FIFA 21 OTW: How to complete Thiago Silva SBC & Diogo Jota Objectives - Dexerto

FIFA 21 OTW: How to complete Thiago Silva SBC & Diogo Jota Objectives

Published: 10/Oct/2020 11:12

by Connor Bennett
Diogo Jota and Thiago Silva OTW cards in FIFA 21
Graphics: EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS are giving away two One to Watch cards for Premier League fans in the form of Diogo Jota and Thiago Silva. Here’s what you need to know about getting them in FIFA 21. 

With FIFA 21 finally releasing for everyone worldwide, fans have been diving into the first Ultimate Team promo of the year – Ones to Watch.

These special cards are just the base version of players, but if said players get an in-form card, the OTW version automatically upgrades to that one. 

They’re highly sought after as investments, but, EA typically gives a few away for cheap or no cost at all. We’ve already had Sandro Tonali’s SBC, and now it’s the turn of Thiago Silva and Diogo Jota.

Thiago Silva OTW SBC solution

While some SBCs are terrifying to consider doing, Thiago Silva’s squad building challenge isn’t all that bad. 

You simply need one team that is 82-rated, has at least 80 Team Chemistry, and features at least one Premier League player. After that, the rest is up to you. 

If you have a handful of fodder cards laying around your club, you should cruise through the SBC. But, if you need to buy cards, FUTbin suggests it could cost around 15k on PS4, 17k on Xbox, and 16k on Origin for PC players. Though, we’ve got a cheaper answer below with the requirements. 

  • Min. 1 player from the Premier League
  • Min. 82 Squad Rating
  • Min. 80 Team Chemistry 

Diogo Jota OTW objectives in FIFA 21

In the case of Jota, you don’t have to complete an SBC. You simply need to complete a handful of objectives through playing Squad Battles and Division Rivals games before October 21.

These objectives revolve around the Portuguese league, as well as the Premier League itself, with players receiving packs along the way to getting the free One to Watch card. The objectives are below:

  • Portuguese Pro – Score in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty using Liga NOS players
  • Through Talent – Assist with a through ball using Portuguese players in 4 separate Rivals matches 
  • Skilled in Battle – Assist in 5 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty using players with min. 4* Skill Moves
  • Rivals Record – Score 10 Finesse goals in Rivals using Premier League players
  • Premier League Performer – Score min. 2 goals per match in 4 Rivals matches  using Premier League players
EA SPORTS
Jota’s OTW is completely free to earn.

Both of these cards will fit in with Premier League teams that aren’t packed with players like Virgil Van Dijk, Raheem Sterling, or Gareth Bale. 

If you get your hands on both players, let us know how they are in-game by giving us a tweet over at @UltimateTeamUK.

How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 2: Solutions & Cost

Published: 9/Oct/2020 16:18

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC
Graphics: EA SPORTS

The second week of Marquee Matchups SBCs are now live in FIFA 21, focusing on the batch of international games that are being played across the globe. Here’s what you need to know. 

Despite domestic leagues around the globe only being a few weeks into their 2020/21 seasons, they’ve already had to have a momentary pause for international matches. 

Across the world, international squads have linked up for World Cup qualifiers, European Championship qualifiers, and friendlies – while teams in Europe are also playing in the UEFA Nations League.

As a result, EA SPORTS are using some of these games for the second week of Marquee Matchups squad building challenges. So, here’s what you need to know about completing them. 

France vs Portugal FIFA 21 Marquee Matchup SBC

The four Marquee Matchups chosen by EA for this week in FIFA 21 are all European matchups – with the pick of the bunch probably coming between France and Portugal.

To complete this part of the SBC group, you’ll need at least one player from either nation, at least five nationalities overall, as well as seven silver players and a minimum of 75 team chemistry. 

According to FUTBin, it should only cost a maximum of 6000 coins on Xbox, PlayStation, and Origin for PC, but we’ve got an answer that might save you a few and net you a Jumbo Silver Pack in the process. 

FUTBIN
Solution for France vs Portugal part of the Marquee Matchup.

England vs Belgium FIFA 21 Marquee Matchup SBC

The second biggest game of the bunch is probably England vs Belgium. The European powerhouses last met at the 2018 World Cup where the Belgian came out victors. 

In this part of the SBC, you’ll need one play from each nation as well as a maximum of six nations total but there are no silver players this time. Again, the cost isn’t much different, with it costing around 5000 for each platform but the below answer is slightly cheaper. 

FUTBIN
Solution for England vs Belgium part of the Marquee Matchup.

Italy vs Netherlands FIFA 21 Marquee Matchup SBC

Moving on to the third match up sees Italy take on the Netherlands. It should be a tasty affair between the two sides, both eager to regain their standing in international football.

As for the SBC, you’ll need two players from either nation, but you’ll only be allowed a maximum of three leagues with a minimum of four clubs. It’ll set you back a maximum of 6000 coins regardless. 

FUTBIN
Solution for Italy vs Netherlands part of the Marquee Matchup.

Spain vs Switzerland FIFA 21 Marquee Matchup SBC

Lastly, the final matchup of the four sees Spain taking on Switzerland, and you’ll be rewarded with a Prime Electrum Players Pack for ticking off this part of the SBC. 

Again, you need at least one player from each nation, but you’re limited to three clubs and need a minimum of nine gold players. It’ll cost a maximum of 6000 coins, but this solution should save some coins. 

FUTBIN
Solution for Spain vs Switzerland part of the Marquee Matchup.

For completing the group of SBCs, you will receive a Premium Gold Players Pack, which could come in handy seeing as OTW cards are starting to be released.

If you manage to get anything nice as a reward from the SBC, be sure to let us know and tweet us over at UltimateTeamUK.