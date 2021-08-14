FIFA 22 Career Mode scouting guide: Youth Academy, GTN tips & tricks

Want to build a top-tier roster in FIFA 22 Career Mode but don’t have the budget to pull it off? You’ll need to scout out players yourself, and there’s a formula you can follow to make the process easier.

FIFA 22 players have new tools at their disposal to develop their Career Mode squad, including more ways to boost manager and player ratings.

However, if you’re serious about developing a top-tier roster without spending a fortune, you’ll need to learn how to scout like a professional and use two classic features: the Youth Academy and Global Transfer Network.

In this guide, we’ll tell you everything you need to know to get the most out of these features and develop a system that will rival the best teams in the world.

FIFA 22 Career Mode Youth Academy guide

In FIFA 22, you will be automatically assigned a scout with different experience and judgment ratings based on your club. You can assign another two scouts, meaning you can have three in total at any given point in time.

They will traverse the world looking for the hottest youth prospects. And once they’ve found a few, you can bring them back to your club, train them up, and eventually promote them to your first team if you think they’ll cut it.

As far as tips go, you’ll want to make sure you’re actively using your scouts at all times. Keep sending them on scouting missions, particularly the more expensive ones if you can afford it, and don’t stop throughout the season.

If they scout a player who has over 90 potential, pick them up immediately. On the other hand, if they scout a player who has less than 80 potential, discard them unless you think they’ll make an impact in your squad.

Don’t forget to keep track of their value, too. If they have a high value, chances are they’ll have a high overall rating even if their potential isn’t the best. So, you might want to pick them up and put them to immediate use.

And of course, don’t forget to develop players using the new training system. You can specialize their training regime to suit your needs. However, it’s also essential to build on their strengths and weaknesses.

FIFA 22 Career Mode Global Transfer Network guide

The Global Transfer Network (GTN) also plays an integral part in the scouting process. It lets you use scouts to look at specific regions and scope out talent on other teams and find hidden gems that they’re willing to part ways with.

The higher level your scout is, the more efficient they’ll be. Not only will they find more players, but they’ll also do it faster, too, and provide you with extensive reports on them in no time at all. And once you’ve got a specific player in mind, you can scout them further to reveal their full potential.

The GTN system can be a little overwhelming at first. So, to make things easier, focus on a specific region or scout at a time and give them detailed instructions.

For example, if you’re after a promising young winger with pace, let them know.

Once you get later into your Career Mode — like 5 years or so — scouting for regen players (created by the game) is key to spot rising stars, so be sure to constantly look out for those prospects.

That’s everything you need to know about scouting in FIFA 22 Career Mode. It will take time and effort to build a world-class squad from the ground up.

However, if you follow this guide, you’ll get there in no time at all. And the best part is, you’ll keep your club’s finances in check.