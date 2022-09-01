FIFA 23 Squad Battles Rewards predictions: Ranks, rewards, times

Squad Battles returns in FIFA 23 and the game mode has become an integral part of the Ultimate Team machine. So here’s a handy Squad Battles hub for the mode’s latest changes and rewards.
Understandably, FUT Champions is a marquee mode for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as it’s the most competitive game mode in FIFA that can be played against real opponents.
But Squad Battles can be a fierce war against the game’s testing AI — especially when you compete against Legendary and Ultimate difficulty. Achieving the mode’s top rewards can actually be fiendishly difficult, but your time and effort can easily be worth it.
It’s now very much competing against the addition of FUT Moments in FIFA 23, so let’s see what Squad Battles is offering in EA’s final FIFA game.
FIFA 23 Squad Battles times predictions
At the moment, we’ve not heard not too much from EA regarding any changes like this to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team’s Squad Battles mode, but we expect that every Sunday morning at 7:00 AM UTC you will get your rewards in the game.
After this, the new week begins and you’ve got another seven days to rack up as many Squad Battles points as you can to ascend the ranks and claim greater rewards.
FIFA 23 Squad Battles ranks & rewards predictions
Just to prefix everything, again, EA Sports hasn’t quite pulled back the curtain on everything to do with Ultimate Team and, in particular, Squad Battles.
So, these are the expected tiers and rewards from FIFA 23, and once we officially know more about any revised ranks and rewards, we’ll update this list with the full information.
Rank 1 rewards
- 100,000 Coins
- 2x Ultimate Pack
- 2x Rare Mega Pack
Rank 2-20 rewards
- 87,500 Coins
- 1x Ultimate Pack
- 2x Rare Players Pack
Rank 21-40 rewards
- 75,000 Coins
- 1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack
- 2x Rare Players Pack
Rank 41-100 rewards
- 65,000 Coins
- 1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack
- 2x Mega Pack
Rank 101-200 rewards
- 65,000 Coins
- 1x Rare Players Pack
- 2x Mega Pack
Elite One
- 30,000 Coins
- 2x Rare Mega Pack
Elite Two
- 15,000 Coins
- 2x Mega Pack
- 1x Premium Gold Players Pack
Elite Three
- 12,000 Coins
- 1x Mega Pack
- 2x Premium Gold Players Pack
Gold One
- 11,000 Coins
- 1x Premium Gold Players Pack
- 1x Prime Mixed Players Pack
- 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Gold Two
- 11,000 Coins
- 1x Prime Mixed Players Pack
- 1x Premium Gold Players Pack
Gold Three
- 10,000 Coins
- 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 1x Prime Mixed Players Pack
Silver One
- 7,000 Coins
- 2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Silver Two
- 4,000 Coins
- 2x Premium Gold Pack
- 1x Gold Pack
Silver Three
- 1,500 Coins
- 1x Premium Gold Pack
- 1x Gold Pack
Bronze One
- 800 Coins
- 2x Gold Pack
Bronze Two
- 1× Gold Pack
Bronze Three
- 1× Premium Loan Player Reward Pack
That concludes our guide to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Squad Battles. Remember, we’ll be updating this with new information as it comes through to provide you with an up-to-date overview of the game mode.
