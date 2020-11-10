FIFA 21 Road to the Final Team 2 LIVE: start time, leaks, Europa League predictions - Dexerto

EA SPORTS is on the verge of officially unveiling the second “Road to the Final” team as this year’s European football event continues in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything to know about the next RTTF promo team, coming this week.

The first Road to the Final team was stacked full of European superstars. Liverpool hitman Mohamed Salah headlined the team alongside Marcus Rashford, Antoine Griezmann, and more ⁠— now the second RTTF squad is just around the corner.

This time around, it looks like EA will be handing out a number of ‘live’ cards for Europa League stars. The second-tier European competition missed out completely in RTTF squad 1, so it certainly makes sense to give the UEL some love in Team 2.

The second half of the Road to the Final promo is set to drop later this week; here’s everything we know about the upcoming boosted Ultimate Team event squad.

When will “Road to the Final 2” be released?

Rulebreakers 2 is just over the horizon now ⁠— if the in-game dates EA SPORTS has already loaded into the Ultimate Team backend are correct, the second half of the Halloween promo team should arrive on Tuesday, November 10.

This new team should stick around for a week. That means any special packs, challenges, and promo deals that hit Ultimate Team will last until November 17.

We’ll likely get a first-look reveal of the new promo event, and a potential upgraded team to go along with it, ahead of that 6pm Tuesday release time. Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter @UltimateTeamUK to see all the RTTF news.

FIFA 21 RTTF leaked players & teasers

EAs official FIFA 21 Twitter account has already posted a teaser for the upcoming RTTF players being released on Tuesday. There are a few clues that we can already see on the iconic yellow and black Europa League cards added to the FUT menu.

The first is a CDM card with 86 physical, while the second has 95 pace and plays for Bayer Leverkusen. The third has 87 shooting and 70 physical. The fourth card boasts an 81 overall rating. The final teased RTTF card is Portuguese.

Here are our predictions for the five teased cards:

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen)

Heung-min Son (Tottenham)

Diego Laxalt (Celtic)

Renato Sanches (Lille)

FIFA 21 RTTF SBC cards

EA SPORTS hasn’t unveiled any plans for RTTF team 2 squad-building challenges yet, but considering there were a few for the first squad ⁠— Mason Mount, Isco, and Jules Kounde all got SBC cards ⁠— it’s likely they’ll do the same this week.

We’ll update this article when future Europa League SBC puzzles are announced.

FIFA 21 Road to the Final predictions

It’s difficult to say which specific players will be picked so early on, though we can certainly speculate about the teams selected.

So far, teams like Arsenal in Group B (three wins from three), Rangers and Benfica in D (each 7 points apiece), and French surprise package Lille (leading Group H ahead of Milan) have all shone brightly in the Europa League group stage.

Expect EA SPORTS to lean towards teams, and therefore players, that have a better chance of making the knockout rounds. Here are some teams they could pick.

Roma (Group A)

Arsenal (Group B)

Slavia Prague (Group C)

Bayer Leverkusen (Group C)

Rangers (Group D)

Benfica (Group D)

PSV Eindhoven (Group E)

Napoli (Group F)

Leicester City (Group G)

AEK Athens (Group G)

Milan (Group H)

Lille (Group H)

Celtic (Group H)

Tottenham (Group J)

Hoffenheim (Group L)

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about Road to the Final team 2. Make sure you’ve got some FIFA 21 Ultimate Team coins saved up in your back pocket; there is sure to be some cracking Europa League cards on the way!

Read more: How to complete Isco Road to the Final SBC in FIFA 21

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.