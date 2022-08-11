FIFA 23 Ultimate Team position changes explained: Secondary positions & consumables

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is completely revamping how position changes work, opening up the door for more diverse and interesting FUT teams going forward. Here’s everything you need to know about position changes in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

FIFA 23 is almost here, and fans can’t wait to see what EA SPORTS have up their sleeves this time around. As the last game before EA SPORTS FC takes over, expectations are higher than ever as the series looks to go out with a bang.

There are a host of major gameplay changes, as well as updates to both Career Mode and Pro Clubs, but Ultimate Team is once again the major draw. On top of crossplay support and a new shared market, FIFA 23 Ultimate Team will fundamentally change how position changes work.

Here’s everything you need to know about FUT 23 position changes, from secondary positions to consumables.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team secondary positions

EA SPORTS Will players like Trent Alexander-Arnold be able to move into midfield in FIFA 23?

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has completely scrapped the old positioning system, opting instead for a new setup in the name of giving FUT fans more options when building their teams.

Switching positions will no longer depend on their starting role, and will be more unique to each individual star. This is vastly different from FIFA 22 and prior titles, where all strikers could be moved back CM with enough position modifiers, and all full-backs could only shift to wing backs on their respective flanks.

Aside from the position that is listed on their card, some players will be awarded secondary positions that they can switch to. These will be based on roles that they have taken up in real-life, for example, Kylian Mbappe can switch from a striker to the left wing, while Joao Cancelo can switch from left-back to right-back.

Versatile players can also have more than one secondary position. This means that you’ll see players starting on different wings, or midfielders moving into defense more frequently, freeing up countless possibilities for squad builds.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team position modifier consumable

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is also bringing in a brand-new consumable to allow players to switch positions. The specific modifiers such as CAM to CF or LM to LW are gone, in favor of a single item.

These special consumables can be earned by opening packs or bought from the transfer market as they were before, but they can be used on any player. Applying the modifier lets FUT managers choose which of the secondary positions they want their players to move to, rather than having to gradually move them forwards or backward.

