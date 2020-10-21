 EA hit with class action lawsuit over Ultimate Team packs - Dexerto
EA hit with class action lawsuit over Ultimate Team packs

Published: 21/Oct/2020 12:25

by Andrew Highton
Various EA characters surrounding the EA logo
EA

FIFA 21 Madden 21 NHL 21

EA have been hit with a class-action lawsuit in Canada that claims games like NHL 21 and Madden 21 are operating an “illegal” gambling system – which is yet another domino to fall in the movement against their popular Ultimate Team game mode.

In recent years, it’s become more and more apparent that loot boxes have become a focal point of EA SPORTS’ titles – which is only natural given the large amount of revenue they bring in. But the more attention and notoriety Ultimate Team has received across multiple games, the more it’s become a lightning rod.

This has led to several countries trying to clamp down on EA’s gambling system. Canada has become the latest name to be associated with trying to prevent EA from offering in-game packs for real money.

The lawsuit was first reported by Business in Vancouver, a weekly business news journal in Canada.

Trent Alexander-Arnold looking to the left in FIFA 21
EA Sports
People are spending lots of money to land the world’s best players.

Ultimate Team using “illegal” gambling system, lawsuit says

In the article, it states both Mark Sutherland and Shawn Moore brought the lawsuit forward. The lawsuit description reads: “Class action for damages for unjust enrichment arising from defendants’ operation of an illegal gambling system through the sale of so-called “loot boxes” in popular video games”. 

The two games that are being specifically targeted are NFL 21 and Madden 21, both of which include an Ultimate Team game mode similar to that of FIFA 21. Lots of other EA games have included microtransactions as well, most notably: Star Wars Battlefront, UFC 3, and others.

The game’s scientific algorithm determines what the player’s money is rewarded with in Ultimate Team, when buying packs. It could contain the game’s best player or one that will never be used, leading to more money being spent in pursuit of the game’s best cards.

Canada is merely the latest country to be involved in an EA lawsuit regarding Ultimate Team with the UK, Belgium, Netherlands, and others all joining in the fight to cease loot boxes.

Whether or not it results in a loot box ban later down the line in Canada remains to be seen.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 4 live: release time, leaked TOTW players, more

Published: 21/Oct/2020 8:04 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 8:07

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 is now four weeks in, and that means Team of the Week 4 is on its way in Ultimate Team. Here’s everything we know about the mid-week promo, including the new TOTW 4 leaks, release time, and more.

Last week, TOTW was all about international football. This time, we’re back to domestic leagues ⁠— something many are always happy about ⁠— and football stars around the world got right back into the goal-scoring flow, right off the bat.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week promo so far, including when it will drop in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, early in-form card leaks, and our team predictions.

Team of the Week 4 start time

On October 21, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the fourth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year’s annual release. The promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted player upgrades are now announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we’ll be sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

Marcus Rashford is one big Premier League name that could make it into TOTW 4 this week.
EA SPORTS
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the difference for Milan against their arch-rivals last weekend.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 4 leaks

As with the last few weeks, a few of the TOTW 4 cards set to be released on Wednesday have already been leaked online on Twitter and Reddit. OTW cards Timo Werner, Alessandro Florenzi and Victor Osimhen are all reportedly included.

Here’s the full list of FIFA 21 cards that have leaked:

  • Marcus Rashford
  • Timo Werner
  • Mikel Oyarzabal
  • Zlatan Ibrahimović
  • Alessandro Florenzi
  • Victor Osimhen

The leaks, which were first posted by itsZTradingx on Twitter early on Wednesday morning, also hinted Kylian Mbappé ⁠— who scored twice in a 4–0 win against Nîmes ⁠— won’t actually be included in the TOTW despite his performance.

EA SPORTS also made a bit of a bluster on their own too; the FIFA 21 publishers leaked one of the IF cards already, by upgrading Florenzi’s stats a full day before TOTW 4 drops. FIFA fans were quick to pick up on the mistake.

If more TOTW leaks drop ahead of the official reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 4 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 4 predictions

Marcus Rashford is one big Premier League name that could make it into TOTW 4 this week.
EA SPORTS
Marcus Rashford is one big Premier League name that could make it into TOTW 4 this week.

Timo Werner led the way for Chelsea in a 3–3 draw with Southampton, while iconic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic declared fans “deserve to see him live” while banging in two against rivals Inter Milan on Saturday. They’re just two that might make TOTW 4.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid
  • Konstantinos Lamprou – RKC Waalwijk
  • Connor Goldson – Rangers
  • Djene – Getafe
  • Marc-Oliver Kempf – Stuttgart 
  • Joakim Mæhle – Genk
  • Nick Lima – San Jose Earthquakes
  • Angelino – RB Leipzig 
  • Tommaso Augello – Sampdoria
  • Raphael Holzhauser – K Beerschot VA
  • Yangel Herrera – Granada CF
  • Dusan Tadic – Ajax
  • Magnus Wolff Eikrem – Molde
  • Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich
  • Hirving Lozano – Napoli
  • Jonathan Bamba – Lillie
  • Pablo Sarabia – PSG
  • Hiroaki Okuno – Meiji Yasuda
  • Marcus Rashford – Manchester United
  • Memphis Depay – Lyon
  • Timo Werner – Chelsea
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan
  • Stevie May – St Johnstone

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 4. Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!