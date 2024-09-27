Best training plans in EA FC 25 Career Mode to increase sharpness & fitness

It can be tricky to balance the sharpness and fitness of your team in EA FC 25 Career Mode, but you can set up a training plan to ensure your best players are always ready to go.

The most enjoyable part of any Manager Career save is choosing your team and signing young players to develop. But once you’ve put your squad together and the transfer window closes, you’ll need to manage them to keep them at their best.

Article continues after ad

This includes making sure they’re at peak sharpness to achieve small stat boosts and monitoring their stamina. Here’s how to set up your training plan to balance both in EA FC 25 Career Mode.

Best training plans

The best training plans in EA FC 25 are All Out Performance and All Out Energy, but you can have the best of both by using the new Automated Plan feature and setting the thresholds to the following:

Article continues after ad

All Out Performance – 70

Performance-focused – N/A

All Out Energy – 80

Energy-focused – N/A

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Doing this will automatically adjust the training plan of your squad as their stats change during a season.

Article continues after ad

So, if your team’s sharpness drops below the 70 mark, they’ll take part in performance training to get them back up to speed. But if a busy fixture schedule starts to take its toll and fitness falls down past 80, the focus will shift back towards increasing their stamina.

This takes a lot of the busy work out of having to manage your squad after every match, so you can concentrate on picking the team and developing each player.

Article continues after ad

That being said, there may be some players who need a more tailor-made training plan, especially some of the older statesmen in the ranks. If you find that they’re suffering in terms of sharpness or fitness, it might be worth taking the time to give them a unique plan.

How to increase sharpness in Career Mode

Selecting either All Out Performance or Performance-focused as a training plan will increase a player’s sharpness in FC 25. If they’re at full strength, they’ll receive a slight stat boost every time you play them in a match.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This setting is best used on your squad players who aren’t guaranteed to start every week, as even a brief spell on the sidelines can cause them to lose sharpness. This does come at the cost of some fitness, but this shouldn’t be an issue if they don’t get too many minutes.

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

How to increase fitness in Career Mode

On the other hand, All Out Energy or Energy-focused will increase a player’s stamina rapidly in the days between matches. Ensuring everyone is fully match-fit is essential if you’re competing in multiple competitions, as you want to be able to use your best players whenever the situation calls for it.

Article continues after ad

Either of these are ideal for the players in your starting XI who play every single week. If they’re getting plenty of time on the pitch, their sharpness should take care of itself, so all you need to do is make sure they can last for a full 90 minutes.

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve got your team in peak condition, you can focus on adding to it with the best free agents or young midfielders with high potential.