How to complete Aguero End of an Era SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

There’s a brand new End of an Era Squad Building Challenge for Argentine star Sergio Aguero in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and we have all the info you need on the price, stats, requirements, and more to unlock his new card as quickly and cheaply as possible.

The Manchester City veteran is considered by a lot of people as one of the best strikers of his generation and one of the best players in Premier League history, depending on who you ask.

This new SBC celebrates Aguero’s prestigious career with a new Premium 94 OVR SBC card, so let’s take a look at what kind of stats we’re working with, and what you’ll have to do to grab it for yourself.

Sergio Aguero End of an Era SBC in-game stats

Sergio Aguero End of an Era SBC requirements

There are four different squads you’ll have to build here in order to unlock Aguero’s new SBC card, focusing on his Argentine national team, Man. City, and the Premier League in general.

You’ll also get a pack reward for each set you turn in, and these along with all the requirements are listed down below:

La Albiceleste

Number of players from Argentina: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Starting a Dynasty

Number of players from Manchester City: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Hat-Trick King

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 89

Squad Rating: Min 89

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Rare Players Pack

Sergio Aguero End of an Era SBC Cost & Solutions

Below we’ll be posting the total cost and some of the cheapest available solutions to each squad as soon as they become available, so check back ASAP. As always, none of what we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

This article is currently being updated…