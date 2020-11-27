 How to complete FIFA 21 Base Icon Upgrade SBC: Cost & solutions - Dexerto
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Base Icon Upgrade SBC: Cost & solutions

Published: 27/Nov/2020 17:14

by Alex Garton
The first batch of Icon Swaps are expected to arrive in FUT Season 2.
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

The FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC is one of the highest valued challenges in-game gives you the chance the get hold of a, you guessed it, Base ICON in Ultimate Team. 

The SBC allows players to get their hands on ICONs that can be extremely difficult to obtain on the market, because they are so expensive. A number of these cards are among the best in the entire game in terms of their stats, and also because they get full chemistry with all players around them.

These SBC’s are not cheap to complete, though, so get ready to spend a lot of coins in the pursuit. Without further ado, here’s exactly how to complete all of the different teams included in the Base ICON Upgrade SBC.

FIFA 21 Based ICON Upgrade SBC

85-rated Squad (1)

Requirements

  • Squad Rating: Min. 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 75
  • Players in Squad: 11

Solution

FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete the first 85-rated Base ICON SBC.

This solution will set you back 83,000-93,000 coins on console and 93,000 on PC.

85-Rated Squad (2)

Requirements

  • In Form Players: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 70
  • Players in Squad: 11

Solution

FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete the second 85-rated Base ICON SBC.

This solution will cost you 93,000-102,000 coins on console and 108,000 on PC.

86-Rated Squad

Requirements

  • In Form Players: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 60
  • Players in Squad: 11

Solution

FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete the 86-rated Base ICON SBC.

This solution will cost 135,000-152,000 coins on console and 158,000 on PC.

87-Rated Squad

Requirements

  • In Form Players: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 50
  • Players in Squad: 11

Solution

FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete the 87-rated Base ICON SBC.

This solution will cost 189,000-205,000 coins on console and 214,000 on PC.

You will receive tradeable FIFA 21 FUT packs for each component of the SBC, as well as a Base ICON for completing the entire thing.

Hopefully, this has helped you complete the SBC’s without having to break the bank. Best of luck with the rewards!

For all the latest FIFA 21 news and guides, stick with here at Dexerto.

How to complete Bellerin & Deulofeu league player objectives in FIFA 21

Published: 27/Nov/2020 11:20

by Connor Bennett
Bellerin and Deulofeu objective cards in FIFA 21
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

League Objective players are back in FIFA 21, with Hector Bellerin and Gerard Deulofeu getting some nice boosts to their base cards. Here’s what you need to know.

In addition to Squad Building Challenges and Season Progress, FIFA players have the chance to earn free cards through objectives. 

Already in FIFA 21, we’ve had free Ones to Watch, Rulebreakers, and Silver Stars released through objectives, and now, League Objectives are back too. 

The premise is simple. You have to grind through a set of games with players who relate to a certain league, and if you complete the challenges, you’ll get a free card. In the spotlight first are Hector Bellerin and Gerard Deulofeu. 

Hector Bellerin Premier League player objectives

In FIFA’s gone by, no Premier League Ultimate Team was complete without Hector Bellerin. The speedy Spanish full-back was a nightmare to get past in defence – and he could handle himself in attack, too. 

Premier League team owners have had more options in recent years – the likes of Ruben Semedo, Ricardo Periera, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have come to the forefront – but Bellerin’s objective card is a throwback to how he used to be. 

The objectives are pretty simple too. Focus on the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, just feed your Premier League players and you’ll unlock the Arsenal man in no time. 

  • Premier League wins: Win 15 matches using only Premier League players in the starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Scoring prowess: Score 30 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Assist kings: Assist 20 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Feeling finesse: Score a finesse goal using Premier League players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Premier range: Assist from a cross using Premier League players in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
Hector Bellerin FIFA 21 objectives card
Screenshot via EA Sports
Bellerin’s new card could get him back amongst the Premier League elite.

Gerard Deulofeu Serie A league player objectives

As for Gerard Deulofeu, he used to be an absolutely great choice for cheap teams previously thanks to his form at Everton and Watford. 

Now, he plies his trade in Serie A with Udinese, and he is in focus with the League Objectives. Just like Bellerin, the focus is on the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, but there’s one different objective between the pair. 

  • Serie A wins: Win 15 matches using only Serie A players in the Starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Scoring prowess: Score 30 goals using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Assist kings: Assist 20 goals using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Thread the needle: Assist with a through ball using Serie A players in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Feeling finesse: Score a finesse goal using Serie A players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
Gerard Deulofeu FIFA 21 objectives card
Screenshot via EA Sports
Deulofeu’s new card is a throwback to FIFA’s past.

Unlike some other objectives, there is no set time limit for these two – and they should be available until the end of Season 2. 

If you get your hands on both of them, or even just one of them, let us know how the Spaniards get on for your Ultimate Team by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK.