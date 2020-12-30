How to complete Ben Arfa Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: requirements, cheapest solutions, cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have unveiled a new Ultimate Team Flashback SBC for French forward Hatem Ben Arfa, and we’ve got the requirements, cheapest solutions, total cost, in-game stats, and everything else you need to complete it quickly and cheaply.

It’s been a while but we’ve finally received another Flashback SBC in FUT, this time for French attacking midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa, who nowadays applies his trade for Ligue 1 club Bordeaux.

The card is meant to honor his prolific 2015-2016 season in Ligue 1, scoring 17 goals in 31 appearances for Nice – which many call the pinnacle of his career thus far.

Everything you need to unlock this Flashback item can be found below, starting with the in-game stats, to help you determine whether or not he’s worth it.

Ben Arfa Flashback SBC in-game stats

This 87-rated card is a massive upgrade over his base gold item, which is a 75-rated non-rare. All of the boosts except for defending are double-digits, including 16 more Pace, 10 more Shooting, 12 more Passing, 10 more Dribbling, and 15 more Physicality.

Add that to the fact that he boasts five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, and you have one of the best French attacking midfield options in the game, especially if you’re trying to get some solid links to other Ligue 1 stars like Neymar and Mbappe.

Ben Arfa Flashback SBC requirements & cost

We’ll be honest right from the get-go – this is not a cheap SBC to complete. According to FUTBIN, it currently costs about 200,000 to 220,000 coins to do, depending on which platform you’re on.

Surprisingly, however, all of that cost is concentrated in just a single squad building challenge. Here are the requirements:

Players from France: Min 1

In-Form TOTW players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 85

Players in the Squad: 11

Ben Arfa Flashback SBC cheapest solutions

Here are the two cheapest solutions we could find for this SBC, neither requiring any loyalty or position change cards.

Ben Arfa Flashback SBC expiration date

The expensiveness of the SBC might make you think twice about doing it, but the good news is that EA have given FIFA players plenty of time to decide.

The challenge was made available for seven days, which means it’ll be expiring on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at around 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT.

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter, @UltimateTeamUK, for all the latest FIFA 21 news, guides, leaks, and more.