FIFA 21 TOTW 4 predictions: Werner, Rashford, Ibrahimovic - Dexerto

FIFA 21 TOTW 4 predictions: Werner, Rashford, Ibrahimovic

Published: 19/Oct/2020 14:04

by Connor Bennett
Timo Werner OTW FIFA 21 card with a purple background
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

Team of the Week #4 is almost upon us in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. So, here are our predictions for who could be set to receive an in-form card.

After another wild round of matches, EA SPORTS have somewhat of a difficult job on their hands picking out players for Team of the Week 4 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. 

In the Premier League, the Merseyside Derby produced plenty of fireworks but given that no player really took the game by the scruff of its neck and dominated, it’s hard to see someone getting an in-form. 

Looking further afield, Barcelona were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Getafe, Napoli demolished high-flying Atalanta 4-1, and Bayern Munich ran riot away against Arminia Bielefeld. Players from these games feature in our predictions for Team of the Week 4. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at who could be getting an in-form card.

Jan Oblak face in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Jan Oblak features in our TOTW 4 predictions.

In terms of players who could get a TOTW card from the standout games we’ve already mentioned, props go to Djene, Hirving Lozano, and Thomas Muller. Muller pipped Robert Lewandowksi to the nod here, given that the Polish forward has an already had an in-form in Week 2, and will get plenty of special cards down the line. 

Elsewhere, there are nods for Marcus Rashford – goal and two assists for Manchester United – Zlatan Ibrahimovic – two goals in the Milan derby – and Timo Werner – two goals for Chelsea against Southampton. 

In the case of Werner, if he gets an in-form, his One to Watch card would also see a boost, which would make his value skyrocket.

FIFA 21 TOTW 4 Predictions | Team of the Week 4

  • GK – Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid
  • GK – Konstantinos Lamprou – RKC Waalwijk
  • CB – Connor Goldson – Rangers
  • CB – Djene – Getafe
  • CB – Marc-Oliver Kempf – Stuttgart 
  • RB – Joakim Mæhle – Genk
  • RB – Nick Lima – San Jose Earthquakes
  • LWB – Angelino – RB Leipzig 
  • LB – Tommaso Augello – Sampdoria
  • CM – Raphael Holzhauser – K Beerschot VA
  • CM – Yangel Herrera – Granada CF
  • CAM – Dusan Tadic – Ajax
  • CAM – Magnus Wolff Eikrem – Molde
  • CAM – Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich
  • LW – Hirving Lozano – Napoli
  • LM – Jonathan Bamba – Lillie
  • RW – Pablo Sarabia – PSG
  • CF – Hiroaki Okuno – Meiji Yasuda
  • ST – Marcus Rashford – Manchester United
  • ST – Memphis Depay – Lyon
  • ST – Timo Werner – Chelsea
  • ST – Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan
  • ST – Stevie May – St Johnstone

Elsewhere, we’ve gone for Jan Oblak in goal because of his six saves and Man of the Match award for Atletico Madrid. Pablo Sarabia also gets a nod because of his superb performance for PSG. 

Of course, this list is made up purely of our predictions for TOTW 4, and EA SPORTS could have their own choices in mind. So, you’ll just have to check in on Wednesday, October 21 for the full lineup.

How to easily recover Quick Sold players in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Published: 19/Oct/2020 5:01 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 5:05

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

So you just accidentally ‘quick sold’ your best pull of FUT yet… don’t worry, there’s a super-easy way to recover any FIFA 21 player cards you might quick sell in Ultimate Team; here’s how to get back those precious discarded cards.

There’s nothing more heartbreaking than accidentally quick selling your best FUT card pull in FIFA 21. You might have finally got your hands on that Gareth Bale card and are eager to slap him into your in-progress Premier League squad.

In your excitement, however, you’ve accidentally cashed him in for 688 coins.

Don’t fear! In FIFA 20, title publishers EA SPORTS finally added a feature Ultimate Team fans have been demanding for years: Quick Sell Recovery.

The last thing you want to do with a valuable card is quick sell it, but it can happen.
EA SPORTS
The last thing you want to do with a valuable FUT card is ‘quick sell’ it, but it can happen.

This nifty little feature lets you get back a couple of the FIFA 21 cards you’ve quick sold in the past few days, just in case you accidentally hit the wrong button, or re-think shipping off that dead-cheap in-form card you packed in your rewards.

It’s really simple too. Here’s how to get back your discard cards:

How to recover ‘quick sold’ cards in FIFA 21

  1. Log in to the FIFA Web or Companion App.
  2. Click the Club menu.
  3. Click Quick Sell Recovery.
  4. Use the calendar icon to find the day you quick sold the item you want to get back.
  5. Choose the player or item you want to recover.
  6. Click Recover.
The FIFA 21 'quick sell recovery' feature is only available on the Web or Companion App.
EA SPORTS
The FIFA 21 ‘quick sell recovery’ feature is only available on the Web or Companion App.

Once you’ve followed these steps, and paid the card’s discard price, it will be added to your Unassigned box on the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team main menu. From there, simply send the lost card to your FUT club, and all’s well that ends well.

There are a few rules. Each FIFA 21 account can only recover up to five discard FUT cards in any thirty day period. Once you’ve clocked that out, you’ll have to be a lot more careful with a special card you’ve just cracked out of a rare pack.

You can also only recover cards in seven days. Past that, they’re lost forever.

Be careful around that 'quick sell' button in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team!
EA SPORTS
Be careful around that ‘quick sell’ button in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team!

So there you have it ⁠— how to save that rare Ultimate Team card you accidentally cashed in for pennies. Hopefully this guide helps you recover that lost card you were so worried about, so you can get back to the FIFA 21 grind all over again.

In the future too, maybe be a bit more careful with that quick sell button!