FIFA 23 Squad Battles Rewards predictions: Ranks, rewards, times

Squad Battles returns in FIFA 23 and the game mode has become an integral part of the Ultimate Team machine. So here’s a handy Squad Battles hub for the mode’s latest changes and rewards.

Understandably, FUT Champions is a marquee mode for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as it’s the most competitive game mode in FIFA that can be played against real opponents.

But Squad Battles can be a fierce war against the game’s testing AI — especially when you compete against Legendary and Ultimate difficulty. Achieving the mode’s top rewards can actually be fiendishly difficult, but your time and effort can easily be worth it.

It’s now very much competing against the addition of FUT Moments in FIFA 23, so let’s see what Squad Battles is offering in EA’s final FIFA game.

FIFA 23 Squad Battles times predictions

EA Sports

At the moment, we’ve not heard not too much from EA regarding any changes like this to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team’s Squad Battles mode, but we expect that every Sunday morning at 7:00 AM UTC you will get your rewards in the game.

After this, the new week begins and you’ve got another seven days to rack up as many Squad Battles points as you can to ascend the ranks and claim greater rewards.

FIFA 23 Squad Battles ranks & rewards predictions

Just to prefix everything, again, EA Sports hasn’t quite pulled back the curtain on everything to do with Ultimate Team and, in particular, Squad Battles.

So, these are the expected tiers and rewards from FIFA 23, and once we officially know more about any revised ranks and rewards, we’ll update this list with the full information.

Rank 1 rewards

100,000 Coins

2x Ultimate Pack

2x Rare Mega Pack

Rank 2-20 rewards

87,500 Coins

1x Ultimate Pack

2x Rare Players Pack

Rank 21-40 rewards

75,000 Coins

1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack

2x Rare Players Pack

Rank 41-100 rewards

65,000 Coins

1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack

2x Mega Pack

Rank 101-200 rewards

65,000 Coins

1x Rare Players Pack

2x Mega Pack

Elite One

30,000 Coins

2x Rare Mega Pack

Elite Two

15,000 Coins

2x Mega Pack

1x Premium Gold Players Pack

Elite Three

12,000 Coins

1x Mega Pack

2x Premium Gold Players Pack

Gold One

11,000 Coins

1x Premium Gold Players Pack

1x Prime Mixed Players Pack

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Gold Two

11,000 Coins

1x Prime Mixed Players Pack

1x Premium Gold Players Pack

Gold Three

10,000 Coins

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

1x Prime Mixed Players Pack

Silver One

7,000 Coins

2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Silver Two

4,000 Coins

2x Premium Gold Pack

1x Gold Pack

Silver Three

1,500 Coins

1x Premium Gold Pack

1x Gold Pack

Bronze One

800 Coins

2x Gold Pack

Bronze Two

1× Gold Pack

Bronze Three

1× Premium Loan Player Reward Pack

That concludes our guide to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Squad Battles. Remember, we’ll be updating this with new information as it comes through to provide you with an up-to-date overview of the game mode.

