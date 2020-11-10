 FIFA 21 Road to the Final Team 2 LIVE: start time, leaks, Europa League predictions - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 Road to the Final Team 2 live: start time, RTTF leaks, predictions

Published: 10/Nov/2020 6:16 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 6:17

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 Road to the Final Team 2 promo image.
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Road to the Final FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS is on the verge of officially unveiling the second “Road to the Final” team as this year’s European football event continues in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything to know about the next RTTF promo team, coming this week.

The first Road to the Final team was stacked full of European superstars. Liverpool hitman Mohamed Salah headlined the team alongside Marcus Rashford, Antoine Griezmann, and more ⁠— now the second RTTF squad is just around the corner.

This time around, it looks like EA will be handing out a number of ‘live’ cards for Europa League stars. The second-tier European competition missed out completely in RTTF squad 1, so it certainly makes sense to give the UEL some love in Team 2.

The second half of the Road to the Final promo is set to drop later this week; here’s everything we know about the upcoming boosted Ultimate Team event squad.

When will “Road to the Final 2” be released?

Rulebreakers 2 is just over the horizon now ⁠— if the in-game dates EA SPORTS has already loaded into the Ultimate Team backend are correct, the second half of the Halloween promo team should arrive on Tuesday, November 10.

This new team should stick around for a week. That means any special packs, challenges, and promo deals that hit Ultimate Team will last until November 17.

We’ll likely get a first-look reveal of the new promo event, and a potential upgraded team to go along with it, ahead of that 6pm Tuesday release time. Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter @UltimateTeamUK to see all the RTTF news.

Flashy Tottenham winger Heung Min Son could be one Europa League promo card released this week.
EA SPORTS
Flashy Tottenham winger Heung Min Son could be one Europa League promo card released this week.

FIFA 21 RTTF leaked players & teasers

EAs official FIFA 21 Twitter account has already posted a teaser for the upcoming RTTF players being released on Tuesday. There are a few clues that we can already see on the iconic yellow and black Europa League cards added to the FUT menu.

The first is a CDM card with 86 physical, while the second has 95 pace and plays for Bayer Leverkusen. The third has 87 shooting and 70 physical. The fourth card boasts an 81 overall rating. The final teased RTTF card is Portuguese.

Here are our predictions for the five teased cards:

  • Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)
  • Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen)
  • Heung-min Son (Tottenham)
  • Diego Laxalt (Celtic)
  • Renato Sanches (Lille)

FIFA 21 RTTF SBC cards

EA SPORTS hasn’t unveiled any plans for RTTF team 2 squad-building challenges yet, but considering there were a few for the first squad ⁠— Mason Mount, Isco, and Jules Kounde all got SBC cards ⁠— it’s likely they’ll do the same this week.

We’ll update this article when future Europa League SBC puzzles are announced.

How the Europa League RTTF upgrades worked in Ultimate Team last year.
EA SPORTS
How the Europa League RTTF upgrades worked in Ultimate Team last year.

FIFA 21 Road to the Final predictions

It’s difficult to say which specific players will be picked so early on, though we can certainly speculate about the teams selected.

So far, teams like Arsenal in Group B (three wins from three), Rangers and Benfica in D (each 7 points apiece), and French surprise package Lille (leading Group H ahead of Milan) have all shone brightly in the Europa League group stage.

Expect EA SPORTS to lean towards teams, and therefore players, that have a better chance of making the knockout rounds. Here are some teams they could pick. 

  • Roma (Group A)
  • Arsenal (Group B)
  • Slavia Prague (Group C)
  • Bayer Leverkusen (Group C)
  • Rangers (Group D)
  • Benfica (Group D)
  • PSV Eindhoven (Group E)
  • Napoli (Group F)
  • Leicester City (Group G)
  • AEK Athens (Group G)
  • Milan (Group H)
  • Lille (Group H)
  • Celtic (Group H)
  • Tottenham (Group J)
  • Hoffenheim (Group L)

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about Road to the Final team 2. Make sure you’ve got some FIFA 21 Ultimate Team coins saved up in your back pocket; there is sure to be some cracking Europa League cards on the way!

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.

FIFA

Top 4 FIFA 21 Road to the Final Team 1 players that you need

Published: 9/Nov/2020 22:55

by Nate Searl
FIFA 21 Road to the Final
Dexerto/FIFA Rosters

Share

FIFA 21’s Road to the Final promo is live and we now know for sure who the best players on the squad are. These four cards might be expensive, but they will surely help net you some extra wins. 

The first Road to the Final team in FIFA 21 is alive and kicking, and we’ve put together a list of the top 4 players from the team. Keep in mind that these cards are expensive, so if you’re looking for a nice budget squad, these might not be for you.

So, let’s get to it, here are the top four cards and how much they cost.

4. Jan Oblak: GK – 140k

Road to the Finals FIFA 21
FUTWIZ
Oblak is one of the best goalkeepers in FIFA 21

Oblak’s 92-rated Road to the Final card makes him the highest-rated non-icon goalkeeper in FIFA 21. His 92 reflexes, 91 positioning, 93 handling, and 89 diving help ensure the ball stays out of your net.

In addition to his high rating, he plays in LaLiga which gives him good chemistry links with popular CBs like Ramos, Varane, and Lenglet. These links help make for a strong defense. For around 140k coins, he’s a great addition.

3. Alphonso Davies: RB – 600k

FIFA 21 Road to the Finals
FUTWIZ
Davies RTTF card has 97 pace

Davies’ Road to the Final card makes him the most expensive RB in FIFA 21 at roughly 600k coins. The defender has an impressive 97 pace, which means you won’t even need to slap a shadow chemistry style on him. His 80 defense and 79 physical along with an 85 balance make him feel great to use.

Davies is a Canadian who plays for FC Bayern, which means he’ll pretty much only have good chemistry with other Bundesliga players. This isn’t a bad thing, however, as the German top flight has plenty of strong defenders and midfielders to link with.

2. Marcus Rashford: LM – 1.0m

FIFA 21 Road to the Final
FUTWIZ
Rashford gets another must-have card

With one million coins, you can get your hands on the newest iteration of Marcus Rashford. His stats are almost the same as his in-form card, but his primary position is LM instead of Striker.

There’s not too much that needs to be said about Rashford. Simply put, he’s one of the best players in FIFA 21 and his Road to the Final card is another must-have for competitive squads.

1. Mohamed Salah: RW – 1.5m

FIFA 21 Road to the Finals
FUTWIZ
Salah is the one of the best in the Premier League

Liverpool’s RW gets his first big upgrade of the year with his new card. In terms of pure stats, this card is arguably one of the best in the game so far. He’s got great pace, shooting, balance, agility, stamina, and strength. His only big weakness is that he has 4-star skill moves, not to mention that price tag.

Since Salah is from the Premier League, he’ll naturally have good chemistry with some of the other most popular forwards and midfielders. If you want a strong winger, this is one of the best that you’re able to get right now.

There it is, our top four Road to the Finals cards from FIFA 21. Make sure to follow us at @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for more FIFA news, guides, and stories.