How to complete Andrea Pirlo ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS has come out with another trio of ICON SBCs, and here we’ll be taking a look at requirements, solutions, and more needed for the Prime Moments version of legendary Italian midfielder Andrea Pirlo.
Andrea Pirlo’s stellar career saw him win countless titles and cups with Milan and Juventus, as well as the 2006 World Cup with Italy. And throughout that time, he proved to be one of the brilliant and intelligent footballers the world has ever seen.
To celebrate his peak form, EA SPORTS released his Prime ICON Moments card. They typically have some of the best stats in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and Andrea Pirlo’s 93 OVR card is among the cream of the crop.
If you want to add it to your squad, here’s everything you need to know.
Andrea Pirlo Prime ICON in-game stats
Andrea Pirlo Prime ICON SBC requirements
Born Legend
- RARE Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- RARE Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack
Squadra Azzura Gloria
- Number of players from Italy: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 82
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack
L’architetto
- Number of players from Milan: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack
Maestro
- Number of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
League Legend
- Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Players Pack
Andrea Pirlo Prime ICON SBC Price
At first glance, the SBC looks expensive since you’ll need to build six different squads to complete it. However, it’s surprisingly less steep than some of the others we’ve seen.
All up, it will only set you back somewhere between 428,000 – 481,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you’re on.
PS4: 428,000
Xbox: 421,000
PC: 481,000
Andrea Pirlo Prime ICON SBC cheapest solutions
Here are some of the cheapest solutions we found to build all six squads required to complete this SBC. Just like our many other guides, none of them require any loyalty or position change cards.
Born Legend
Rising Star
Squadra Azzura Gloria
L’architetto
Maestro
League Legend
Andrea Pirlo isn’t too expensive, but he’s not exactly cheap, either. Fortunately, you’ll have plenty of time to do it. The SBC expires in June, which means you’ll have around two months to build all the squads.
