How to complete Andrea Pirlo ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS has come out with another trio of ICON SBCs, and here we’ll be taking a look at requirements, solutions, and more needed for the Prime Moments version of legendary Italian midfielder Andrea Pirlo.

Andrea Pirlo’s stellar career saw him win countless titles and cups with Milan and Juventus, as well as the 2006 World Cup with Italy. And throughout that time, he proved to be one of the brilliant and intelligent footballers the world has ever seen.

To celebrate his peak form, EA SPORTS released his Prime ICON Moments card. They typically have some of the best stats in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and Andrea Pirlo’s 93 OVR card is among the cream of the crop.

If you want to add it to your squad, here’s everything you need to know.

Andrea Pirlo Prime ICON in-game stats

Andrea Pirlo Prime ICON SBC requirements

Born Legend

RARE Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

RARE Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack

Squadra Azzura Gloria

Number of players from Italy: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack

L’architetto

Number of players from Milan: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Maestro

Number of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

League Legend

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Players Pack

Andrea Pirlo Prime ICON SBC Price

At first glance, the SBC looks expensive since you’ll need to build six different squads to complete it. However, it’s surprisingly less steep than some of the others we’ve seen.

All up, it will only set you back somewhere between 428,000 – 481,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you’re on.

PS4: 428,000

Xbox: 421,000

PC: 481,000

Andrea Pirlo Prime ICON SBC cheapest solutions

Here are some of the cheapest solutions we found to build all six squads required to complete this SBC. Just like our many other guides, none of them require any loyalty or position change cards.

Born Legend

Rising Star

Squadra Azzura Gloria

L’architetto

Maestro

League Legend

Andrea Pirlo isn’t too expensive, but he’s not exactly cheap, either. Fortunately, you’ll have plenty of time to do it. The SBC expires in June, which means you’ll have around two months to build all the squads.

For more FIFA 21 news, leaks, and promo coverage, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.