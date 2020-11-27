How to complete Bellerin & Deulofeu league player objectives in FIFA 21 - Dexerto

League Objective players are back in FIFA 21, with Hector Bellerin and Gerard Deulofeu getting some nice boosts to their base cards. Here’s what you need to know.

In addition to Squad Building Challenges and Season Progress, FIFA players have the chance to earn free cards through objectives.

Already in FIFA 21, we’ve had free Ones to Watch, Rulebreakers, and Silver Stars released through objectives, and now, League Objectives are back too.

The premise is simple. You have to grind through a set of games with players who relate to a certain league, and if you complete the challenges, you’ll get a free card. In the spotlight first are Hector Bellerin and Gerard Deulofeu.

Hector Bellerin Premier League player objectives

In FIFA’s gone by, no Premier League Ultimate Team was complete without Hector Bellerin. The speedy Spanish full-back was a nightmare to get past in defence – and he could handle himself in attack, too.

Premier League team owners have had more options in recent years – the likes of Ruben Semedo, Ricardo Periera, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have come to the forefront – but Bellerin’s objective card is a throwback to how he used to be.

The objectives are pretty simple too. Focus on the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, just feed your Premier League players and you’ll unlock the Arsenal man in no time.

Premier League wins: Win 15 matches using only Premier League players in the starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Scoring prowess: Score 30 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Assist kings: Assist 20 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Feeling finesse: Score a finesse goal using Premier League players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Premier range: Assist from a cross using Premier League players in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Gerard Deulofeu Serie A league player objectives

As for Gerard Deulofeu, he used to be an absolutely great choice for cheap teams previously thanks to his form at Everton and Watford.

Now, he plies his trade in Serie A with Udinese, and he is in focus with the League Objectives. Just like Bellerin, the focus is on the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, but there’s one different objective between the pair.

Serie A wins: Win 15 matches using only Serie A players in the Starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Scoring prowess: Score 30 goals using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Assist kings: Assist 20 goals using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Thread the needle: Assist with a through ball using Serie A players in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Feeling finesse: Score a finesse goal using Serie A players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Unlike some other objectives, there is no set time limit for these two – and they should be available until the end of Season 2.

If you get your hands on both of them, or even just one of them, let us know how the Spaniards get on for your Ultimate Team by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK.