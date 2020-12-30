The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 14, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team so far, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

The Christmas promo, “Freeze,” is all wrapped up, and FIFA 21 players are now waiting with baited breath for Team of the Year ⁠— or maybe Headliners ⁠— to arrive.

But first, we have the regularly scheduled TOTW set to drop on Wednesday.

This week should be a good one too, considering some of the big names that found their way onto score sheets around the world over the weekend. The headliner is Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, who led his side to a 2–0 win over Newcastle.

Elsewhere, Bernd Leno played a crucial role in Arsenal’s surprise 3–1 upset over Chelsea, while Gylfi Sigurðsson proved decisive for Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton as the Blues clinched a vital 1–0 victory to move into second above Leicester and United.

Milan Škriniar, Rubén Santos, and Hakan Çalhanoğlu are also in the mix.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop and Dexerto’s weekly TOTW predictions.

Team of the Week 14 start time

On Dec. 30, FIFA publishers EA will release the fourteenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 14 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

Read More: FIFA fans are convinced EA secretly nerfs FUT cards

These boosted TOTW 14 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 14 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 14 cards slip ⁠— after hilarious moments ahead of both TOTW 7 and more recently 10, when they accidentally shipped 11 upgraded cards early, they’re likely playing it extra safe.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 14 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 14 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 14 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Bernd Leno ⁠— Arsenal

Heinz Lindner ⁠— Basel

Uğurcan Çakır ⁠— Trabzonspor

Milan Škriniar Inter Milan

Clément Lenglet ⁠— Barcelona

Mario Hermoso Canseco ⁠— Atlético Madrid

Marcel Tisserand ⁠— Wolfsburg

Jason Denayer ⁠— Lyon

Philipp Max ⁠— PSV Eindhoven

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ⁠— Milan

Xeka ⁠— Lille

Bukayo Saka ⁠— Arsenal

Alexandru Maxim ⁠— Gaziantep FK

Bruno Fernandes ⁠— Manchester United

Robert Taylor ⁠— SK Brann

Florian Sotoca ⁠— Lens

Moussa Konaté ⁠— Amiens

Raheem Sterling ⁠— Manchester City

Suso ⁠— Sevilla

Franck Ribery ⁠— Fiorentina

Rubén García Santos ⁠— Osasuna

Odsonne Edouard ⁠— Celtic

Sergi Canós ⁠— Brentford

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for TOTW 14.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!