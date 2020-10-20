 How to complete Koscielny Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions - Dexerto
How to complete Koscielny Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions

Published: 20/Oct/2020 19:15

by Bill Cooney
Laurent Koscielny Flashback SBC header
EA Sports

A new Flashback SBC is now live in FIFA 21 celebrating the prolific 2015-2016 Premier League season of former Arsenal star Laurent Koscielny, and we’ve got all the info you need to unlock it as cheaply as possible.

Koscielny suited up for Arsenal from 2010 to 2019, featuring in 255 matches for the Gunners over that time span. This particular SBC recalls his 2015-2016 season, often considered to be one of his best.

Now back home in France playing for Bordeaux, the centerback’s still performing decently, but this Flashback SBC card is a considerable upgrade of the Frenchman’s base stats.

FIFA 21 Laurent Koscielny Flashback SBC stats

Laurent Koscielny Flashback SBC stats
EA Sports
Stats for Laurent Koscielny’s Flashback SBC in FIFA 21.

Coming in at an 86 OVR, Koscielny’s Flashback card is a much more attractive option than his regular 79 OVR one. It still features the Bordeaux badge which some of us definitely still aren’t used to, and an 86 defending stat that will be a bit more familiar.

Combine that with and 81 physical and 77 pace, and he’ll be more than capable of plugging a hole in your defensive backline, or simply beefing it up. It’s up to you how to use him once you spend your hard-earned FUT coins, which brings us to what exactly you have to do to grab it.

FIFA 21 Laurent Koscielny Flashback SBC solutions

To unlock Koscielny, there are two SBCs you need to complete – Past and Present and Les Bleus. The requirements are listed below:

Past and Present

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Numberof players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Les Bleus

  • Number of players from France: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Altogether, both SBCs should run you around 94,000 FUT coins to 115,000, depending on which platform you play on. To make things even easier, we have the cheapest solutions for each listed below that don’t require any loyalty or position-change cards to complete.

Past and Present solution

Past and present solution FLashback SBC
FUTBIN
The cheapest solution to Koscielny’s Past and Present SBC in FIFA 21.

Les Bleus solution 

Les Bleus solution flashback SBC
FUTBIN
The solution to Koscielny’s Les Bleus SBC in FIFA 21.

Is this SBC worth it?

Coming in at around 100k FUT coins, this is definitely one SBC you might have to think about before diving head-first into. If you’re in need of a solid CB or an upgrade in that part of the field, he’s definitely worth a look as this Flashback card is significantly better than his regular gold card.

Whatever you decide to do, you have until Friday, October 23 to do it before it expires.

RunTheFUTMarket explains why FIFA 21 players need “stimulus package”

Published: 20/Oct/2020 16:24

by David Purcell
RunTheFUTMarket FIFA 21
RunTheFUTMarket / EA

YouTuber Nick ‘RunTheFUTMarket’ Bartels is one of the most clued up on Ultimate Team trends and after seeing FIFA 21’s market “crash” so early – he’s now calling for a stimulus package from EA SPORTS. 

The popular content creator is among the most trusted for FUT tips, attracting millions of viewers to his YouTube channel each year. As players buy and sell cards every day, it can be difficult to predict whether or not your team’s valuation will be worth higher or lower from one day to the next.

To solve that problem, as prices of many cards are fallen massively since its early October launch, Nick has now proposed a US Government-style stimulus package. Back in April, Congress passed a package that saw many American citizens handed $1,200 to get the economy back moving.

But, would it work in FIFA?

Players celebrating in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Prices of players are falling at an alarming rate, according to RunTheFUTMarket.

RunTheFUTMarket’s FIFA 21 “stimulus” idea explained

RunTheFUTMarket put the idea forward during his October 19 upload, where he claimed the market would soon stabilize if EA handed out free coins to everybody. The idea may seem popular, or even wacky, on the surface but he laid out the proposal during the video.

He said: “The market, again, is struggling big time. Most cards you have probably bought in a team are down. Look, I’m proposing to EA SPORTS that we need a stimulus package. 85,000 coins per week to every single person who plays FUT.

“If we can get a stimulus package quickly, it should be enough to inflate and keep the market up, because right now the market is not surviving.”

Segment starts at 1:37 in the video below. 

Would it ever happen?

The content creator ran through a few examples of cards that fluctuate a lot on the high end, using Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin TOTW card as an example. That wasn’t the only one, either, explaining that many have fallen through the floor in terms of value.

“At this rate, everything is going to be discard value in a couple of weeks – at this rate,” he claimed. “We’re going at an alarming rate, currently, of the market. It’s not good guys.”

Now, this is something EA have never implemented in their game, and are unlikely to ever pull the trigger in such a way. So much revenue made each year from FUT packs – based on the challenge of accruing more coins. Therefore, this would seemingly dampen the hopes of any stimulus package ever coming to light.

Should the market continue to rapidly drive down the prices of players, the developers can step in with new price point brackets for minimum listings. That’s one way things have changed in the past.

No doubt players will rally behind the idea, especially the big spenders, but it’s unlikely to happen any time soon.