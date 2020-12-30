Logo
FIFA 21 Team of the Week 14 live: release time, TOTW leaks, predictions

Published: 30/Dec/2020 6:58 Updated: 30/Dec/2020 6:59

by Isaac McIntyre
Raheem Sterling in FIFA 21 Team of the Week (TOTW) 14.
EA SPORTS

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 14, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team so far, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

The Christmas promo, “Freeze,” is all wrapped up, and FIFA 21 players are now waiting with baited breath for Team of the Year ⁠—  or maybe Headliners ⁠— to arrive.

But first, we have the regularly scheduled TOTW set to drop on Wednesday.

This week should be a good one too, considering some of the big names that found their way onto score sheets around the world over the weekend. The headliner is Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, who led his side to a 2–0 win over Newcastle.

Elsewhere, Bernd Leno played a crucial role in Arsenal’s surprise 3–1 upset over Chelsea, while Gylfi Sigurðsson proved decisive for Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton as the Blues clinched a vital 1–0 victory to move into second above Leicester and United.

Milan Škriniar, Rubén Santos, and Hakan Çalhanoğlu are also in the mix.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop and Dexerto’s weekly TOTW predictions.

Franck Ribery could get his first TOTW card since FIFA 19 if EA SPORTS gives him the nod.
Team of the Week 14 start time

On Dec. 30, FIFA publishers EA will release the fourteenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 14 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 14 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 14 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 14 cards slip ⁠— after hilarious moments ahead of both TOTW 7 and more recently 10, when they accidentally shipped 11 upgraded cards early, they’re likely playing it extra safe.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 14 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

United's star playmaker Bruno Fernandes could be one Premier League star to make this week's TOTW.
Our FIFA 21 TOTW 14 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 14 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Bernd Leno ⁠— Arsenal
  • Heinz Lindner ⁠— Basel
  • Uğurcan Çakır ⁠— Trabzonspor
  • Milan Škriniar Inter Milan
  • Clément Lenglet ⁠— Barcelona
  • Mario Hermoso Canseco ⁠— Atlético Madrid
  • Marcel Tisserand ⁠— Wolfsburg
  • Jason Denayer ⁠— Lyon
  • Philipp Max ⁠— PSV Eindhoven
  • Hakan Çalhanoğlu ⁠— Milan
  • Xeka ⁠— Lille
  • Bukayo Saka ⁠— Arsenal
  • Alexandru Maxim ⁠— Gaziantep FK
  • Bruno Fernandes ⁠— Manchester United
  • Robert Taylor ⁠— SK Brann
  • Florian Sotoca ⁠— Lens
  • Moussa Konaté ⁠— Amiens
  • Raheem Sterling ⁠— Manchester City
  • Suso ⁠— Sevilla
  • Franck Ribery ⁠— Fiorentina
  • Rubén García Santos ⁠— Osasuna
  • Odsonne Edouard ⁠— Celtic
  • Sergi Canós ⁠— Brentford
Raheem Sterling was POTM against Newcastle last weekend: could it punch is TOTW ticket?
So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for TOTW 14.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!

How to complete Fernando Hierro Icon SBC in FIFA 21: cost, solutions

Published: 29/Dec/2020 6:41 Updated: 29/Dec/2020 6:53

by Isaac McIntyre
Fernando Hierro 91-rated ICON SBC FIFA 21 Ultimate Team requirements cost.
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS has dropped a trio of new ICON SBCs, including ever-popular Spanish star Fernando Hierro, and we have all the info you’ll need to unlock the Real Madrid defender’s 91-rated card cheaply. Here’s everything you need to know.

You won’t find many footballers with a more illustrious career than Fernando Hierro. The Madrid captain pocketed five La Liga campaign wins and thrice lifted the Champions League trophy in his glittering march through Spanish football at home and abroad.

Hierro, now 52, made nearly 500 appearances for Madrid across his 18-year playing career. He also turned out 89 times for Spain, and played in four World Cups.

The star placed 43rd in Empire’s list of “hardest footballers” in history.

The Spaniard centerback has been immortalized in the FIFA series in recent times, and now EA SPORTS has made Hierro’s prime card available through an Icon SBC in FIFA 21. Here’s all the details on how to unlock Madrid’s famous general.

Hierro has long since taken off the boots in real life, but in-game he's as deadly as ever.
Hierro Icon SBC in-game stats

Fernando Hierro should slot into the FIFA 21 meta just as easily as he did in the Madrid backline all those years ago. This year, defenders need just three things: pace, defense, and a hefty helping of key dribbling stats. Hierro has them all in spades.

The most obvious stat on the card is his defense. Hierro’s prime ICON has a whopping 93 defending, boosted by 94 standing tackles and 95 awareness.

The Spaniard’s defensive acumen is only boosted by his quick pace. He clocks in at 73 in both acceleration and sprint speed, which can be lifted all the way up to a whopping 83 ⁠— one of the best you can get on a CB this year ⁠— with a rare Shadow chem-style.

Finally, Hierro’s dribbling stats (85 balance, 85 reactions, 88 composure) make him a defensive general that will boost any high-level Ultimate Team this year.

In-game stats for Hierro's Prime Icon card in FIFA 21.
Hierro Icon SBC requirements & cost

Born a Legend

  • Rare players: 11
  • Player level: Exactly Bronze
  • Team chemistry: Min. 50
  • Players in the squad: 11

Rising Star

  • Rare players: 11
  • Player level: Exactly Silver
  • Team chemistry: Min. 50
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Top-Notch

  • In-Form players: Min. 1
  • Squad rating: 80
  • Team chemistry: Min. 80
  • Players in the squad: 11

Galácticos

  • Players from Real Madrid: Min 1
  • In-Form players: Min. 1
  • Squad rating: 84
  • Team chemistry: Min. 75
  • Players in the squad: 11

National Idol

  • Players from Spain: Min 1
  • In-Form players: Min. 1
  • Squad rating: 85
  • Team chemistry: Min. 70
  • Players in the squad: 11

League Finesse

  • Players from La Liga Santander: Min 1
  • In-Form players: Min. 1
  • Squad rating: 86
  • Team chemistry: Min. 65
  • Players in the squad: 11

Hierro Icon SBC cheapest solutions

Born a Legend

Fernando Hierro "Born a Legend" SBC solution.
Rising Star

Fernando Hierro "Rising Star" SBC solution.
Top-Notch

Fernando Hierro "Top Notch" SBC solution.
Galácticos

Fernando Hierro "Galácticos" SBC solution.
National Idol

Fernando Hierro "National Idol" SBC solution.
League Finesse

Fernando Hierro "League Finesse" SBC solution.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest news updates, solutions, and more for ICON and other SBCs as EA puts them out. If you do unlock Hierro, send us a clip and let us know how he worked out!