How to complete FIFA 23 Hybrid Leagues & Hybrid Nations SBCs

Ryan Lemay
FIFA 23
Mbappe in FIFA 23

Twitch Prime Gaming rewards are the perfect chance to grab some high-rated players for free.

FIFA 23 Foundation SBCs provide the perfect early boost needed to hit the ground running in Ultimate Team. Here, we’re going to show you how to complete the Hybrid Leagues, Hybrid Nations, and Hybrid League and Nations.

If this is your first time playing FIFA, EA provides plenty of easy ways to build a strong Ultimate Team. By logging into the Web App, players earn free coins and packs and get a head start building teams before the game officially releases.

Squad Building Challenges offer free packs and can be completed within minutes with the help of guides. Hybrid League and Nation SBCs have been a part of the franchise for years, but FIFA 23‘s new chemistry system makes it an entirely different beast to tackle.

We’re going to show you how to complete these SBCs and the prices for each one.

mbappe staring ahead of him in fifa 23
If you’re thrifty and dedicated enough, then you might be able to snag yourself an Mbappe in the future in FIFA 23 Ultimate team.

How to complete FIFA 23 Hybrid Leagues SBC

Rewards:

  • Premium Gold Players Pack
  • Rare Gold Pack
  • Prime Gold Players Pack
  • Rare Players Pack

Give Me Five

Requirements:

  • Leagues: Exactly 5
  • Same League Count: Max 4
  • Same Club Count: Max 4
  • Rare Players: Min 6
  • Squad Rating: Min 69
  • Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 15
  • Players in Squad: 11

Solution and cost: Around 2,500 coins

Futbin

Seven-League Boots

Requirements:

  • Leagues: Exactly 7
  • Same League Count: Max 3
  • Same Club Count: Max 3
  • Squad Rating: Min 78
  • Chemistry Points Per Player: Min 1
  • Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 18

Solution and cost: Around 5,000 coins

seven league bootsFutbin

The Whole Nine Yards

Requirements:

  • Leagues: Exactly 9
  • Same League Count: Max 2
  • Same Club Count: Max 2
  • Rare Players: Min 6
  • Squad Rating: Min 80
  • Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 21
  • Number of Players in Squad: 11

Solution and cost: Around 8,000 coins

whole nine yardsFUTBIN

First XI

Requirements:

  • Leagues: Exactly 11
  • Player level: Exactly Gold
  • Rare Players: Min 7
  • Chemistry Points Per Player: Min 2
  • Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 27
  • Number of players in Squad: 11

Solution and cost: Around 10,000 coins

First XIFUTBIN

How to complete FIFA 23 Hybrid Nations SBC

Rewards:

  • Mixed Players Pack
  • Small Prime Gold Players Pack
  • Rare Players Pack
  • Rare Mega Pack

The Final Four

Requirements:

  • Nationalities: Exactly 4
  • Same Nation Count: Max 4
  • Same Club Count: Max 4
  • Rare Players: Min 4
  • Squad Rating: Min 70
  • Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 15
  • Number of Players in Squad: 11

Solution and cost: Around 2,500 coins

Final FourFUTBIN

Six of The Best

Requirements:

  • Nationalities: Exactly 6
  • Same Nation Count: Max 3
  • Same Club County: Max 3
  • Squad Rating: Min 75
  • Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 18
  • Number of players in Squad: 11

Solution and cost: Around 3,500 coins

Six of The BestFUTBIN

Elite Eight

Requirements:

  • Nationalities: Exactly 8
  • Same Nation Count: Max 2
  • Same Club Count: Max 3
  • Rare Players: Min 5
  • Player Level: Exactly Gold
  • Squad total Chemistry Points: Min 21
  • Number of Players in Squad: 11

Solution and cost: Around 6,000 coins

Elite EightFUTBIN

Around The World

Requirements:

  • Nationalities: Exactly 10
  • Rare Players: Min 8
  • Squad Rating: Min 81
  • Chemistry Points Per Player: Min 2
  • Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 24
  • Number of players in Squad: 11

Solution and cost: Around 9,000 coins

Around The WorldFUTBIN

How to complete FIFA 23 League and Nation Hybrid SBC

Rewards:

  • Rare Electrum Players Pack
  • Mega Pack
  • Prime Gold Players Pack
  • Rare Players Pack

The Challenger

Requirments:

  • Leagues: Exactly 3
  • Nationalities: Exactly 2
  • Same League Count: Max 6
  • Same Nation Count: Max 6
  • Player Level: Exactly Gold
  • Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 32
  • Number of Players in Squad: 11

Solution and cost: Around 4,500 coins

The ChallengerFUTBIN

Advanced

Requirements:

  • Leagues: Exactly 3
  • Nationalities: Exactly 4
  • Same League Count: Max 5
  • Same Nation Count: Max 6
  • Squad Rating: Min 79
  • Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 29
  • Number of players in Squad: 11

Solution and cost: Around 4,600 coins

AdvancedFUTBIN

Fiendish

Requirements:

  • Leagues: Exactly 4
  • Nationalities: Exactly 5
  • Same League Count: Max 4
  • Same Nation Count: Max 3
  • Squad Rating: Min 80
  • Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 25
  • Number of players in Squad: 11

Solution and price: Around 5,500 coins

FiendishFUTBIN

Puzzle Master

Requirements:

  • Leagues: Exactly 5
  • Nationalities: Exactly 6
  • Same Club Count: Max 2
  • Squad Rating: Min 80
  • Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 20
  • Number of players in Squad: 11

Solution and price: Around 6,000 coins

Puzzle Master

For other FIFA 23 tips, check out our Web App investment guide and best starter team guide.

