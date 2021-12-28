FIFA 22 TOTW 15 predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 15 is the final batch of in-forms before we head into the new year. Here are all of the players we’re expecting to get the nod in the last TOTW of 2021.

There’s plenty of exciting content in FIFA 22 right now. ICON Swaps is underway to give players something to grind for, and Winter Wildcards has been one of the best promos in recent memory.

But the good times aren’t over in 2021 just yet – the last Team of the Week of this year is on hand to deliver even special cards into packs.

After a festive period chocked full of matches, there are plenty of candidates who could show up. We’ve put together our best predictions of who to expect in Team of the Week 15.

Heading up our predictions for this week is Real Madrid star Karim Benzema. The Frenchman netted twice in the clash with Athletic Bilbao, firing the Galacticos into an eight-point lead in LaLiga.

Elsewhere, we’re expecting Spurs’ Lucas Moura to be included. He was involved in three of his side’s goals against Crystal Palace as they continue their resurgence under Antonio Conte.

If you’re looking for a solid CDM, Franck Kesse bagged twice for AC Milan, so don’t be surprised to see him show up. Jorginho also scored to penalties in Chelsea’s win over Villa, which could be enough for his first in-form of the year.

FIFA 22 TOTW 14 predictions

GK: Alban Lafont – Fiorentina

– Fiorentina GK: Ivan Provedel – La Spezia

– La Spezia GK: Lukasz Skorupski – Bologna

– Bologna RB: Emerson Royal – Spurs

– Spurs RWB: Denzel Dumfries – Inter Milan

– Inter Milan CB: Dan Burn – Brighton & Hove Albion

– Brighton & Hove Albion CB: Adrien Tameze – Hellas Verona

– Hellas Verona CB: Rasmus Nicolaisen – Toulouse

– Toulouse CDM: Franck Yannick Kesse – AC Milan

– AC Milan CDM: Benjamin Andre – Lille

– Lille CM: Pablo Rosario – Nice

– Nice CM: Joelinton – Newcastle United

– Newcastle United CM: Jorginho – Chelsea

– Chelsea CM: Daniel Parejo – Villarreal

– Villarreal CAM: Oscar – Shabghai SIPG

Shabghai SIPG CAM: Martin Odegaard – Arsenal

– Arsenal CAM: Khama Billiat – Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs RM: Lucas Moura – Spurs

– Spurs RM: Edin Visca – Basaksehir

– Basaksehir RM: Federico Bernardeschi – Juventus

Juventus RW: Junya Ito – Genk

– Genk LM: Stephy Mavididi – Montpellier

– Montpellier LM: Darwin Machis – Granada

– Granada ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

– Real Madrid ST: Mario Gavranovic – Kayserispor

– Kayserispor ST: Sebastian Haller – Ajax

– Ajax ST: Kelechi Iheanacho – Leicester City

FIFA 22 TOTW 15 release time & date

As ever, we’ll find out if our predictions are correct when Team of the Week 15 cards are added to packs on Wednesday, December 29 at 6 PM GMT.

If any cards manage to leak ahead of the official release, you’ll be able to find them inside our weekly Team of the Week hub.