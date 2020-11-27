How to complete FIFA 21 Base Icon Upgrade SBC: Cost & solutions - Dexerto

The FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC is one of the highest valued challenges in-game gives you the chance the get hold of a, you guessed it, Base ICON in Ultimate Team.

The SBC allows players to get their hands on ICONs that can be extremely difficult to obtain on the market, because they are so expensive. A number of these cards are among the best in the entire game in terms of their stats, and also because they get full chemistry with all players around them.

These SBC’s are not cheap to complete, though, so get ready to spend a lot of coins in the pursuit. Without further ado, here’s exactly how to complete all of the different teams included in the Base ICON Upgrade SBC.

FIFA 21 Based ICON Upgrade SBC

85-rated Squad (1)

Requirements

Squad Rating: Min. 85

Team Chemistry: Min. 75

Players in Squad: 11

Solution

This solution will set you back 83,000-93,000 coins on console and 93,000 on PC.

85-Rated Squad (2)

Requirements

In Form Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: Min. 85

Team Chemistry: Min. 70

Players in Squad: 11

Solution

This solution will cost you 93,000-102,000 coins on console and 108,000 on PC.

86-Rated Squad

Requirements

In Form Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: Min. 86

Team Chemistry: Min. 60

Players in Squad: 11

Solution

This solution will cost 135,000-152,000 coins on console and 158,000 on PC.

87-Rated Squad

Requirements

In Form Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: Min. 87

Team Chemistry: Min. 50

Players in Squad: 11

Solution

This solution will cost 189,000-205,000 coins on console and 214,000 on PC.

You will receive tradeable FIFA 21 FUT packs for each component of the SBC, as well as a Base ICON for completing the entire thing.

Hopefully, this has helped you complete the SBC’s without having to break the bank. Best of luck with the rewards!

For all the latest FIFA 21 news and guides, stick with here at Dexerto.