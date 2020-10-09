How to recognize FIFA 21 pack animations for walkouts, in-forms & ICONs - Dexerto

Ripping through packs in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and want to know what you’re going to get beforehand? Well, there are specific animations that you need to look for, and we’ve laid them out.

Each year, FIFA fans rush to Ultimate Team and open packs so that they can get a leg up on the competition once things start to settle down.

Advertisement

Players will invest serious amounts of money in order to get the players they want, and will rip through packs like no one’s business.

While the packs offer a surprise, given that you don’t know exactly what’s coming, there is a way to spoil things just a little if you don’t want that level of suspense.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 pack animations

If you haven’t opened a pack yet, yes, the animations from previous FIFA’s are back but they’ve been given a little bit of a change for FIFA 21.

They can be difficult to recognize at first, given that there is so much going on, but YouTuber DannyAaronsFUT has pointed out the simple tip-offs that you need to look at to tell the difference between a non-rare, rare, board, and walkout.

FIFA 21 rare player pack animation

When it comes to spotting the difference between a non-rare and a rare, the YouTuber points out that the key lies in the corner of the image that shows on the door.

Advertisement

If it doesn’t glow before the door opens, you’re in for a non-rare and the animation will end quickly. On the flip side, if it does glow, you’ll be getting a rare player.

FIFA 21 walkout animation

As for walkouts, boards, and everything else, it does get a little tricky. You’ll get the typical flag, position, and club flashing up on screen before the reveal, but there are other things to look out for.

For a non-board, there will be a small light at the end of the tunnel on the floor. In terms of a board player, the whole tunnel will be dark and just smoke.

Advertisement

As for getting a walkout, the door holds the key. Danny notes that you need to look to the left-hand side of the door. If one light doesn’t show, like the image below, you’re in for a walkout.

As the year of FIFA 21 unfolds, these animations will change ever so slightly to accommodate different promos, so we’ll be sure to keep this updated.

Advertisement

You can find all the latest news, leaks, and updates over on our Twitter accounts – UltimateTeamUK and FUTWatch.