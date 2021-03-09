How to complete Adam Armstrong FIFA 21 “What If?” SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

The latest FIFA 21 “What If” promo SBC has arrived and it’s for none other than Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong, whose new card has the potential to get even better in the future.

Ultimate Team’s “What If?” promo had its week 2 update on Friday, March 5, and the latest SBC offering is for an exclusive card for the 24-year-old English player.

Rated at an 86 overall, this card does have the potential to get even better. Being a striker means that the Rovers will have to score at least 6 goals in their next five domestic league matches for Armstrong to receive the upgrade.

The requirements for the pair of squads are listed down below:

England

Number of players from England: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

84-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Adam Armstrong “What If” price & solutions

If you’re interested in Armstrong’s new card, then we have some good news for you as it’s looking like this SBC will only cost around 102,000 to 122,000 FUT Coins depending on the platform you play on.

Below are some of the cheapest solutions to each required squad. As always, to make this whole process as painless as possible, none of what we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to get done.

England solution 1

England solution 2

84-Rated Squad solution 1

84-Rated Squad solution 2

Whether or not you decide to unlock Armstrong’s new card is up to you, but you’ll only have seven days (one week) until March 16 to get the SBC done, so be sure to plan accordingly.

If you do end up picking up this new card, be sure to let us know what you think of Adam, and how he gets along during a match on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.