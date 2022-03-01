FIFA 22 TOTW 24 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 24 will be dropping into packs this week and if our predictions are spot on, it could be pretty attack-heavy. So, let’s get into it.
As the calendar turns from February to March, things are heating up on the pitch both in real life and in FIFA Ultimate Team.
We’ve hit that point where title races are starting to heat up across Europe, the MLS is returning, and some cup competitions are starting to be settled as well. In FIFA, that means we draw ever closer to Team of the Season and some other blockbuster promos.
Though, we still have a few Team of the Weeks to get through before we start seeing 95+ rated cards drop with some regularity. So, let’s get into our predictions for Team of the Week 24.
Headlining our predictions this week are Kylian Mbappe, Joshua Kimmich, Dušan Vlahović, Renan Lodi, Ousmane Dembele, and Lorenzo Insigne. So, as noted, pretty attack-heavy.
After two goals, an assist, and man of the match honors against Saint Etienne, PSG’s Mbappe seems well in line to grab another upgrade in Ultimate Team. Though, don’t count on him using it in FUT Champs. Similarly, Vlahović found the net twice in Juventus’ 3-2 win over Empoli and should get another boost.
Bayern Munich’s Kimmich has had better games this season, however, an assist and man of the match honors against Frankfurt earns him a nod this week. In the case of Dembele, he was on fire for Barcelona in a 4-0 win over Bilbao, chipping in with two assists and a goal of his own.
FIFA 22 TOTW 24 Predictions | Team of the Week 24
- GK: Walter Benitez – OGC Nice
- GK: Odysseas Vlachodimos – Benfica
- LB: Renan Lodi – Atletico Madrid
- LB: Patrick Van Aanholt – Galatasary
- RB: Matt Doherty – Spurs
- CB: Gabriel Paulista – Valencia
- CB: Ben Mee – Burnley
- CB: Dominik Oroz – Vitesse
- CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
- CM: Christoph Baumgartner – Hoffenheim
- CM: Teun Koopmeiners – Atalanta
- CAM: Christian Cueva – Al-Fateh
- RM: Yeremy – Villarreal
- RM: Moussa Diaby – Bayer Leverkusen
- RW: Ousmane Dembele – Barcelona
- LM: Martin Terrier – Stade Rennais
- LW: Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli
- LW: Wilfred Zaha – Crystal Palace
- ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG
- ST: Dušan Vlahović – Juventus
- ST: Giovanni Simeone – Hellas Verona
- ST: Carlos Vela – LA FC
- ST: Abderazak Hamdallah – Al-Ittihad
- ST: Mirko Maric – Crotone
- ST: Nicklas Helenius – Silkeborg
Kylian Mbappé scored twice then threw in this delicious outside-of-the-boot assist for good measure 😏
(via @ESbeINSPORTS) pic.twitter.com/7atfakSnbY
— B/R Football (@brfootball) February 26, 2022
FIFA 22 TOTW 24 release time & date
As of writing, we’re not expecting EA to make any changes to the release schedule for Team of the Week 24. That means it should be dropping on Wednesday, March 2nd at 6 PM as usual.
If, for whatever reason, something does change then you’ll be able to get updates from our Team of the Week page and across our social accounts – DexertoFC and FUTWatch.
