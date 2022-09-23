How to complete FIFA 23 Hybrid Leagues & Hybrid Nations SBCs

Twitch Prime Gaming rewards are the perfect chance to grab some high-rated players for free.

FIFA 23 Foundation SBCs provide the perfect early boost needed to hit the ground running in Ultimate Team. Here, we’re going to show you how to complete the Hybrid Leagues, Hybrid Nations, and Hybrid League and Nations.

If this is your first time playing FIFA, EA provides plenty of easy ways to build a strong Ultimate Team. By logging into the Web App, players earn free coins and packs and get a head start building teams before the game officially releases.

Squad Building Challenges offer free packs and can be completed within minutes with the help of guides. Hybrid League and Nation SBCs have been a part of the franchise for years, but FIFA 23‘s new chemistry system makes it an entirely different beast to tackle.

We’re going to show you how to complete these SBCs and the prices for each one.

EA Sports If you’re thrifty and dedicated enough, then you might be able to snag yourself an Mbappe in the future in FIFA 23 Ultimate team.

Contents

How to complete FIFA 23 Hybrid Leagues SBC

Rewards:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Rare Gold Pack

Prime Gold Players Pack

Rare Players Pack

Give Me Five

Requirements:

Leagues: Exactly 5

Same League Count: Max 4

Same Club Count: Max 4

Rare Players: Min 6

Squad Rating: Min 69

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 15

Players in Squad: 11

Solution and cost: Around 2,500 coins

Futbin

Seven-League Boots

Requirements:

Leagues: Exactly 7

Same League Count: Max 3

Same Club Count: Max 3

Squad Rating: Min 78

Chemistry Points Per Player: Min 1

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 18

Solution and cost: Around 5,000 coins

Futbin

The Whole Nine Yards

Requirements:

Leagues: Exactly 9

Same League Count: Max 2

Same Club Count: Max 2

Rare Players: Min 6

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 21

Number of Players in Squad: 11

Solution and cost: Around 8,000 coins

FUTBIN

First XI

Requirements:

Leagues: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Gold

Rare Players: Min 7

Chemistry Points Per Player: Min 2

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 27

Number of players in Squad: 11

Solution and cost: Around 10,000 coins

FUTBIN

How to complete FIFA 23 Hybrid Nations SBC

Rewards:

Mixed Players Pack

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Rare Players Pack

Rare Mega Pack

The Final Four

Requirements:

Nationalities: Exactly 4

Same Nation Count: Max 4

Same Club Count: Max 4

Rare Players: Min 4

Squad Rating: Min 70

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 15

Number of Players in Squad: 11

Solution and cost: Around 2,500 coins

FUTBIN

Six of The Best

Requirements:

Nationalities: Exactly 6

Same Nation Count: Max 3

Same Club County: Max 3

Squad Rating: Min 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 18

Number of players in Squad: 11

Solution and cost: Around 3,500 coins

FUTBIN

Elite Eight

Requirements:

Nationalities: Exactly 8

Same Nation Count: Max 2

Same Club Count: Max 3

Rare Players: Min 5

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Squad total Chemistry Points: Min 21

Number of Players in Squad: 11

Solution and cost: Around 6,000 coins

FUTBIN

Around The World

Requirements:

Nationalities: Exactly 10

Rare Players: Min 8

Squad Rating: Min 81

Chemistry Points Per Player: Min 2

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 24

Number of players in Squad: 11

Solution and cost: Around 9,000 coins

FUTBIN

How to complete FIFA 23 League and Nation Hybrid SBC

Rewards:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Mega Pack

Prime Gold Players Pack

Rare Players Pack

The Challenger

Requirments:

Leagues: Exactly 3

Nationalities: Exactly 2

Same League Count: Max 6

Same Nation Count: Max 6

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 32

Number of Players in Squad: 11

Solution and cost: Around 4,500 coins

FUTBIN

Advanced

Requirements:

Leagues: Exactly 3

Nationalities: Exactly 4

Same League Count: Max 5

Same Nation Count: Max 6

Squad Rating: Min 79

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 29

Number of players in Squad: 11

Solution and cost: Around 4,600 coins

FUTBIN

Fiendish

Requirements:

Leagues: Exactly 4

Nationalities: Exactly 5

Same League Count: Max 4

Same Nation Count: Max 3

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 25

Number of players in Squad: 11

Solution and price: Around 5,500 coins

FUTBIN

Puzzle Master

Requirements:

Leagues: Exactly 5

Nationalities: Exactly 6

Same Club Count: Max 2

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 20

Number of players in Squad: 11

Solution and price: Around 6,000 coins

For other FIFA 23 tips, check out our Web App investment guide and best starter team guide.