 How to complete Felipe Anderson RTTF SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto
FIFA

How to complete Felipe Anderson RTTF SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

Published: 15/Nov/2020 18:32

by Albert Petrosyan
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have released a new SBC for Felipe Anderson’s UCL Road to the Final card and we’ve got the requirements, cheapest solutions, in-game stats, and everything else you need to complete it.

For the past several years, Felipe Anderson has been one of the go-to players in FUT, mainly due to his shiftiness, pace, and the fact that he played for West Ham in the popular Premier League.

While his stock may have dropped slightly with his summer loan to Porto FC, EA may have just brought him back into popularity with a new Champions League RTTF card on November 15, available now via an SBC.

The good news too is that the SBC has only one squad building component to it which, as things stand, will set you back around 45,000 – 50,000 coins, depending on your platform of choice.

Felipe Anderson UCL RTTF SBC requirements

  • Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
  • In-Form TOTW players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Players in Squad: 11

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21’s TOTW Upgrade SBC

Published: 15/Nov/2020 11:36

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTW card on a stadium
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS have given FIFA players the chance to get their hands on a random Team of the Week card from FIFA 21 through a TOTW Upgrade SBC. Here’s how you do it. 

As the FIFA year unfolds, EA SPORTS typically rolls out a whole lot of squad building challenges for players to complete. Some of these are focused on special cards like Players of the Month, Road to the Final, and Rulebreakers, while others offer up kits and similar cosmetics. 

At times, the FIFA developers also decide to throw out SBCs that give random rewards where you just have to hope that the luck is on your side.

Well, one of those random reward challenges has been released in the form of a TOTW Upgrade SBC where, once you complete it, you’ll receive a random TOTW card from the first six weeks of FIFA 21. 

EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 TOTW Upgrade SBC requirements

With it being a lucky dip-type squad building challenge, you don’t need to build four or five squads and lose around 100,000 coins from your FUT balance. No, you just need one squad. 

You don’t even need to build a super-strong squad either. This TOTW Upgrade SBC just requires an 83-rated squad that has at least 50 team chemistry. So, you really can throw a lot of random cards and try it. 

  • TOTW Upgrade requirements: Min 83 Squad Rating, Min 50 Team Chemistry, 11 players in the squad.

TOTW Upgrade SBC cheap solutions

As we’ve already noted, it’s not an incredibly expensive SBC to complete from scratch given that you only have to build one squad but it’s not that cheap either. 

According to FUTBin, at the time of writing, it’ll set you back around 17,000 to 19,000 coins to complete, which, if you get a nice card, is worth it. Either way, we’ve got some solutions that should save you a few coins. 

You don’t have to rush to complete the SBC either, as it will be available until November 22 and it’s repeatable too, so you can try your luck over and over.

If you manage to pick up anything nice from your result TOTW pack, be sure to let us know and tweet us a picture @UltimateTeamUK