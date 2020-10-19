FIFA 21 TOTW 4 predictions: Werner, Rashford, Ibrahimovic - Dexerto

Team of the Week #4 is almost upon us in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. So, here are our predictions for who could be set to receive an in-form card.

After another wild round of matches, EA SPORTS have somewhat of a difficult job on their hands picking out players for Team of the Week 4 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

In the Premier League, the Merseyside Derby produced plenty of fireworks but given that no player really took the game by the scruff of its neck and dominated, it’s hard to see someone getting an in-form.

Looking further afield, Barcelona were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Getafe, Napoli demolished high-flying Atalanta 4-1, and Bayern Munich ran riot away against Arminia Bielefeld. Players from these games feature in our predictions for Team of the Week 4. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at who could be getting an in-form card.

In terms of players who could get a TOTW card from the standout games we’ve already mentioned, props go to Djene, Hirving Lozano, and Thomas Muller. Muller pipped Robert Lewandowksi to the nod here, given that the Polish forward has an already had an in-form in Week 2, and will get plenty of special cards down the line.

Elsewhere, there are nods for Marcus Rashford – goal and two assists for Manchester United – Zlatan Ibrahimovic – two goals in the Milan derby – and Timo Werner – two goals for Chelsea against Southampton.

In the case of Werner, if he gets an in-form, his One to Watch card would also see a boost, which would make his value skyrocket.

FIFA 21 TOTW 4 Predictions | Team of the Week 4

GK – Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid

GK – Konstantinos Lamprou – RKC Waalwijk

CB – Connor Goldson – Rangers

CB – Djene – Getafe

CB – Marc-Oliver Kempf – Stuttgart

RB – Joakim Mæhle – Genk

RB – Nick Lima – San Jose Earthquakes

LWB – Angelino – RB Leipzig

LB – Tommaso Augello – Sampdoria

CM – Raphael Holzhauser – K Beerschot VA

CM – Yangel Herrera – Granada CF

CAM – Dusan Tadic – Ajax

CAM – Magnus Wolff Eikrem – Molde

CAM – Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich

LW – Hirving Lozano – Napoli

LM – Jonathan Bamba – Lillie

RW – Pablo Sarabia – PSG

CF – Hiroaki Okuno – Meiji Yasuda

ST – Marcus Rashford – Manchester United

ST – Memphis Depay – Lyon

ST – Timo Werner – Chelsea

ST – Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan

ST – Stevie May – St Johnstone

Elsewhere, we’ve gone for Jan Oblak in goal because of his six saves and Man of the Match award for Atletico Madrid. Pablo Sarabia also gets a nod because of his superb performance for PSG.

Of course, this list is made up purely of our predictions for TOTW 4, and EA SPORTS could have their own choices in mind. So, you’ll just have to check in on Wednesday, October 21 for the full lineup.