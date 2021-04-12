 How to complete Andrea Pirlo ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto
How to complete Andrea Pirlo ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

Published: 12/Apr/2021 6:11 Updated: 12/Apr/2021 5:32

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Andrea Pirlo Prime ICON SBC FIFA 21
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS has come out with another trio of ICON SBCs, and here we’ll be taking a look at requirements, solutions, and more needed for the Prime Moments version of legendary Italian midfielder Andrea Pirlo.

Andrea Pirlo’s stellar career saw him win countless titles and cups with Milan and Juventus, as well as the 2006 World Cup with Italy. And throughout that time, he proved to be one of the brilliant and intelligent footballers the world has ever seen.

To celebrate his peak form, EA SPORTS released his Prime ICON Moments card. They typically have some of the best stats in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and Andrea Pirlo’s 93 OVR card is among the cream of the crop.

If you want to add it to your squad, here’s everything you need to know.

Andrea Pirlo Prime ICON in-game stats

Andrea Pirlo Prime ICON SBC FIFA 21
FUTWIZ
In-Game stats for Andrea Pirlo’s Prime Moments ICON card in FIFA 21.

Andrea Pirlo Prime ICON SBC requirements

Born Legend

  • RARE Players: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Bronze 
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

  • RARE Players: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Silver 
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack

Squadra Azzura Gloria

  • Number of players from Italy: Min 1
  • IF +  FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 82
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack

L’architetto

  • Number of players from Milan: Min 1
  • IF +  FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Maestro

  • Number of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

League Legend

  • Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Rare Players Pack

Andrea Pirlo Prime ICON SBC Price

At first glance, the SBC looks expensive since you’ll need to build six different squads to complete it. However, it’s surprisingly less steep than some of the others we’ve seen. 

All up, it will only set you back somewhere between 428,000 – 481,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you’re on.

PS4: 428,000

Xbox: 421,000

PC: 481,000

Andrea Pirlo Prime ICON SBC cheapest solutions

Here are some of the cheapest solutions we found to build all six squads required to complete this SBC. Just like our many other guides, none of them require any loyalty or position change cards.

Born Legend

Andrea Pirlo Prime ICON SBC FIFA 21

Rising Star

Andrea Pirlo Prime ICON SBC FIFA 21

Squadra Azzura Gloria

Andrea Pirlo Prime ICON SBC FIFA 21

L’architetto

Andrea Pirlo Prime ICON SBC FIFA 21

Maestro

Andrea Pirlo Prime ICON SBC FIFA 21

League Legend

Andrea Pirlo Prime ICON SBC FIFA 21

Andrea Pirlo isn’t too expensive, but he’s not exactly cheap, either. Fortunately, you’ll have plenty of time to do it. The SBC expires in June, which means you’ll have around two months to build all the squads.

