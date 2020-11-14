 How to complete Alex Sandro RTTF SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

How to complete Alex Sandro RTTF SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

Published: 14/Nov/2020 10:52

by Connor Bennett
Alex Sandro RTTF card in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA SBC Solutions FIFA Ultimate Team

Alex Sandro is the newest player to be given a Road to the Final card in FIFA 21, but this one is only available via a squad building challenge. So, here’s what you need to do. 

With the FIFA 21 year starting to pick up the pace, EA SPORTS have been releasing a number of their classic promos into Ultimate Team. We’ve had the Halloween promo return in the form of Rulebreakers, and now, Road to the Final is back. 

The RTTF cards revolve around the Champions League and Europa League competitions, with select players getting a special card. The ratings of these cards can increase if the player progresses through the competition. 

We’ve already seen the likes of Jan Oblak, Marcus Rashford, and Eden Hazard receive an RTTF card, and now it’s the turn of Juventus’ Alex Sandro. So, here’s what you need to know.

Road to the Final UCL cards team 2
EA SPORTS
Alex Sandro joins the Team 2 set of RTTF cards as an SBC.

Alex Sandro Road To The Final SBC requirements

The Brazilian full-back follows Isco with his Road to the Final card being solely available through an SBC. Though, it’s not an overly complicated squad building challenge. 

You only need to build two teams, one focused on Sandro’s club – Juventus, or Piemonte Calcio as they’re known in FIFA – and another centered around an in-form card of your choosing. 

The requirements for both challenges can be found, in full, below:

  • Top Form: Min 1 player from Serie A, Min 1 in-form player, Min 84 Squad Rating, Min 80 Team Chemistry. 
  • Tactical Emulation: Min 1 player from Piemonte Calcio, Min 86 Squad Rating, Min 70 Team Chemistry. 

RTTF Alex Sandro SBC cheap solutions

Now, even though there are only two teams needed for this SBC, it’s not incredibly cheap. As of writing, FUTBin suggests that it’ll cost you between 150,000 coins and 170,000 depending on what platform you play on. 

However, we’ve got a solution for each part of the SBC that should help you save a few coins and make life a little easier for you. These can be found below, starting with the Top Form solution. 

FUTBIN
A solution for the Top Form side of Alex Sandro’s RTTF SBC.
Solution for Tactical Emulation in Alex Sandro's SBC
FUTBIN
A solution for the Tactical Emulation side of Alex Sandro’s SBC.

With Juventus likely progressing from the Champions League group stage, the 86-rated left-back is probably a worthwhile investment if you want an upgrade on his base card. 

Plus, in addition to receiving his RTTF variant, you’ll also get two nice packs from the SBC that should help you reclaim some of your investment. So, let us know who you get by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

Share

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!