FIFA 22 Record Breaker cards: Confirmed players, SBC & Objectives

Published: 19/Oct/2021 21:51

by Alec Mullins
EA SPORTS will periodically release FIFA 22 Record Breaker cards in-game, which can be obtained by completing SBCs or Objectives. 

The FUT promo card is different from many others in the popular football title, as it runs right throughout the year and is inconsistent in terms of its prominence.

It all depends on what’s happening on the actual pitch, in terms of players scoring goals, keeping record numbers of clean sheets, or appearances.

So, let’s take a look at how the promo works, and which cards have been released so far by EA

When are FIFA 22 Record Breaker cards out?

The first FUT promo card for Record Breakers was released on October 19, 2021. 

More will be released during the game’s life cycle.

What are FIFA 22 Record Breaker cards?

FIFA 22 Rule Breaker cards are awarded to players who have broken a record for their club, or in their career.

For example, Lionel Messi breaking the record for PSG goals (unlikely to happen, just an example) would leave him in contention for a promo card with big upgrades.

FIFA 22 Record Breaker SBC & Objectives

Inaki Williams Record Breaker SBC
EA SPORTS
Record Breaker Iñaki Williams has played an incredible 203 consecutive games with Athletic Bilbao

Inaki Williams Record Breaker SBC

Expires October 26

Iñaki Williams already has a Record Breaker card in the game celebrating his longevity over at Athletic Bilbao, and with that comes seven SBC’s to complete.

We have a guide for how to complete all of the challenges, but to get started, you’ll first need to meet the Gold Squad requirements:

FIFA 22 Record Breaker SBC Requirements

Gold Squad

  • Gold Players: Min 11
  • Team Chemistry: Min 30
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Two Players Pack

Rare Gold Squad

  • Player Level: Min Gold
  • Rare: Min 11
  • Team Chemistry: Min 30
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Two Players Pack

El Leon inquebrantable

  • Number of players from Athletic Club: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 81
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

La Furia Roja

  • Number of players from Spain: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 82
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Gold Players Pack

La Liga

  • Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

That’s everything we know about Record Breakers in FIFA 22 so far. As more cards are released, we’ll be sure to add further information on how

