How to complete FIFA 21’s TOTW Upgrade SBC - Dexerto

How to complete FIFA 21’s TOTW Upgrade SBC

Published: 15/Nov/2020 11:36

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTW card on a stadium
FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS have given FIFA players the chance to get their hands on a random Team of the Week card from FIFA 21 through a TOTW Upgrade SBC. Here’s how you do it. 

As the FIFA year unfolds, EA SPORTS typically rolls out a whole lot of squad building challenges for players to complete. Some of these are focused on special cards like Players of the Month, Road to the Final, and Rulebreakers, while others offer up kits and similar cosmetics. 

At times, the FIFA developers also decide to throw out SBCs that give random rewards where you just have to hope that the luck is on your side.

Well, one of those random reward challenges has been released in the form of a TOTW Upgrade SBC where, once you complete it, you’ll receive a random TOTW card from the first six weeks of FIFA 21. 

FIFA 21 TOTW Upgrade SBC requirements

With it being a lucky dip-type squad building challenge, you don’t need to build four or five squads and lose around 100,000 coins from your FUT balance. No, you just need one squad. 

You don’t even need to build a super-strong squad either. This TOTW Upgrade SBC just requires an 83-rated squad that has at least 50 team chemistry. So, you really can throw a lot of random cards and try it. 

  • TOTW Upgrade requirements: Min 83 Squad Rating, Min 50 Team Chemistry, 11 players in the squad.

TOTW Upgrade SBC cheap solutions

As we’ve already noted, it’s not an incredibly expensive SBC to complete from scratch given that you only have to build one squad but it’s not that cheap either. 

According to FUTBin, at the time of writing, it’ll set you back around 17,000 to 19,000 coins to complete, which, if you get a nice card, is worth it. Either way, we’ve got some solutions that should save you a few coins. 

You don’t have to rush to complete the SBC either, as it will be available until November 22 and it’s repeatable too, so you can try your luck over and over.

If you manage to pick up anything nice from your result TOTW pack, be sure to let us know and tweet us a picture @UltimateTeamUK

Alex Sandro is the newest player to be given a Road to the Final card in FIFA 21, but this one is only available via a squad building challenge. So, here’s what you need to do. 

With the FIFA 21 year starting to pick up the pace, EA SPORTS have been releasing a number of their classic promos into Ultimate Team. We’ve had the Halloween promo return in the form of Rulebreakers, and now, Road to the Final is back. 

The RTTF cards revolve around the Champions League and Europa League competitions, with select players getting a special card. The ratings of these cards can increase if the player progresses through the competition. 

We’ve already seen the likes of Jan Oblak, Marcus Rashford, and Eden Hazard receive an RTTF card, and now it’s the turn of Juventus’ Alex Sandro. So, here’s what you need to know.

Road to the Final UCL cards team 2
EA SPORTS
Alex Sandro joins the Team 2 set of RTTF cards as an SBC.

Alex Sandro Road To The Final SBC requirements

The Brazilian full-back follows Isco with his Road to the Final card being solely available through an SBC. Though, it’s not an overly complicated squad building challenge. 

You only need to build two teams, one focused on Sandro’s club – Juventus, or Piemonte Calcio as they’re known in FIFA – and another centered around an in-form card of your choosing. 

The requirements for both challenges can be found, in full, below:

  • Top Form: Min 1 player from Serie A, Min 1 in-form player, Min 84 Squad Rating, Min 80 Team Chemistry. 
  • Tactical Emulation: Min 1 player from Piemonte Calcio, Min 86 Squad Rating, Min 70 Team Chemistry. 

RTTF Alex Sandro SBC cheap solutions

Now, even though there are only two teams needed for this SBC, it’s not incredibly cheap. As of writing, FUTBin suggests that it’ll cost you between 150,000 coins and 170,000 depending on what platform you play on. 

However, we’ve got a solution for each part of the SBC that should help you save a few coins and make life a little easier for you. These can be found below, starting with the Top Form solution. 

FUTBIN
A solution for the Top Form side of Alex Sandro’s RTTF SBC.
Solution for Tactical Emulation in Alex Sandro's SBC
FUTBIN
A solution for the Tactical Emulation side of Alex Sandro’s SBC.

With Juventus likely progressing from the Champions League group stage, the 86-rated left-back is probably a worthwhile investment if you want an upgrade on his base card. 

Plus, in addition to receiving his RTTF variant, you’ll also get two nice packs from the SBC that should help you reclaim some of your investment. So, let us know who you get by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK.