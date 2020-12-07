FIFA 21 TOTW 11 predictions: Zaha, Salah, Pogba - Dexerto

The countdown to Team of the Week is on, once again, in FIFA 21, as we look forward to TOTW 11. Plus, this week, we’ve also got a Silver Stars prediction as well.
The Christmas period is just around the corner, which means games are coming thick and fast for teams across the globe – and especially the Premier League, where Christmas is all about football.
Even though we’re almost at the halfway stage of the season, there is still a feeling out process in certain leagues. No one has taken control of the Premier League – even though Spurs are making a solid case – while the La Liga, Bundesliga, and Eredivise table-toppers only have slender leads as well.
After another exciting round of action, Team of the Week 11 will be here in FIFA 21 before you know it, so, let’s dive right into our predictions for this next crop of cards.
In terms of standout players this week, we’ve got a few choices. Wilfred Zaha’s brace against West Brom should guarantee him a card, while Thomas Muller should beat out Kingsley Coman to represent Bayern Munich.
Mo Salah should get the nod for Liverpool thanks to his performance in the 4-1 win over Wolves, while Paul Pogba’s goal and all-round performance for Manchester United should earn him a card.
Elsewhere, Youssef El Arabi netted a hat-trick for Olympiakos, so he should be in, while Achraf Hakimi should also get a boost to his Ones to Watch card with another in-form.
FIFA 21 TOTW 11 Predictions | Team of the Week 11
- GK: Antony Lopes – Lyon
- GK: Altay Bayındır – Fenerbahçe
- RB: Kieran Trippier – Aletico Madrid
- RWB: Juan Cuardrado – Juventus
- RB: James Tavernier – Rangers
- CB: Daniel Muñoz – Genk
- CB: Kurt Zouma – Chelsea
- CM: Paul Pogba – Manchester United
- CM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio
- CM: Rafinha – PSG
- CM: Anders Christiansen – Malmo
- LM: Emmanuel Reynoso – Minnesota United
- RM: Alassane Ndao- Karagümrük
- RM: Viktor Tsygankov – Dynamo Kiev
- RM: Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan
- RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
- RM: Silas Wamangituka – Stuttgart
- CAM: Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich
- ST: Wilfred Zaha – Crystal Palace
- ST: Krzysztof Piatek – Hertha Berlin
- ST: Mickaël Le Bihan – Auxerre
- ST: Youssef El Arabi – Olympiakos
- ST: Alberto Paloschi – SPAL
Silver Stars prediction | TOTW 11
In terms of a Silver Stars player, there’s not really a better choice than FC Twente’s Queensy Menig.
The speedy left-winger bagged a winner against Eredivisie leaders Ajax, and it makes a lot of sense seeing as other top leagues have already been well represented in the Silver Stars promo.
As ever, these are solely our predictions, and EA SPORTS may well have something different up their sleeve.
We won’t have to wait too long, though, as FIFA 21 Team of the Week 11 will release at 6 pm GMT on Wednesday, December 9.