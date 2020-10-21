 FIFA 21 Team of the Week 4 LIVE: leaked TOTW players, release time, more - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Team of the Week 4 live: release time, leaked TOTW players, more

Published: 21/Oct/2020 8:04 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 8:07

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 is now four weeks in, and that means Team of the Week 4 is on its way in Ultimate Team. Here’s everything we know about the mid-week promo, including the new TOTW 4 leaks, release time, and more.

Last week, TOTW was all about international football. This time, we’re back to domestic leagues ⁠— something many are always happy about ⁠— and football stars around the world got right back into the goal-scoring flow, right off the bat.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week promo so far, including when it will drop in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, early in-form card leaks, and our team predictions.

Team of the Week 4 start time

On October 21, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the fourth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year’s annual release. The promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted player upgrades are now announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we’ll be sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the difference for Milan against their arch-rivals last weekend.
FIFA 21 Team of the Week 4 leaks

As with the last few weeks, a few of the TOTW 4 cards set to be released on Wednesday have already been leaked online on Twitter and Reddit. OTW cards Timo Werner, Alessandro Florenzi and Victor Osimhen are all reportedly included.

Here’s the full list of FIFA 21 cards that have leaked:

  • Marcus Rashford
  • Timo Werner
  • Mikel Oyarzabal
  • Zlatan Ibrahimović
  • Alessandro Florenzi
  • Victor Osimhen

The leaks, which were first posted by itsZTradingx on Twitter early on Wednesday morning, also hinted Kylian Mbappé ⁠— who scored twice in a 4–0 win against Nîmes ⁠— won’t actually be included in the TOTW despite his performance.

EA SPORTS also made a bit of a bluster on their own too; the FIFA 21 publishers leaked one of the IF cards already, by upgrading Florenzi’s stats a full day before TOTW 4 drops. FIFA fans were quick to pick up on the mistake.

If more TOTW leaks drop ahead of the official reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 4 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 4 predictions

Marcus Rashford is one big Premier League name that could make it into TOTW 4 this week.
Timo Werner led the way for Chelsea in a 3–3 draw with Southampton, while iconic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic declared fans “deserve to see him live” while banging in two against rivals Inter Milan on Saturday. They’re just two that might make TOTW 4.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid
  • Konstantinos Lamprou – RKC Waalwijk
  • Connor Goldson – Rangers
  • Djene – Getafe
  • Marc-Oliver Kempf – Stuttgart 
  • Joakim Mæhle – Genk
  • Nick Lima – San Jose Earthquakes
  • Angelino – RB Leipzig 
  • Tommaso Augello – Sampdoria
  • Raphael Holzhauser – K Beerschot VA
  • Yangel Herrera – Granada CF
  • Dusan Tadic – Ajax
  • Magnus Wolff Eikrem – Molde
  • Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich
  • Hirving Lozano – Napoli
  • Jonathan Bamba – Lillie
  • Pablo Sarabia – PSG
  • Hiroaki Okuno – Meiji Yasuda
  • Marcus Rashford – Manchester United
  • Memphis Depay – Lyon
  • Timo Werner – Chelsea
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan
  • Stevie May – St Johnstone

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 4. Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!

How to complete Koscielny Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions

Published: 20/Oct/2020 19:15

by Bill Cooney
Laurent Koscielny Flashback SBC header
A new Flashback SBC is now live in FIFA 21 celebrating the prolific 2015-2016 Premier League season of former Arsenal star Laurent Koscielny, and we’ve got all the info you need to unlock it as cheaply as possible.

Koscielny suited up for Arsenal from 2010 to 2019, featuring in 255 matches for the Gunners over that time span. This particular SBC recalls his 2015-2016 season, often considered to be one of his best.

Now back home in France playing for Bordeaux, the centerback’s still performing decently, but this Flashback SBC card is a considerable upgrade of the Frenchman’s base stats.

FIFA 21 Laurent Koscielny Flashback SBC stats

Laurent Koscielny Flashback SBC stats
Stats for Laurent Koscielny’s Flashback SBC in FIFA 21.

Coming in at an 86 OVR, Koscielny’s Flashback card is a much more attractive option than his regular 79 OVR one. It still features the Bordeaux badge which some of us definitely still aren’t used to, and an 86 defending stat that will be a bit more familiar.

Combine that with and 81 physical and 77 pace, and he’ll be more than capable of plugging a hole in your defensive backline, or simply beefing it up. It’s up to you how to use him once you spend your hard-earned FUT coins, which brings us to what exactly you have to do to grab it.

FIFA 21 Laurent Koscielny Flashback SBC solutions

To unlock Koscielny, there are two SBCs you need to complete – Past and Present and Les Bleus. The requirements are listed below:

Past and Present

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Numberof players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Les Bleus

  • Number of players from France: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Altogether, both SBCs should run you around 94,000 FUT coins to 115,000, depending on which platform you play on. To make things even easier, we have the cheapest solutions for each listed below that don’t require any loyalty or position-change cards to complete.

Past and Present solution

Past and present solution FLashback SBC
The cheapest solution to Koscielny’s Past and Present SBC in FIFA 21.

Les Bleus solution 

Les Bleus solution flashback SBC
The solution to Koscielny’s Les Bleus SBC in FIFA 21.

Is this SBC worth it?

Coming in at around 100k FUT coins, this is definitely one SBC you might have to think about before diving head-first into. If you’re in need of a solid CB or an upgrade in that part of the field, he’s definitely worth a look as this Flashback card is significantly better than his regular gold card.

Whatever you decide to do, you have until Friday, October 23 to do it before it expires.

As always, follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 news and updates.