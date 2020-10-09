 How to recognize FIFA 21 pack animations for walkouts, in-forms & ICONs - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

How to recognize FIFA 21 pack animations for walkouts, in-forms & ICONs

Published: 9/Oct/2020 13:56

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 pack animation
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

Ripping through packs in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and want to know what you’re going to get beforehand? Well, there are specific animations that you need to look for, and we’ve laid them out. 

Each year, FIFA fans rush to Ultimate Team and open packs so that they can get a leg up on the competition once things start to settle down. 

Advertisement

Players will invest serious amounts of money in order to get the players they want, and will rip through packs like no one’s business. 

While the packs offer a surprise, given that you don’t know exactly what’s coming, there is a way to spoil things just a little if you don’t want that level of suspense. 

Advertisement

FIFA 21 pack animations

If you haven’t opened a pack yet, yes, the animations from previous FIFA’s are back but they’ve been given a little bit of a change for FIFA 21.

They can be difficult to recognize at first, given that there is so much going on, but YouTuber DannyAaronsFUT has pointed out the simple tip-offs that you need to look at to tell the difference between a non-rare, rare, board, and walkout. 

FIFA 21 rare player pack animation

When it comes to spotting the difference between a non-rare and a rare, the YouTuber points out that the key lies in the corner of the image that shows on the door.

Advertisement

If it doesn’t glow before the door opens, you’re in for a non-rare and the animation will end quickly. On the flip side, if it does glow, you’ll be getting a rare player.

FIFA 21 rare player animation
YouTube: DannyAaronsFut
It’s a small but noticeable difference between a non-rare and rare player.

FIFA 21 walkout animation

As for walkouts, boards, and everything else, it does get a little tricky. You’ll get the typical flag, position, and club flashing up on screen before the reveal, but there are other things to look out for. 

For a non-board, there will be a small light at the end of the tunnel on the floor. In terms of a board player, the whole tunnel will be dark and just smoke. 

Advertisement

As for getting a walkout, the door holds the key. Danny notes that you need to look to the left-hand side of the door. If one light doesn’t show, like the image below, you’re in for a walkout.

FIFA 21 walkout animation in Ultimate Team
YouTube: DannyAaronsFut
The left side of the screen holds the key to getting a walkout.

As the year of FIFA 21 unfolds, these animations will change ever so slightly to accommodate different promos, so we’ll be sure to keep this updated.

Advertisement

You can find all the latest news, leaks, and updates over on our Twitter accounts – UltimateTeamUK and FUTWatch.

FIFA

FIFA 21 La Liga Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners

Published: 9/Oct/2020 12:11 Updated: 9/Oct/2020 12:12

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 pOTM la liga
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS and La Liga combine every month to decide which player has been a standout performer in the Spanish top flight. Fans then get the chance to vote for their Player of the Month, and eventually a POTM SBC will be released in FIFA 21 for players to unlock new special cards. 

Here, we’re going to be posting regular information about where to vote, which POTM nominees have been selected, and the winners as well.

Advertisement

The winner of each fan vote always receives a greatly improved special card in-game, meaning the vote you cast doesn’t just grant the player an award in real life, but the opportunity to add another option to your Ultimate Team lineup.

Once they are revealed, we will be releasing Squad Building Challenge (SBC) guides, to show you how to complete them for as cheap as possible. Below, you can see information on how to vote, nominees, and ultimately a list of award winners will be added.

Advertisement
Messi FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Lionel Messi will probably pick up a few POTM awards in FIFA 21, during the course of the season.

How to vote for La Liga POTM in FIFA 21

If you want to vote for your Player of the Month for La Liga, follow these short steps:

  • Head over to the EA SPORTS La Liga POTM website. 
  • Scroll through the candidates and pick the best one for the month.
  • Hit vote by their name, until it says submitted!
  • The wait begins for it to be announced which one is the winner.

FIFA 21 La Liga POTM Winners & Nominees

Users can select a nominee to vote for via EA SPORTS’ official PL POTM vote page.

September nominees

FIFA 21 POTM Player of the Month La Liga
EA SPORTS
Here’s the list of nominees for La Liga’s POTM award in September.

As confirmed by EA SPORTS FIFA on September 30, the La Liga POTM nominees are the following:

Advertisement
  • Luis Suarez
  • Iago Aspas
  • José Luis Morales
  • Ansu Fati
  • Luis Milla
  • Mikel Merino
  • Sergio Canales

When are new FIFA 21 POTM cards announced?

The dates for these announcements are often quite sporadic and unpredictable. Friday does tend to be the day on the weekly calendar EA likes to announced winners, though, so it’s all about keeping an eye out for the news to drop.

We will update this page with winners each month for the award, and add new nominees where needed. For more FIFA 21 news, head over to @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.