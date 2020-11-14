David Beckham reportedly joining FIFA 21 Ultimate Team with Icon card - Dexerto

David Beckham is a legend of the game, and now it seems like EA Sports are finally paying their respects and adding him to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team with an Icon card.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team has been underway for almost two months now, and players have been slogging it out to earn coins and build their dream team. However, nothing comes close to a team filled with Icon players.

This year’s lineup of Icons includes everyone from Zinedine Zidane and Diego Maradona to Ronaldinho and Fernando Torres. Eric Cantona has finally been added into the mix too. But strangely, there was always one big name missing from the list, and it’s none other than David Beckham.

There’s a reason for it, though. David Beckham signed an exclusive agreement deal with Konami, the creators of Pro Evolution Soccer, back in 2017. Now, it seems like that the contract has come to an end after major leaks revealed he might be on his way to FIFA 21.

A leak surfaced deep in the underbelly of the EA Sports FIFA Forums. It suggested that David Beckham is being added as a new FUT Icon in FIFA 21’s Title Update 5.

The leaker, who goes by the name of ponnyslakteriet, claimed, “all information and the player model have already been added, but EA [needs] to ‘activate’ it before he will be available.” He also shared details about his stats, which are as follows:

Overall Rating – 92

Position – RM (CM as secondary)

Skills – 3 Star

Weak Foot – 4 Star

Work Rate – High/High

Ponnyslakteriet also uploaded a glimpse of the portrait on the card. It’s based on the shaved hairstyle David Beckham sported several times throughout his career.

KieronSFF, a prominent streamer and YouTuber, doubled down on the leak and even photoshopped the portrait onto a card. Keep in mind, though, that there has been no official word on whether or not these leaks are true. However, the evidence is promising.

It looks like David Beckham is set to finally get an Icon card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. It’s well-deserved since he’s undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time.

To be fair, he probably would have had one already if not for the deal he had with Konami.

As for when he’s supposedly being added to the game, all the signs point towards FIFA 21’s next-gen launch, which happens on December 4.