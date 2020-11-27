How to complete FIFA 21 Aguero Black Friday SBC & Rodrygo Objectives - Dexerto

EA Sports is rolling out some special Black Friday Squad Building Challenges and Objectives for Black Friday, and we’ve got all the info you need to make the Flashback Sergio Aguero and Record Breaker Rodrygo cards all yours.
Man City’s star forward has an all-new SBC available for Black Friday, along with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, who gets a new set of Objectives for players to complete.
Let’s get the warning on price out of the way right here, completing Aguero’s SBC will not come cheap, but the good news is that there’s potential to pick up Rodrygo for absolutely nothing.
We’ll get the Objective requirements out of the way first since they obviously don’t require specific solutions like the SBC will. This Record Breaker card celebrates Rodrygo becoming the youngest-ever player to score a hat-trick in the UCL.
There are five requirements in total, and like we mentioned you don’t necessarily have to spend anything to complete them unless you’re lacking 8 LaLiga players to put in your starting squad. You can find the full list below:
- Hat Trick Hero: Score at least 3 goals in one match using Brazilian players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
- Setup Skills: Assist 8 goals using players with minimum 4* Skill Moves in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
- LaLiga Lessons: Score in 13 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
- Heroic Heading: Score 3 Headers in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
- Winning Streak: Win 7 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
This SBC has four different challenges, and like we mentioned it will not be too cheap at all, coming in at around 430,000 to 490,000 FUT coins depending on your platform of choice.
That’s not saying it isn’t a worthwhile card, with 90 Dribbling, 88 Pace, and 85 shooting, he would be a great addition to any lineup, it just comes down to whether or not you want to spend that kind of cash. The challenges for Aguero’s Flashback SBC are listed below:
Top Performance
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 7
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
La Albiceleste
- Number of players from Argentina: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
The Citizens
- Number of players from Manchester City: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
Premier League
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
There you have it, all of the requirements for Aguero’s Flashback SBC, and Rodrygo’s Record Breaker Objectives. Be sure to check back as we’ll be adding a list of the cheapest solutions for Aguero’s SBC shortly.
The good news is that you have basically a month — 29 days to be exact — to knock out Aguero's SBC. On the other hand you only have six days to complete Rodrygo's Objectives, definitely something to take into account if you plan on getting both.