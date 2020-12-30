 How to complete Ben Arfa Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: requirements, cheapest solutions, cost - Dexerto
How to complete Ben Arfa Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: requirements, cheapest solutions, cost

Published: 30/Dec/2020 21:03

by Albert Petrosyan
EA SPORTS have unveiled a new Ultimate Team Flashback SBC for French forward Hatem Ben Arfa, and we’ve got the requirements, cheapest solutions, total cost, in-game stats, and everything else you need to complete it quickly and cheaply.

It’s been a while but we’ve finally received another Flashback SBC in FUT, this time for French attacking midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa, who nowadays applies his trade for Ligue 1 club Bordeaux.

The card is meant to honor his prolific 2015-2016 season in Ligue 1, scoring 17 goals in 31 appearances for Nice – which many call the pinnacle of his career thus far.

Everything you need to unlock this Flashback item can be found below, starting with the in-game stats, to help you determine whether or not he’s worth it.

Ben Arfa Flashback SBC in-game stats

Ben Arfa's FIFA 21 Flashback SBC stats.
FUTWIZ
In-game stats for Ben Arfa’s Flashback SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This 87-rated card is a massive upgrade over his base gold item, which is a 75-rated non-rare. All of the boosts except for defending are double-digits, including 16 more Pace, 10 more Shooting, 12 more Passing, 10 more Dribbling, and 15 more Physicality.

Add that to the fact that he boasts five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, and you have one of the best French attacking midfield options in the game, especially if you’re trying to get some solid links to other Ligue 1 stars like Neymar and Mbappe.

Ben Arfa Flashback SBC requirements & cost

We’ll be honest right from the get-go – this is not a cheap SBC to complete. According to FUTBIN, it currently costs about 200,000 to 220,000 coins to do, depending on which platform you’re on.

Surprisingly, however, all of that cost is concentrated in just a single squad building challenge. Here are the requirements:

  • Players from France: Min 1
  • In-Form TOTW players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 85
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Ben Arfa Flashback SBC cheapest solutions

Here are the two cheapest solutions we could find for this SBC, neither requiring any loyalty or position change cards.

Ben Arfa Flashback SBC solution
FUTBIN
Cheapest solution for Ben Arfa’s Flashback SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
Ben Arfa Flashback SBC solution
FUTBIN
Another cheap solution for Ben Arfa’s Flashback SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Ben Arfa Flashback SBC expiration date

The expensiveness of the SBC might make you think twice about doing it, but the good news is that EA have given FIFA players plenty of time to decide.

The challenge was made available for seven days, which means it’ll be expiring on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at around 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT.

FIFA 21 TOTW 14 live: Rashford, Casemiro, Lenglet, more

Published: 30/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 30/Dec/2020 18:31

by Isaac McIntyre
The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 14, is now live in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team so far, including the full squad of players.

The Christmas promo, “Freeze,” is all wrapped up, and FIFA 21 players are now waiting with bated breath for Team of the Year ⁠—  or maybe Headliners ⁠— to arrive. But first, we have the regularly scheduled TOTW that’s dropped on Wednesday.

This week is a good one too, considering some of the big names that found their way onto score sheets around the world over the past week, including Marcus Rashford scoring in two matches for Manchester United.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far:

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 14

While Rashford is certainly the biggest draw from this week’s TOTW, there are numerous other interesting cards as well. Despite his pace, a 90-rated Casemiro looks like a monster in defensive midfield, while his La Liga foe Clement Lenglet seems close to being back to his meta version from FIFA 20.

Carrasco’s second In-Form of the year solidifies the Spanish league’s presence in the squad, while Cancelo could provide a really nice option for Premier League fans.

Team of the Week 14 start time

On Dec. 30, FIFA publishers EA released fourteenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 14 promo began at 6pm (UK time), as per usual. That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

As usual, these boosted TOTW 14 player upgrades were announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

Casemiro in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Casemiro’s 90-rated In-Form looks like an absolute disruptor in midfield.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 14 predictions

Now that the full squad has been released, let’s check out Dexerto’s TOTW 14 predictions to see how many we ended up getting right!

  • Bernd Leno ⁠— Arsenal
  • Heinz Lindner ⁠— Basel
  • Uğurcan Çakır ⁠— Trabzonspor
  • Milan Škriniar — Inter Milan
  • Clément Lenglet ⁠— Barcelona
  • Mario Hermoso Canseco ⁠— Atlético Madrid
  • Marcel Tisserand ⁠— Fenerbahçe
  • Jason Denayer ⁠— Lyon
  • Philipp Max ⁠— PSV Eindhoven
  • Hakan Çalhanoğlu ⁠— Milan
  • Xeka ⁠— Lille
  • Bukayo Saka ⁠— Arsenal
  • Alexandru Maxim ⁠— Gaziantep FK
  • Bruno Fernandes ⁠— Manchester United
  • Robert Taylor ⁠— SK Brann
  • Florian Sotoca ⁠— Lens
  • Moussa Konaté ⁠— Amiens
  • Raheem Sterling ⁠— Manchester City
  • Suso ⁠— Sevilla
  • Franck Ribery ⁠— Fiorentina
  • Rubén García Santos ⁠— Osasuna
  • Odsonne Edouard ⁠— Celtic
As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter, @UltimateTeamUK, for all the latest FIFA 21 news, leaks, guides, and more.