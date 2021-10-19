How to complete FIFA 22 Inaki Williams Record Breaker SBC: solutions & cost

There’s a brand-new Inaki Williams Record Breaker SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, and we’re going to show you exactly how to complete it.

Record Breaker Squad Building Challenges for exactly that — players who break a major record for their club during competition. The latest celebrates Inaki Williams’ 203rd consecutive league match for Athletic Bilbao.

Inaki’s card comes stacked in FIFA 22 with plenty of speed and a sheet of decent stats for an 84 OVR as well.

So, let’s take a look at how to knock this SBC out quickly and for as few FUT Coins as possible.

How to complete FIFA 22 Inaki Record Breaker SBC

Inaki Record Breaker in-game stats

Rewards:

2 Two Players Pack

1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

1 Small Gold Players Pack

1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Inaki Williams Record Breaker card — 84 OVR — ST

FIFA 22 Record Breaker Inaki Williams SBC requirements

In total, there are seven different SBCs you’ll need to complete to unlock Williams’ new Road to the Knockout card in FIFA 22.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Gold Squad

Gold Players: Min 11

Team Chemistry: Min 30

Team Chemistry: Min 30

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Rare Gold Squad

Player Level: Min Gold

Rare: Min 11

Team Chemistry: Min 30

Team Chemistry: Min 30

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

El Leon inquebrantable

Number of players from Athletic Club: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 81

Squad Rating: Min 81

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

La Furia Roja

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

La Liga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

85-Rated Squad

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

There it is — how to complete Inaki Williams brand new Record Breakers SBC in FIFA 22 using FUTBIN solutions.

FIFA 22 Inaki Williams Record Breaker SBC cost

Altogether it seems that this set of seven SBCs to unlock Williams will run you around 122,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 128,000 on Xbox, and 126,000 on Origin PC.

As always, the FUT market can change prices rapidly, so these costs could very well end up fluctuating slightly.