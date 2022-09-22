FIFA 23 players furious over Ultimate Team position changes

EA attempted to simplify position changing in FIFA 23, but some players believe the rework may have backfired.

The FIFA 23 Web App launched on September 21, giving players their first opportunity to test the waters. Unfortunately, the Web App didn’t launch without issues. Users reported problems logging into the service, and EA is investigating the matter.

FIFA 23 adds a few features changing the way Ultimate Team functions. Most notably, the new chemistry and position change systems present new challenges for purchasing cards and building SBCs.

EA implemented these changes to streamline tedious tasks and give players more freedom in building teams, but their actions had unintended consequences, and players are furious.

EA Sports Not everyone can afford the premium players in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 players blast new position change system

A frustrated FIFA 23 player created a thread on Reddit, voicing their concerns over the new FIFA 23 position change system.

FIFA 23 introduces secondary positions specific to each player. For example, Kylian Mbappe plays ST, CF, or LW. Instead of buying a ST to CF card like in previous iterations of FIFA, players only need to buy one position modifier card for any position change.

On paper, the change cuts out several tedious steps of changing a player’s position, but out-of-position players no longer contribute chemistry, and position modifier cards are expensive due to there only being one option.

One FIFA player offered a solution, “they should have done it like it’s on FUTBIN, so the players automatically get the position you put them in and remove the position modifier completely.”

A second player responded, “unfortunately, they need a bunch of useless items to fill out their packs.”

“The position modifiers will end up being fairly cheap, but that itself helps the argument they shouldn’t exist,” another FIFA player argued,

We will have a better idea of the item’s price on the transfer market once FIFA 23 officially releases on September 30.