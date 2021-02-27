Juventus' Federico Chiesa's stacked FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed - Dexerto

Federico Chiesa has been impressive on his loan spell at Juventus, but his talents aren’t limited to football. He knows FIFA 21 Ultimate Team like the back of his hand, and it shows in his squad.

Serie A is packed to the rafters with talented young players, but none have impressed more than Federico Chiesa. The 23-year-old winger left Fiorentina after a long spell and joined Juventus on loan.

Advertisement

He’s already netted eight goals in 28 appearances for them across all competitions, which is no surprise given his pace and skill. Still, he’s proven to be a welcome addition to the squad.

Like many other footballers, Chiesa doesn’t mind a game of FIFA. A fan spotted him playing FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and was stunned by the quality of his squad.

Advertisement

Federico Chiesa’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team squad

Chiesa’s FIFA 21 squad features an impressive line-up of icons and current players that synergize perfectly with his own FIFA 21 Pro Player Card.

Featuring both R9 and CR7, as well as Gullit up front, Chiesa’s squad has plenty of attacking prowess. Ederson in between the sticks is one of the best keepers you could ask for too.

Advertisement

LF: Robben (88)

ST: Ruud Gullit (90)

RF: Dominik Szoboszlai (88)

CDM: Ronaldo (97)

CM: Federico Chiesa (99)

CDM: Cristiano Ronaldo (95)

LB: Ferland Mendy (83)

CB: Raphael Varane (86)

CB: Paolo Maldini (92)

RB: Joao Cancelo (86)

GK: Ederson (89)

Played against Chiesa, what a team👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/KFuOExZWKq — Mase (@MASE_17) February 26, 2021

It’s an impressive squad that will undoubtedly cause problems for the opposition. But while there are some expensive cards in the mix, it includes some humble and affordable ones, such as Mendy and Varane.

Advertisement

Federico Chiesa is also up to speed with the meta. He uses a balanced 4-3-3 formation with lots of firepower up-front and two CDM’s to support the backlines.

Of course, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario aren’t exactly defensive midfielders. However, the formation itself is still quite balanced.