FIFA 22 TOTW 15 predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 15 is the final batch of in-forms before we head into the new year. Here are all of the players we’re expecting to get the nod in the last TOTW of 2021.
There’s plenty of exciting content in FIFA 22 right now. ICON Swaps is underway to give players something to grind for, and Winter Wildcards has been one of the best promos in recent memory.
But the good times aren’t over in 2021 just yet – the last Team of the Week of this year is on hand to deliver even special cards into packs.
After a festive period chocked full of matches, there are plenty of candidates who could show up. We’ve put together our best predictions of who to expect in Team of the Week 15.
Heading up our predictions for this week is Real Madrid star Karim Benzema. The Frenchman netted twice in the clash with Athletic Bilbao, firing the Galacticos into an eight-point lead in LaLiga.
Elsewhere, we’re expecting Spurs’ Lucas Moura to be included. He was involved in three of his side’s goals against Crystal Palace as they continue their resurgence under Antonio Conte.
If you’re looking for a solid CDM, Franck Kesse bagged twice for AC Milan, so don’t be surprised to see him show up. Jorginho also scored to penalties in Chelsea’s win over Villa, which could be enough for his first in-form of the year.
FIFA 22 TOTW 14 predictions
- GK: Alban Lafont – Fiorentina
- GK: Ivan Provedel – La Spezia
- GK: Lukasz Skorupski – Bologna
- RB: Emerson Royal – Spurs
- RWB: Denzel Dumfries – Inter Milan
- CB: Dan Burn – Brighton & Hove Albion
- CB: Adrien Tameze – Hellas Verona
- CB: Rasmus Nicolaisen – Toulouse
- CDM: Franck Yannick Kesse – AC Milan
- CDM: Benjamin Andre – Lille
- CM: Pablo Rosario – Nice
- CM: Joelinton – Newcastle United
- CM: Jorginho – Chelsea
- CM: Daniel Parejo – Villarreal
- CAM: Oscar – Shabghai SIPG
- CAM: Martin Odegaard – Arsenal
- CAM: Khama Billiat – Kaizer Chiefs
- RM: Lucas Moura – Spurs
- RM: Edin Visca – Basaksehir
- RM: Federico Bernardeschi – Juventus
- RW: Junya Ito – Genk
- LM: Stephy Mavididi – Montpellier
- LM: Darwin Machis – Granada
- ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
- ST: Mario Gavranovic – Kayserispor
- ST: Sebastian Haller – Ajax
- ST: Kelechi Iheanacho – Leicester City
A goal worth watching over and over again… 🎩
💫 @Benzema 💫@livescore | #360clip pic.twitter.com/e9c0dYa48Q
— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) December 26, 2021
FIFA 22 TOTW 15 release time & date
As ever, we’ll find out if our predictions are correct when Team of the Week 15 cards are added to packs on Wednesday, December 29 at 6 PM GMT.
If any cards manage to leak ahead of the official release, you’ll be able to find them inside our weekly Team of the Week hub.