FIFA 23 players declare game “finished” as devs remove fan favorite SBC

EA temporarily removed the 84×10 and 85×10 SBCs in FIFA 23, causing community members to give up on the game entirely.

EA Sports FC 24 launches worldwide on September 29. FIFA 23 players have spent the remaining weeks of the game’s lifespan putting the final touches on their Ultimate Team starting 11s. And EA made that process easier by introducing 84×10 and 85×10 SBCs.

Players can spend hours cycling through both SBCs and use the cards packed to complete end-game player card SBCs such as 99 overall Lothar Matthaus, Erling Haaland, and Zinedine Zidane. It’s never been easier to earn cards worth well over a million coins, and teams need all the help they can get with just a few Weekend Leagues remaining.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, completing those SBCs just got a whole harder as EA suddenly removed the rinse-and-repeat method players used to make the grind less painful.

FIFA 23 84×10 and 85×10 SBCs suddenly removed

On August 29, EA announced: “We have temporarily removed the 85×10 and 84×10 SBCs due to issues identified with their requirements.”

The devs continued: “Anyone who submitted Items to any of the SBC challenges will have their Items returned in the coming days.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

With no way to easily earn 84 or 85 plus overall players, players complained that it’s become nearly impossible to complete some of the higher demanding player SBCs. For example, FIFA 23 added a 99 Rafael Leao SBC that costs around 580,000 coins and requires seven different squads.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One player responded: “The game has been the best it has been in months. It just shows how little they care about the community.”

A second user added: “One of the best Futties ever and ruined in one content update.”

Several community members called this the last straw and announced plans to put their controllers down until EA FC 24 comes out. A third Ultimate Team fan claimed: “Games over. It was good while it lasted.”

Article continues after ad

Hopefully, EA will add the SBC back soon to FIFA 23, but some players appear to have already moved on.