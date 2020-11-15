How to complete Felipe Anderson RTTF SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have given FIFA players the chance to get their hands on a random Team of the Week card from FIFA 21 through a TOTW Upgrade SBC. Here’s how you do it.

As the FIFA year unfolds, EA SPORTS typically rolls out a whole lot of squad building challenges for players to complete. Some of these are focused on special cards like Players of the Month, Road to the Final, and Rulebreakers, while others offer up kits and similar cosmetics.

At times, the FIFA developers also decide to throw out SBCs that give random rewards where you just have to hope that the luck is on your side.

Well, one of those random reward challenges has been released in the form of a TOTW Upgrade SBC where, once you complete it, you’ll receive a random TOTW card from the first six weeks of FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 TOTW Upgrade SBC requirements

With it being a lucky dip-type squad building challenge, you don’t need to build four or five squads and lose around 100,000 coins from your FUT balance. No, you just need one squad.

You don’t even need to build a super-strong squad either. This TOTW Upgrade SBC just requires an 83-rated squad that has at least 50 team chemistry. So, you really can throw a lot of random cards and try it.

TOTW Upgrade requirements: Min 83 Squad Rating, Min 50 Team Chemistry, 11 players in the squad.

TOTW Upgrade SBC cheap solutions

As we’ve already noted, it’s not an incredibly expensive SBC to complete from scratch given that you only have to build one squad but it’s not that cheap either.

According to FUTBin, at the time of writing, it’ll set you back around 17,000 to 19,000 coins to complete, which, if you get a nice card, is worth it. Either way, we’ve got some solutions that should save you a few coins.

You don’t have to rush to complete the SBC either, as it will be available until November 22 and it’s repeatable too, so you can try your luck over and over.

If you manage to pick up anything nice from your result TOTW pack, be sure to let us know and tweet us a picture @UltimateTeamUK.