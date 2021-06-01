FIFA 21 ROTW TOTS cards revealed: James Tavernier, Cesinha, Oršic, more - Dexerto

EA SPORTS announced FIFA 21’s Rest of the World (ROTW) Team of the Season in Ultimate Team, and it’s packed with talent, including James Tavernier, Cesinha, Mislav Oršic, and more.

FIFA 21’s Team of the Season promotion has been underway for a while now, with squads from Bundesliga, the English Premier League, Ligue 1, Serie A, La Liga, and the fan-voted “Community” team already revealed.

Now, the Rest of the World TOTS has been announced, too. It’s stacked with stars from smaller leagues worldwide, including the A-League, Belgian First Division A, Scottish Premier League, and more.

Let’s take a look at who’s in the team and what their stats are.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 ROTW TOTS cards revealed

GK: Alan Mannus (85)

Alan Mannus (85) LWB: Filip Mladenovic (86)

Filip Mladenovic (86) CB: Erik Sviatchenko (87)

Erik Sviatchenko (87) RB: James Tavernier (90)

James Tavernier (90) CDM: Florian Tardieu (89)

Florian Tardieu (89) ST: Paul Ebere Onuachu (87)

Paul Ebere Onuachu (87) CAM: Cesinha (91)

Cesinha (91) LM: Mislav Oršic (90)

Mislav Oršic (90) RM: Adrián Embarba Blazquez (89)

Adrián Embarba Blazquez (89) ST: Patson Daka (88)

Patson Daka (88) ST: Jamie Maclaren (88)

Naturally, the line-up is quite tame compared to some of the bigger leagues. However, it’s still got some absolute gems, including James Tavernier, who has proven to be one of the most in-demand meta cards in recent months.

The Rest of the World TOTS cards will be available in packs from Monday, May 31 to Friday, June 4, starting at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST. It’s not a lot of time. So, you better get cracking if you want to collect them all!

Read More: FIFA 22 EA Play early access start date

And with that, all the FIFA 21 Team of the Season squads from individual leagues have been revealed. All that’s left is the long-awaited announcement of the ‘Ultimate ‘ Team of the Season, which is happening on June 4.