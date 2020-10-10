FIFA 21 OTW: How to complete Thiago Silva SBC & Diogo Jota Objectives - Dexerto

EA SPORTS are giving away two One to Watch cards for Premier League fans in the form of Diogo Jota and Thiago Silva. Here’s what you need to know about getting them in FIFA 21.

With FIFA 21 finally releasing for everyone worldwide, fans have been diving into the first Ultimate Team promo of the year – Ones to Watch.

These special cards are just the base version of players, but if said players get an in-form card, the OTW version automatically upgrades to that one.

They’re highly sought after as investments, but, EA typically gives a few away for cheap or no cost at all. We’ve already had Sandro Tonali’s SBC, and now it’s the turn of Thiago Silva and Diogo Jota.

Thiago Silva OTW SBC solution

While some SBCs are terrifying to consider doing, Thiago Silva’s squad building challenge isn’t all that bad.

You simply need one team that is 82-rated, has at least 80 Team Chemistry, and features at least one Premier League player. After that, the rest is up to you.

If you have a handful of fodder cards laying around your club, you should cruise through the SBC. But, if you need to buy cards, FUTbin suggests it could cost around 15k on PS4, 17k on Xbox, and 16k on Origin for PC players. Though, we’ve got a cheaper answer below with the requirements.

Min. 1 player from the Premier League

Min. 82 Squad Rating

Min. 80 Team Chemistry

Diogo Jota OTW objectives in FIFA 21

In the case of Jota, you don’t have to complete an SBC. You simply need to complete a handful of objectives through playing Squad Battles and Division Rivals games before October 21.

These objectives revolve around the Portuguese league, as well as the Premier League itself, with players receiving packs along the way to getting the free One to Watch card. The objectives are below:

Portuguese Pro – Score in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty using Liga NOS players

Through Talent – Assist with a through ball using Portuguese players in 4 separate Rivals matches

Skilled in Battle – Assist in 5 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty using players with min. 4* Skill Moves

Rivals Record – Score 10 Finesse goals in Rivals using Premier League players

Premier League Performer – Score min. 2 goals per match in 4 Rivals matches using Premier League players

Both of these cards will fit in with Premier League teams that aren’t packed with players like Virgil Van Dijk, Raheem Sterling, or Gareth Bale.

If you get your hands on both players, let us know how they are in-game by giving us a tweet over at @UltimateTeamUK.