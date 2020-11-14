 David Beckham reportedly joining FIFA 21 Ultimate Team with Icon card - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

David Beckham reportedly joining FIFA 21 Ultimate Team with Icon card

Published: 14/Nov/2020 4:56 Updated: 14/Nov/2020 5:44

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FIFA 21 Ultimate Team David Beckham Icon
EA Sports

Share

FIFA Ultimate Team

David Beckham is a legend of the game, and now it seems like EA Sports are finally paying their respects and adding him to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team with an Icon card.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team has been underway for almost two months now, and players have been slogging it out to earn coins and build their dream team. However, nothing comes close to a team filled with Icon players.

This year’s lineup of Icons includes everyone from Zinedine Zidane and Diego Maradona to Ronaldinho and Fernando Torres. Eric Cantona has finally been added into the mix too. But strangely, there was always one big name missing from the list, and it’s none other than David Beckham.

There’s a reason for it, though. David Beckham signed an exclusive agreement deal with Konami, the creators of Pro Evolution Soccer, back in 2017. Now, it seems like that the contract has come to an end after major leaks revealed he might be on his way to FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team David Beckham Icon
MLS
David Beckham’s decorated career has seem him star in many teams throughout the world.

A leak surfaced deep in the underbelly of the EA Sports FIFA Forums. It suggested that David Beckham is being added as a new FUT Icon in FIFA 21’s Title Update 5. 

The leaker, who goes by the name of ponnyslakteriet, claimed, “all information and the player model have already been added, but EA [needs] to ‘activate’ it before he will be available.” He also shared details about his stats, which are as follows:

  • Overall Rating – 92
  • Position – RM (CM as secondary)
  • Skills – 3 Star
  • Weak Foot – 4 Star
  • Work Rate – High/High

Ponnyslakteriet also uploaded a glimpse of the portrait on the card. It’s based on the shaved hairstyle David Beckham sported several times throughout his career.

KieronSFF, a prominent streamer and YouTuber, doubled down on the leak and even photoshopped the portrait onto a card. Keep in mind, though, that there has been no official word on whether or not these leaks are true. However, the evidence is promising.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team David Beckham Icon
KieronSFF / EA Sports
This is an example of what David Beckham’s Icon card is expected to look like in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

It looks like David Beckham is set to finally get an Icon card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. It’s well-deserved since he’s undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time.

To be fair, he probably would have had one already if not for the deal he had with Konami.

As for when he’s supposedly being added to the game, all the signs point towards FIFA 21’s next-gen launch, which happens on December 4.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

Share

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!