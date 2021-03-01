FIFA 21 TOTW 23 predictions: Bale, Messi, Goretzka - Dexerto

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 23 is almost here, and if our predictions are spot on, it’ll be good news for certain players who have upgradable cards like Ones to Watch and Headliners.

The end of the annual Future Stars promo gave way to a brand new FIFA Ultimate Team promo known as What If. It works similarly to promos we’ve seen before, where cards can get a quick boost based on their next set of games.

However, if you’ve chosen to not go anywhere near the What If cards – either you haven’t got the coins or couldn’t be bothered opening packs – don’t worry, old reliable Team of the Week will be here before you know it.

It might not be the greatest set of cards we’ve seen all season, given it’s been a bit of a lackluster round of games, but there still should be one or two standouts. So, let’s get into the predictions.

This week, our predictions for Team of the Week are headlined by Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale, Ruben Dias, and Leon Goretzka. Bar those, as we noted, it is a bit of a down week.

Bale was in fine form for Spurs against Burnley, looking back to his best with two goals and an assist. As for Messi, he bagged three goals and an assist in two goals, and is well in with a shout for TOTW.

Aside from them, West Brom’s Kyle Bartley seems a certain pick after his goal and clean sheet in the win over Brighton. Whilst Stuggart’s Wataru Endo and AZ Alkmaar’s Myron Boadu were both in fine goalscoring form.

FIFA 21 TOTW 23 Predictions | Team of the Week 23

GK: Lukasz Skorupski – Bologna

GK: Joel Robles – Real Betis

LB: Robin Gosens – Atalanta

RB: Matteo Darmian – Inter Milan

CB: Kyle Bartley – West Bromwich Albion

CB: Ruben Dias – Manchester City

CB: Maxence Lacroix – Wolfsburg

CDM: Wataru Endo – VFB Stuttgart

CDM: Franck Kessie – AC Milan

CM: Mohamed Dahoud – Borussia Dortmund

CM: Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich

CM: Riechedly Bazoer – Vitesse

LM: Diego Castro – Perth Glory

LW: Anwar El Ghazi – Aston Villa

RM: Akihiro Ienaga – Kawasaki Frontale

RM: Nicolas Pepe – Arsenal

RW: Gareth Bale – Spurs

RW: Armand Lauriente – Rennes

CAM: Curtis Jones – Liverpool

CAM: Filip Starzynski – Zagłębie Lubin

CF: Lionel Messi – Barcelona

ST: Myron Boadu – AZ Alkmaar

ST: Teemu Pukki – Norwich City

ST: Alexander Sorloth – RB Leipzig

ST: Aleksandar Prijović – Al-Ittihad

TOTW23 Silver Stars prediction – Virgil Misidjan

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, this week we’re going with Virgil Misidjan.

The 27-year-old was in fine form for PEC Zwolle, bagging a goal and chipping in with an assist against Heerenveen. There is a chance he sneaks into the normal squad, but he’s our Silver Star.

🏆 The Man of the Match van @PECZwolle tegen @scHeerenveen is geworden: Virgil Misidjan! pic.twitter.com/7YXQADbC1B — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) February 26, 2021

When is FIFA TOTW 23 releasing?

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 23 and aren’t official in any way. EA might have some What If cards for Team 2 that could affect their TOTW plans.

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 23 will be released on Wednesday, March 3 at 6 PM GMT.