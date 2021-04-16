How to complete Aguero End of an Era SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

There’s a brand new End of an Era Squad Building Challenge for Argentine star Sergio Aguero in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and we have all the info you need on the price, stats, requirements, and more to unlock his new card as quickly and cheaply as possible.
The Manchester City veteran is considered by a lot of people as one of the best strikers of his generation and one of the best players in Premier League history, depending on who you ask.
This new SBC celebrates Aguero’s prestigious career with a new Premium 94 OVR SBC card, so let’s take a look at what kind of stats we’re working with, and what you’ll have to do to grab it for yourself.
Sergio Aguero End of an Era SBC in-game stats
Sergio Aguero End of an Era SBC requirements
There are four different squads you’ll have to build here in order to unlock Aguero’s new SBC card, focusing on his Argentine national team, Man. City, and the Premier League in general.
You’ll also get a pack reward for each set you turn in, and these along with all the requirements are listed down below:
La Albiceleste
- Number of players from Argentina: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Starting a Dynasty
- Number of players from Manchester City: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
Hat-Trick King
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
Top Form
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 89
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Players Pack
Sergio Aguero End of an Era SBC Cost & Solutions
Below we’ll be posting the total cost and some of the cheapest available solutions to each squad as soon as they become available, so check back ASAP. As always, none of what we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.
