FIFA 21 TOTW 11 predictions: Zaha, Salah, Pogba - Dexerto

 FIFA 21 TOTW 11 predictions: Zaha, Salah, Pogba
FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 11 predictions: Zaha, Salah, Pogba

Published: 7/Dec/2020 14:51

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTW 11 predictions Zaha card
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

The countdown to Team of the Week is on, once again, in FIFA 21, as we look forward to TOTW 11. Plus, this week, we’ve also got a Silver Stars prediction as well.

The Christmas period is just around the corner, which means games are coming thick and fast for teams across the globe – and especially the Premier League, where Christmas is all about football. 

Even though we’re almost at the halfway stage of the season, there is still a feeling out process in certain leagues. No one has taken control of the Premier League – even though Spurs are making a solid case – while the La Liga, Bundesliga, and Eredivise table-toppers only have slender leads as well.

After another exciting round of action, Team of the Week 11 will be here in FIFA 21 before you know it, so, let’s dive right into our predictions for this next crop of cards.

Palace's talismanic winger Wilfred Zaha had a hand in both his team's goals against Aston Villa.
EA SPORTS
Palace’s talismanic winger Wilfred Zaha is always key to Palace’s success.

In terms of standout players this week, we’ve got a few choices. Wilfred Zaha’s brace against West Brom should guarantee him a card, while Thomas Muller should beat out Kingsley Coman to represent Bayern Munich. 

Mo Salah should get the nod for Liverpool thanks to his performance in the 4-1 win over Wolves, while Paul Pogba’s goal and all-round performance for Manchester United should earn him a card. 

Elsewhere, Youssef El Arabi netted a hat-trick for Olympiakos, so he should be in, while Achraf Hakimi should also get a boost to his Ones to Watch card with another in-form. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 11 Predictions | Team of the Week 11

  • GK: Antony Lopes – Lyon
  • GK: Altay Bayındır – Fenerbahçe
  • RB: Kieran Trippier – Aletico Madrid
  • RWB: Juan Cuardrado – Juventus
  • RB: James Tavernier – Rangers
  • CB: Daniel Muñoz – Genk
  • CB: Kurt Zouma – Chelsea
  • CM: Paul Pogba – Manchester United
  • CM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio
  • CM: Rafinha – PSG
  • CM: Anders Christiansen – Malmo
  • LM: Emmanuel Reynoso – Minnesota United
  • RM: Alassane Ndao- Karagümrük
  • RM: Viktor Tsygankov – Dynamo Kiev
  • RM: Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan
  • RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
  • RM: Silas Wamangituka – Stuttgart
  • CAM: Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich
  • ST: Wilfred Zaha – Crystal Palace
  • ST: Krzysztof Piatek – Hertha Berlin
  • ST: Mickaël Le Bihan – Auxerre
  • ST: Youssef El Arabi – Olympiakos 
  • ST: Alberto Paloschi – SPAL

Silver Stars prediction | TOTW 11

In terms of a Silver Stars player, there’s not really a better choice than FC Twente’s Queensy Menig.

The speedy left-winger bagged a winner against Eredivisie leaders Ajax, and it makes a lot of sense seeing as other top leagues have already been well represented in the Silver Stars promo.

As ever, these are solely our predictions, and EA SPORTS may well have something different up their sleeve.

We won’t have to wait too long, though, as FIFA 21 Team of the Week 11 will release at 6 pm GMT on Wednesday, December 9.

FIFA

How to complete Oxlade-Chamberlain FIFA 21 Moments SBC: solutions & cost

Published: 5/Dec/2020 18:34 Updated: 5/Dec/2020 19:41

by Bill Cooney
EA Sports

FUT

EA Sports has rolled out a new Moments Squad Building Challenge for Liverpool midfielder Alexander Oxlade-Chamberlain, and we’ve got everything you need to know to complete it as quickly and cheaply as possible.

The English player’s new SBC celebrates his amazing goal vs. Belgian club K.R.C. Genk in the UCL 2019-20 Season, and he had plenty to choose from, scoring multiple times in the match.

Below, we’ll take a look at the stats, along with exactly what’s required to knock the challenges out, and the total price this card will set you back.

Oxlade-Chamberlain Moments SBC stats

Oxlade-Chamberlain Moments FIFA 21 stats
FUTBIN
Stats for Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Moments card.

The 27-year-old sees a nice upgrade to an 85 OVR for his Moments card and boosts to practically every stat to boot. Dribbling, Pace, Shooting, and Passing are all now in the mid to high 80’s, which is much better than his regular gold card.

There are three separate challenges to complete for Oxlade-Chamberlain’s SBC, named Liverpool, Premier League, and Top Form. Altogether they’ll set you back roughly 390,000 to 460,000 FUT Coins too, depending on your platform.

Oxlade-Chamberlain SBC requirements

While the price might not be cheap no matter how you slice it, you will get some packs for your troubles as well. If you do decide to take it on we’ve got the requirements and solutions listed down below.

Liverpool

  • Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Oxlade-Chamberlain SBC solutions

Below are some of the cheapest solutions available for Oxlade-Chamberlain’s SBC, to make things even easier, none of the following will require any loyalty to complete.

Liverpool

FUTBIN
A cheap solution to Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Liverpool SBC.

Premier League

FUTBIN
A cheap solution to Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Premier League SBC.

Top Form

FUTBIN
A cheap solution to Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Top Form SBC, yet again featuring Keylor Navas.

Time really shouldn’t be an issue with this SBC, as you have roughly a month until January 3 to get it done. While it is pricey for an 85 OVR, you do get three packs as rewards — definitely something to consider if you’re on the fence.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest Ultimate Team news, updates, leaks, and more for FIFA 21.