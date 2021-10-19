FIFA 22 Record Breaker cards: Confirmed players, SBC & Objectives

EA SPORTS will periodically release FIFA 22 Record Breaker cards in-game, which can be obtained by completing SBCs or Objectives.
The FUT promo card is different from many others in the popular football title, as it runs right throughout the year and is inconsistent in terms of its prominence.
It all depends on what’s happening on the actual pitch, in terms of players scoring goals, keeping record numbers of clean sheets, or appearances.
So, let’s take a look at how the promo works, and which cards have been released so far by EA…
When are FIFA 22 Record Breaker cards out?
The first FUT promo card for Record Breakers was released on October 19, 2021.
Advertisement
More will be released during the game’s life cycle.
What are FIFA 22 Record Breaker cards?
FIFA 22 Rule Breaker cards are awarded to players who have broken a record for their club, or in their career.
- Read More: FIFA 22 FGS Swaps 1: Promo explained
For example, Lionel Messi breaking the record for PSG goals (unlikely to happen, just an example) would leave him in contention for a promo card with big upgrades.
FIFA 22 Record Breaker SBC & Objectives
Inaki Williams Record Breaker SBC
Expires October 26
Iñaki Williams already has a Record Breaker card in the game celebrating his longevity over at Athletic Bilbao, and with that comes seven SBC’s to complete.
- Read More: Best wingers to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
We have a guide for how to complete all of the challenges, but to get started, you’ll first need to meet the Gold Squad requirements:
Advertisement
FIFA 22 Record Breaker SBC Requirements
Gold Squad
- Gold Players: Min 11
- Team Chemistry: Min 30
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Two Players Pack
Rare Gold Squad
- Player Level: Min Gold
- Rare: Min 11
- Team Chemistry: Min 30
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Two Players Pack
El Leon inquebrantable
- Number of players from Athletic Club: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 81
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
La Furia Roja
- Number of players from Spain: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 82
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Gold Players Pack
La Liga
- Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
85-Rated Squad
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
That’s everything we know about Record Breakers in FIFA 22 so far. As more cards are released, we’ll be sure to add further information on how