How to complete Alex Sandro RTTF SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

Alex Sandro is the newest player to be given a Road to the Final card in FIFA 21, but this one is only available via a squad building challenge. So, here’s what you need to do.

With the FIFA 21 year starting to pick up the pace, EA SPORTS have been releasing a number of their classic promos into Ultimate Team. We’ve had the Halloween promo return in the form of Rulebreakers, and now, Road to the Final is back.

The RTTF cards revolve around the Champions League and Europa League competitions, with select players getting a special card. The ratings of these cards can increase if the player progresses through the competition.

We’ve already seen the likes of Jan Oblak, Marcus Rashford, and Eden Hazard receive an RTTF card, and now it’s the turn of Juventus’ Alex Sandro. So, here’s what you need to know.

Alex Sandro Road To The Final SBC requirements

The Brazilian full-back follows Isco with his Road to the Final card being solely available through an SBC. Though, it’s not an overly complicated squad building challenge.

You only need to build two teams, one focused on Sandro’s club – Juventus, or Piemonte Calcio as they’re known in FIFA – and another centered around an in-form card of your choosing.

The requirements for both challenges can be found, in full, below:

Top Form: Min 1 player from Serie A, Min 1 in-form player, Min 84 Squad Rating, Min 80 Team Chemistry.

Tactical Emulation: Min 1 player from Piemonte Calcio, Min 86 Squad Rating, Min 70 Team Chemistry.

RTTF Alex Sandro SBC cheap solutions

Now, even though there are only two teams needed for this SBC, it’s not incredibly cheap. As of writing, FUTBin suggests that it’ll cost you between 150,000 coins and 170,000 depending on what platform you play on.

However, we’ve got a solution for each part of the SBC that should help you save a few coins and make life a little easier for you. These can be found below, starting with the Top Form solution.

With Juventus likely progressing from the Champions League group stage, the 86-rated left-back is probably a worthwhile investment if you want an upgrade on his base card.

Plus, in addition to receiving his RTTF variant, you’ll also get two nice packs from the SBC that should help you reclaim some of your investment. So, let us know who you get by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK.