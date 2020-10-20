How to complete Koscielny Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions - Dexerto

A new Flashback SBC is now live in FIFA 21 celebrating the prolific 2015-2016 Premier League season of former Arsenal star Laurent Koscielny, and we’ve got all the info you need to unlock it as cheaply as possible.

Koscielny suited up for Arsenal from 2010 to 2019, featuring in 255 matches for the Gunners over that time span. This particular SBC recalls his 2015-2016 season, often considered to be one of his best.

Now back home in France playing for Bordeaux, the centerback’s still performing decently, but this Flashback SBC card is a considerable upgrade of the Frenchman’s base stats.

FIFA 21 Laurent Koscielny Flashback SBC stats

Coming in at an 86 OVR, Koscielny’s Flashback card is a much more attractive option than his regular 79 OVR one. It still features the Bordeaux badge which some of us definitely still aren’t used to, and an 86 defending stat that will be a bit more familiar.

Combine that with and 81 physical and 77 pace, and he’ll be more than capable of plugging a hole in your defensive backline, or simply beefing it up. It’s up to you how to use him once you spend your hard-earned FUT coins, which brings us to what exactly you have to do to grab it.

FIFA 21 Laurent Koscielny Flashback SBC solutions

To unlock Koscielny, there are two SBCs you need to complete – Past and Present and Les Bleus. The requirements are listed below:

Past and Present

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Numberof players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1

Numberof players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Les Bleus

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Altogether, both SBCs should run you around 94,000 FUT coins to 115,000, depending on which platform you play on. To make things even easier, we have the cheapest solutions for each listed below that don’t require any loyalty or position-change cards to complete.

Past and Present solution

Les Bleus solution

Is this SBC worth it?

Coming in at around 100k FUT coins, this is definitely one SBC you might have to think about before diving head-first into. If you’re in need of a solid CB or an upgrade in that part of the field, he’s definitely worth a look as this Flashback card is significantly better than his regular gold card.

Whatever you decide to do, you have until Friday, October 23 to do it before it expires.

