FIFA 21 TOTW 11 predictions: Zaha, Salah, Pogba - Dexerto

The countdown to Team of the Week is on, once again, in FIFA 21, as we look forward to TOTW 11. Plus, this week, we’ve also got a Silver Stars prediction as well.

The Christmas period is just around the corner, which means games are coming thick and fast for teams across the globe – and especially the Premier League, where Christmas is all about football.

Even though we’re almost at the halfway stage of the season, there is still a feeling out process in certain leagues. No one has taken control of the Premier League – even though Spurs are making a solid case – while the La Liga, Bundesliga, and Eredivise table-toppers only have slender leads as well.

After another exciting round of action, Team of the Week 11 will be here in FIFA 21 before you know it, so, let’s dive right into our predictions for this next crop of cards.

In terms of standout players this week, we’ve got a few choices. Wilfred Zaha’s brace against West Brom should guarantee him a card, while Thomas Muller should beat out Kingsley Coman to represent Bayern Munich.

Mo Salah should get the nod for Liverpool thanks to his performance in the 4-1 win over Wolves, while Paul Pogba’s goal and all-round performance for Manchester United should earn him a card.

Elsewhere, Youssef El Arabi netted a hat-trick for Olympiakos, so he should be in, while Achraf Hakimi should also get a boost to his Ones to Watch card with another in-form.

FIFA 21 TOTW 11 Predictions | Team of the Week 11

GK: Antony Lopes – Lyon

GK: Altay Bayındır – Fenerbahçe

RB: Kieran Trippier – Aletico Madrid

RWB: Juan Cuardrado – Juventus

RB: James Tavernier – Rangers

CB: Daniel Muñoz – Genk

CB: Kurt Zouma – Chelsea

CM: Paul Pogba – Manchester United

CM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio

CM: Rafinha – PSG

CM: Anders Christiansen – Malmo

LM: Emmanuel Reynoso – Minnesota United

RM: Alassane Ndao- Karagümrük

RM: Viktor Tsygankov – Dynamo Kiev

RM: Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan

RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

RM: Silas Wamangituka – Stuttgart

CAM: Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich

ST: Wilfred Zaha – Crystal Palace

ST: Krzysztof Piatek – Hertha Berlin

ST: Mickaël Le Bihan – Auxerre

ST: Youssef El Arabi – Olympiakos

ST: Alberto Paloschi – SPAL

Silver Stars prediction | TOTW 11

In terms of a Silver Stars player, there’s not really a better choice than FC Twente’s Queensy Menig.

The speedy left-winger bagged a winner against Eredivisie leaders Ajax, and it makes a lot of sense seeing as other top leagues have already been well represented in the Silver Stars promo.

As ever, these are solely our predictions, and EA SPORTS may well have something different up their sleeve.

We won’t have to wait too long, though, as FIFA 21 Team of the Week 11 will release at 6 pm GMT on Wednesday, December 9.