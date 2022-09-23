How to complete FIFA 23 Hybrid Leagues & Hybrid Nations SBCs

FIFA 23 Foundation SBCs provide the perfect early boost needed to hit the ground running in Ultimate Team. Here, we’re going to show you how to complete the Hybrid Leagues, Hybrid Nations, and Hybrid League and Nations.
If this is your first time playing FIFA, EA provides plenty of easy ways to build a strong Ultimate Team. By logging into the Web App, players earn free coins and packs and get a head start building teams before the game officially releases.
Squad Building Challenges offer free packs and can be completed within minutes with the help of guides. Hybrid League and Nation SBCs have been a part of the franchise for years, but FIFA 23‘s new chemistry system makes it an entirely different beast to tackle.
We’re going to show you how to complete these SBCs and the prices for each one.
Contents
How to complete FIFA 23 Hybrid Leagues SBC
Rewards:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
- Rare Gold Pack
- Prime Gold Players Pack
- Rare Players Pack
Give Me Five
Requirements:
- Leagues: Exactly 5
- Same League Count: Max 4
- Same Club Count: Max 4
- Rare Players: Min 6
- Squad Rating: Min 69
- Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 15
- Players in Squad: 11
Solution and cost: Around 2,500 coins
Seven-League Boots
Requirements:
- Leagues: Exactly 7
- Same League Count: Max 3
- Same Club Count: Max 3
- Squad Rating: Min 78
- Chemistry Points Per Player: Min 1
- Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 18
Solution and cost: Around 5,000 coins
The Whole Nine Yards
Requirements:
- Leagues: Exactly 9
- Same League Count: Max 2
- Same Club Count: Max 2
- Rare Players: Min 6
- Squad Rating: Min 80
- Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 21
- Number of Players in Squad: 11
Solution and cost: Around 8,000 coins
First XI
Requirements:
- Leagues: Exactly 11
- Player level: Exactly Gold
- Rare Players: Min 7
- Chemistry Points Per Player: Min 2
- Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 27
- Number of players in Squad: 11
Solution and cost: Around 10,000 coins
How to complete FIFA 23 Hybrid Nations SBC
Rewards:
- Mixed Players Pack
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
- Rare Players Pack
- Rare Mega Pack
The Final Four
Requirements:
- Nationalities: Exactly 4
- Same Nation Count: Max 4
- Same Club Count: Max 4
- Rare Players: Min 4
- Squad Rating: Min 70
- Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 15
- Number of Players in Squad: 11
Solution and cost: Around 2,500 coins
Six of The Best
Requirements:
- Nationalities: Exactly 6
- Same Nation Count: Max 3
- Same Club County: Max 3
- Squad Rating: Min 75
- Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 18
- Number of players in Squad: 11
Solution and cost: Around 3,500 coins
Elite Eight
Requirements:
- Nationalities: Exactly 8
- Same Nation Count: Max 2
- Same Club Count: Max 3
- Rare Players: Min 5
- Player Level: Exactly Gold
- Squad total Chemistry Points: Min 21
- Number of Players in Squad: 11
Solution and cost: Around 6,000 coins
Around The World
Requirements:
- Nationalities: Exactly 10
- Rare Players: Min 8
- Squad Rating: Min 81
- Chemistry Points Per Player: Min 2
- Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 24
- Number of players in Squad: 11
Solution and cost: Around 9,000 coins
How to complete FIFA 23 League and Nation Hybrid SBC
Rewards:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
- Mega Pack
- Prime Gold Players Pack
- Rare Players Pack
The Challenger
Requirments:
- Leagues: Exactly 3
- Nationalities: Exactly 2
- Same League Count: Max 6
- Same Nation Count: Max 6
- Player Level: Exactly Gold
- Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 32
- Number of Players in Squad: 11
Solution and cost: Around 4,500 coins
Advanced
Requirements:
- Leagues: Exactly 3
- Nationalities: Exactly 4
- Same League Count: Max 5
- Same Nation Count: Max 6
- Squad Rating: Min 79
- Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 29
- Number of players in Squad: 11
Solution and cost: Around 4,600 coins
Fiendish
Requirements:
- Leagues: Exactly 4
- Nationalities: Exactly 5
- Same League Count: Max 4
- Same Nation Count: Max 3
- Squad Rating: Min 80
- Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 25
- Number of players in Squad: 11
Solution and price: Around 5,500 coins
Puzzle Master
Requirements:
- Leagues: Exactly 5
- Nationalities: Exactly 6
- Same Club Count: Max 2
- Squad Rating: Min 80
- Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 20
- Number of players in Squad: 11
Solution and price: Around 6,000 coins
For other FIFA 23 tips, check out our Web App investment guide and best starter team guide.