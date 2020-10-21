FIFA 21 Team of the Week 4 LIVE: leaked TOTW players, release time, more - Dexerto

FIFA 21 is now four weeks in, and that means Team of the Week 4 is on its way in Ultimate Team. Here’s everything we know about the mid-week promo, including the new TOTW 4 leaks, release time, and more.

Last week, TOTW was all about international football. This time, we’re back to domestic leagues ⁠— something many are always happy about ⁠— and football stars around the world got right back into the goal-scoring flow, right off the bat.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week promo so far, including when it will drop in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, early in-form card leaks, and our team predictions.

Team of the Week 4 start time

On October 21, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the fourth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year’s annual release. The promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted player upgrades are now announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we’ll be sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 4 leaks

As with the last few weeks, a few of the TOTW 4 cards set to be released on Wednesday have already been leaked online on Twitter and Reddit. OTW cards Timo Werner, Alessandro Florenzi and Victor Osimhen are all reportedly included.

Here’s the full list of FIFA 21 cards that have leaked:

Marcus Rashford

Timo Werner

Mikel Oyarzabal

Zlatan Ibrahimović

Alessandro Florenzi

Victor Osimhen

The leaks, which were first posted by itsZTradingx on Twitter early on Wednesday morning, also hinted Kylian Mbappé ⁠— who scored twice in a 4–0 win against Nîmes ⁠— won’t actually be included in the TOTW despite his performance.

#TOTW4 Leaks ✅ Rashford 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Werner 🇩🇪

Oyarzabal 🇪🇸

Zlatan 🇸🇪

Florenzi 🇮🇹

Osimhen 🇳🇬 Mbappe 🇫🇷❌ — FIFA 21 News (@FUT21News) October 21, 2020

EA SPORTS also made a bit of a bluster on their own too; the FIFA 21 publishers leaked one of the IF cards already, by upgrading Florenzi’s stats a full day before TOTW 4 drops. FIFA fans were quick to pick up on the mistake.

EA has accidentally updated Alessandro Florenzi's OTW stats early, confirming he's getting an in-form in #FIFA21 #TOTW4 He's already jumped 10k in price too! pic.twitter.com/MuKpRgGbRJ — FIFA 21 News (@UltimateTeamUK) October 21, 2020

If more TOTW leaks drop ahead of the official reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 4 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 4 predictions

Timo Werner led the way for Chelsea in a 3–3 draw with Southampton, while iconic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic declared fans “deserve to see him live” while banging in two against rivals Inter Milan on Saturday. They’re just two that might make TOTW 4.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid

Konstantinos Lamprou – RKC Waalwijk

Connor Goldson – Rangers

Djene – Getafe

Marc-Oliver Kempf – Stuttgart

Joakim Mæhle – Genk

Nick Lima – San Jose Earthquakes

Angelino – RB Leipzig

Tommaso Augello – Sampdoria

Raphael Holzhauser – K Beerschot VA

Yangel Herrera – Granada CF

Dusan Tadic – Ajax

Magnus Wolff Eikrem – Molde

Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich

Hirving Lozano – Napoli

Jonathan Bamba – Lillie

Pablo Sarabia – PSG

Hiroaki Okuno – Meiji Yasuda

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United

Memphis Depay – Lyon

Timo Werner – Chelsea

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan

Stevie May – St Johnstone

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 4. Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!