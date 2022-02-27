Kylian Mbappe explains why he stopped playing FUT Champs in FIFA 22

Footballing superstar Kylian Mbappe is a pretty noted fan of FIFA, however, he’s given up on FIFA 22 FUT Champs for one pretty big reason.

With footballers having plenty of free time between training and playing actual games, many of them turn to FIFA to both pass the time and add new layers to their game.

As we’ve seen over the years, many players dive right into FIFA Ultimate Team, assembling some of the best squads you’ll ever see – thanks in part to getting their own unique cards from EA SPORTS. Plus, some of them aren’t half bad at the game either, just look at Liverpool’s Diogo Jota having multiple perfect weekends in FUT Champs.

The game’s cover star, Kylian Mbappe, has also been a fan of FUT for quite some time and has been spotted in FUT Champs countless times. However, he’s not playing anymore.

Mbappe quits FIFA 22 FUT Champs

The PSG forward, who is still yet to sign a new contract with the French giants, has graced the game’s cover for the past few years and regularly spoken about his love of the game.

However, after he appeared on a stream with French content creator Gotaga, he revealed that FIFA 22 has impacted his real-world skills, and he’s had to quit FUT Champs as a result.

“I stopped playing FUT Champions because it started affecting my mind,” the 23-year-old said after being asked about how he’d been doing on FIFA recently.

Mbappé avec la phrase de l’ancien 😂 C’est très cool de voir des événements FIFA avec des joueurs! Hate de voir la suite 👀 pic.twitter.com/R96Wt7Sd0O — Twins Fifa (@TwinsFifaHD) February 23, 2022

While FUT Champs can be a great way to test your skills, and get some decent rewards for doing so, it is a bit of a grind, so it makes sense that Mbappe has ditched it.

The World Cup winner could very well get back amongst things when he has free time during the summer, but if he’s going to become a free agent and command offers from every club in the world, he might have to wait until FIFA 23 drops before jumping back in.