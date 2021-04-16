Kostic FIFA 21 Bundesliga POTM SBC: Requirements, cost, solution - Dexerto

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Filip Kostic has picked up the Bundesliga Player of the Month award for March. Of course, that means FIFA 21 players have got another POTM SBC to complete.

Filip Kostic has had an incredible season in the Bundesliga and a particularly brilliant March for Eintracht Frankfurt. The Serbian playmaker has been in for nominal form recently and has been rewarded with a new 88-rated card in Ultimate Team,

The announcement was made on April 16, as EA SPORTS tweeted out a video of his best highlight from the last month,

Out of all the candidates for the award, Kostic definitely put in the most impactful performances for his club. With four goals and fourteen assists for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, it’s fair to say he never stops creating chances when he’s on the pitch.

Advertisement

Read More: FIFA 21 TOTS nominees leaked ahead of promo

His new card has certainly not disappointed either and FIFA 21 players will be happy to know that the challenges for Kostic’s SBC item are relatively simple. Let’s take a look at exactly what you have to do to complete it.

FIFA 21 Kostic POTM SBC (March)

Requirements

Bundesliga

Players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

In Form players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Players in the Squad: 11

Cost

It looks like the card will set players back around 10,000 for Bundesliga and 50,000 for Top Form, depending on what platform you’re playing on. That’s according to the FUTBIN database, anyway.

Solutions

Bundesliga

Top Form

Kostic FIFA 21 SBC review

As with any SBC, it’s worth weighing up how you’re actually paying for the item and whether it’s worth it. By the looks of it, Kostic’s SBC is definitely worth completing if need some more creativity in your midfield, particularly if you have a Bundesliga squad.

Advertisement

Even if you use him as a tactical sub, he could be a great asset to your team as a whole.

For more FIFA 21 news, leaks and promo coverage, follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.