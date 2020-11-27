 How to complete Bellerin & Deulofeu league player objectives in FIFA 21 - Dexerto
How to complete Bellerin & Deulofeu league player objectives in FIFA 21

Published: 27/Nov/2020 11:20

by Connor Bennett
Bellerin and Deulofeu objective cards in FIFA 21
Graphics: EA SPORTS

League Objective players are back in FIFA 21, with Hector Bellerin and Gerard Deulofeu getting some nice boosts to their base cards. Here’s what you need to know.

In addition to Squad Building Challenges and Season Progress, FIFA players have the chance to earn free cards through objectives. 

Already in FIFA 21, we’ve had free Ones to Watch, Rulebreakers, and Silver Stars released through objectives, and now, League Objectives are back too. 

The premise is simple. You have to grind through a set of games with players who relate to a certain league, and if you complete the challenges, you’ll get a free card. In the spotlight first are Hector Bellerin and Gerard Deulofeu. 

Hector Bellerin Premier League player objectives

In FIFA’s gone by, no Premier League Ultimate Team was complete without Hector Bellerin. The speedy Spanish full-back was a nightmare to get past in defence – and he could handle himself in attack, too. 

Premier League team owners have had more options in recent years – the likes of Ruben Semedo, Ricardo Periera, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have come to the forefront – but Bellerin’s objective card is a throwback to how he used to be. 

The objectives are pretty simple too. Focus on the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, just feed your Premier League players and you’ll unlock the Arsenal man in no time. 

  • Premier League wins: Win 15 matches using only Premier League players in the starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Scoring prowess: Score 30 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Assist kings: Assist 20 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Feeling finesse: Score a finesse goal using Premier League players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Premier range: Assist from a cross using Premier League players in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
Hector Bellerin FIFA 21 objectives card
Screenshot via EA Sports
Bellerin’s new card could get him back amongst the Premier League elite.

Gerard Deulofeu Serie A league player objectives

As for Gerard Deulofeu, he used to be an absolutely great choice for cheap teams previously thanks to his form at Everton and Watford. 

Now, he plies his trade in Serie A with Udinese, and he is in focus with the League Objectives. Just like Bellerin, the focus is on the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, but there’s one different objective between the pair. 

  • Serie A wins: Win 15 matches using only Serie A players in the Starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Scoring prowess: Score 30 goals using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Assist kings: Assist 20 goals using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Thread the needle: Assist with a through ball using Serie A players in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Feeling finesse: Score a finesse goal using Serie A players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
Gerard Deulofeu FIFA 21 objectives card
Screenshot via EA Sports
Deulofeu’s new card is a throwback to FIFA’s past.

Unlike some other objectives, there is no set time limit for these two – and they should be available until the end of Season 2. 

If you get your hands on both of them, or even just one of them, let us know how the Spaniards get on for your Ultimate Team by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK.

FIFA

7 best players to buy for FIFA 21 FUT Champs Weekend League

Published: 27/Nov/2020 10:10

by Alex Garton
FIFA 21 meta players
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

FIFA 21’s FUT Champs event goes live every weekend allowing players of all skill levels to compete for rewards. The question is, which meta players should you buy and how much do they cost?

The Weekend League is an event FIFA players look forward to competing in every weekend. The goal is to see how many wins a player can pick up in 30 online FUT Champs matches. The more wins you get, the better the rewards they receive at the end of the event.

As expected, FUT Champs matches are taken very seriously by much of the community, and competitors look for any advantages they can to pick up more wins. Well, one of the best methods for winning more games is to own the right cards before the Weekend League begins.

Each week we’re going to pick seven players you should consider adding to your squad before this weekend’s FUT Champs event, and include them here in this list. All prices in this article have been taken from FUTWIZ and are relevant at the time of writing.

Best FIFA 21 players to buy for FUT Champs

Federico Valverde

EA SPORTS
Federico Valverde plays for Real Madrid.

Price: 5k – 7k

Valverde is a great midfielder with a set of well-rounded stats. His standout attributes are his pace, acceleration, and physicality on the ball. On top of this, with 77 defense he makes a great option for CDM if necessary. At 5-7k, it’s hard to find a better midfield player for the price. Take a look at your squad and see if you can find a space for him, because you won’t regret it.

Ferland Mendy

Price: 69k – 100k

Another Real Madrid player, Mendy is a great addition to any defense and offers amazing pace and physicality. Playing without speedy full backs in this game is a crime, but that’s where the Frenchman has you sorted.

It’s also worth noting that he would make an incredible pairing with Valverde in your squad. There’s no denying that Mendy is on the pricier side, but if you have the coins, he’s a great investment ready for the Weekend League. Many meta players are also French, so connections are strong with this one.

Ousmane Dembele

Price: 11k – 14k

If you’re looking for a clinical finisher and don’t want to spend too many coins, look no further than Dembele. Not many have a better combination of sprint speed, acceleration, and finishing for this price – with five star weak foot to boot. He’s guaranteed to add a spark to your team.

Marcus Rashford

Price: 156k – 230k

In FIFA 21, Rashford does it all. With great pace and clinical finishing ability, Rashford is a solid pickup for this weekend’s FUT Champs event. An issue with some players is their ability to maintain energy throughout an entire match, with Rashford that’s never a worry as his card has an impressive 87 stamina. If you’ve got the coins, splash out on this speedster.

Joe Gomez

EA SPORTS
Joe Gomez is a center back for Liverpool.

Price: 62k – 90k

Joe Gomez is a center half that can keep up with strikers and bully them off the ball. If you find your defense is getting outpaced, or possibly carved open a little too easily, Gomez might be the solution. He pairs speed with physicality and can be a menace for strikers to deal with. Again, Gomez isn’t cheap but he’s a worthwhile pickup if you can afford him.

Raphael Varane

Price: 200k – 260k

Another Real Madrid player, Varane is a center-half you can always depend on. Like Gomez, Varane’s 82 pace means he can keep up with strikers and thwart dangerous attacking play. His 87 defending stat makes it difficult for strikers to get past him and his ability to intercept the ball is one of his standout attributes. Consider picking him up for the Weekend League if your defense is lacking.

Timo Werner

Price: 98k – 120k

If your team is lacking firepower in front of goal then Werner may be the perfect pickup before this weekend – if you don’t have him already. With 91 pace and 85 shooting, Werner will consistently put the ball in the back of the net and just seems to have an aura about him this year.

Sometimes it feels more difficult to nudge him off the ball than other strikers of a similar profile. For just over 100k, he’s great value and someone you should consider adding to your squad.

Hopefully, these players will aid you in FUT Champs this weekend and get you as many wins as possible. For more guides and all the latest FIFA news, stick with here at Dexerto.