FIFA 22 Record Breaker cards: Confirmed players, SBC & Objectives

EA SPORTS will periodically release FIFA 22 Record Breaker cards in-game, which can be obtained by completing SBCs or Objectives.

The FUT promo card is different from many others in the popular football title, as it runs right throughout the year and is inconsistent in terms of its prominence.

It all depends on what’s happening on the actual pitch, in terms of players scoring goals, keeping record numbers of clean sheets, or appearances.

So, let’s take a look at how the promo works, and which cards have been released so far by EA…

When are FIFA 22 Record Breaker cards out?

The first FUT promo card for Record Breakers was released on October 19, 2021.

Advertisement

More will be released during the game’s life cycle.

What are FIFA 22 Record Breaker cards?

FIFA 22 Rule Breaker cards are awarded to players who have broken a record for their club, or in their career.

For example, Lionel Messi breaking the record for PSG goals (unlikely to happen, just an example) would leave him in contention for a promo card with big upgrades.

FIFA 22 Record Breaker SBC & Objectives

Inaki Williams Record Breaker SBC

Expires October 26

Iñaki Williams already has a Record Breaker card in the game celebrating his longevity over at Athletic Bilbao, and with that comes seven SBC’s to complete.

Read More: Best wingers to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

We have a guide for how to complete all of the challenges, but to get started, you’ll first need to meet the Gold Squad requirements:

Advertisement

FIFA 22 Record Breaker SBC Requirements

Gold Squad

Gold Players: Min 11

Team Chemistry: Min 30

Team Chemistry: Min 30 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Two Players Pack

Rare Gold Squad

Player Level: Min Gold

Rare: Min 11

Team Chemistry: Min 30

Team Chemistry: Min 30 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Two Players Pack

El Leon inquebrantable

Number of players from Athletic Club: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 81

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

La Furia Roja

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Gold Players Pack

La Liga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

That’s everything we know about Record Breakers in FIFA 22 so far. As more cards are released, we’ll be sure to add further information on how