Mid or Prime ICON SBC price and solutions

Like we mentioned, this SBC does not come cheap no matter how you try and slice it. At a total price of 918,000 to 1.05 million FUT Coins depending on your platform, it’s entirely up to you on whether to start it or not, but keep in mind it is much cheaper than buying an ICON outright, even if you can’t pick exactly who you’ll get.

Below are the solutions to each of the squads listed above, as always to make things as painless as possible, none of the following will require any Loyalty or Position Change cards to complete.

85-Rated Squad

85-Rated Squad

86-Rated Squad

87-Rated Squad

After completing all of the above requirements, you will earn either a Mid or Prime version of an ICON. Of course, it’s up to you whether you think this is all worthwhile.

Don’t wait around to get going on this if you want to complete it either, since this SBC will only be around for the next 10 days until March 11.