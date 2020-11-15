How to complete Felipe Anderson RTTF SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have released a new SBC for Felipe Anderson’s UCL Road to the Final card and we’ve got the requirements, cheapest solutions, in-game stats, and everything else you need to complete it.
For the past several years, Felipe Anderson has been one of the go-to players in FUT, mainly due to his shiftiness, pace, and the fact that he played for West Ham in the popular Premier League.
While his stock may have dropped slightly with his summer loan to Porto FC, EA may have just brought him back into popularity with a new Champions League RTTF card on November 15, available now via an SBC.
Sitting second in Group C 👀#UCL #RTTF @F_Andersoon Squad Building Challenge, available now in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/aCQErMA9ji
— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 15, 2020
The good news too is that the SBC has only one squad building component to it which, as things stand, will set you back around 45,000 – 50,000 coins, depending on your platform of choice.
Felipe Anderson UCL RTTF SBC requirements
- Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
- In-Form TOTW players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Players in Squad: 11
This article is currently being updated with the solutions & in-game stats.