How to use EA Connection Quality feature for FIFA 21 - Dexerto

How to use EA Connection Quality feature for FIFA 21

Published: 13/Nov/2020 16:42 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 19:17

by Marco Rizzo
FIFA Connection Quality
EA Sports

EA has announced the launch of Connection Quality, a new service that aims to explain to FIFA players how their internet connection is affecting their experience

The FIFA community has been vocal about the connection problems that the new title has faced, especially since the release of Update 5 on the 11th of November.

Released the day after the update, Connection Quality provides players with data regarding their internet connection, displaying the levels of Ping, Jitter, and Packet Loss of the players’ internet connection.

The service requires users to sign in with their EA accounts before providing them with a “Connection Score.”

Connection Score (a numerical rating up to 100) summarizes the performance of the user’s internet connection using data from their FIFA 21 matches, taking the metrics mentioned above into consideration.

“This allows for an easier understanding of the relevant Connection Quality, as well as for easier comparisons between two different measurements of Connection Quality.” Explains the EA Help post.

EA Connection Quality
EA Help
The score is compared to others in your area

Interestingly, Connection Quality also provides users with a useful comparison with the highest performing ISP connection in your area.

This service is specifically made to improve the experience of FIFA 21 players and will take into account all online matches in FIFA, FUT, Pro Clubs, and even VOLTA!

Connection Quality also provides you with a match history that provides information about the performance of your internet connection during each individual match.

Players have met this announcement coldly, with most stating that the tool is inaccurate and is a way to shift the blame of the game’s bad performance from EA to the users.

Connection Quality Response
Twitter: @DoonansNDragons
Not everyone thinks this will solve the connectivity problems

While Connection Quality might not appear as the immediate solution to the connectivity problems in FIFA 21, it will allow EA to gather data about the internet performance of its users in order to improve their systems.

It is also important to understand that the service is still in beta, meaning its functionality and performance will be improving in the coming months.

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!