How to complete EA FC 25 RTTK Diogo Jota SBC – Solution & cost

For every Liverpool or Premier League fan out there, EA FC 25 added a Road to the Knockouts Squad Building Challenge for Diogo Jota.

Ultimate Team’s first promo Road to the Knockouts upgrades cards are based on Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference, and Women’s Champion League results.

The event creates a unique opportunity for players to invest early and buy cards off the Transfer Market before they get upgraded and their price increases. However, those risks can also turn sour if their teams don’t win the required amount of matches.

SBCs present the same risk because it can either be a steal or a flop, depending on whether that card gets an upgrade. With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about the Jota SBC.

RTTK upgrades explained

Here is the upgrade path for every RTTK card.

Win three games in the league phase: +1 overall rating

+1 overall rating Team scores in four or more matches: +1 overall rating and a Player Role++

+1 overall rating and a Player Role++ Finish in the top two: PlayStyle+ and Player Role++

Players don’t need to worry if the player isn’t in the squad or is on the bench for these matches because the team only needs to win for the RTTK card to get upgraded.

SBC Requirements

Players will need to complete four SBC teams to unlock the RTTK Diogo Jota card in EA FC 25.

Liverpool

Number of players from Liverpool: Min. One

Min. One Squad Rating: 84

84 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 14,400 coins

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min. One

Min. One Squad Rating: 85

85 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 31,800 coins

Top Form

IF Players : Min. One

: Min. One Squad Rating: 86

86 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 66,300 coins

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min. 87

Min. 87 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 86,900 coins

How to complete Diogo Jota SBC

Here are the cheapest possible solutions for the RTTK SBC:

Liverpool

Jones (79 OVR)

Koulibaly (84 OVR)

Engen (84 OVR)

Greenwood (84 OVR)

Aleix Garcia (84 OVR)

Berger (84 OVR)

Hasegawa (84 OVR)

Guirassy (84 OVR)

White (84 OVR)

Prasnikar (84 OVR)

Grealish (84 OVR)

Premier League

Xhaka (86 OVR)

Caruso (84 OVR)

Grealish (84 OVR)

Grimaldo (86 OVR)

Dovbyk (84 OVR)

Vitinha (85 OVR)

Guirassy (84 OVR)

Mane (84 OVR)

Sheridan (85 OVR)

Engen (84 OVR)

Palhinha (85 OVR)

Top Form

Guirassy (84 OVR)

Lavelle (87 OVR)

Mittelstadt (84 OVR Inform)

Dovbyk (84 OVR)

Pajor (87 OVR)

Caruso (84 OVR)

Mane (84 OVR)

Sommer (87 OVR)

Engen (84 OVR)

Swanson (87 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

Reiten (88 OVR)

Mead (88 OVR)

Renard (88 OVR)

Stones (85 OVR)

Mane (84 OVR)

Guirassy (84 OVR)

Irene Paredes (88 OVR)

Dovbyk (84 OVR)

Nnadozie (85 OVR)

Katoto (88 OVR)

Vitinha (85 OVR)

Depending on price fluctuation, expect to pay around 192,000 Coins for the RTTK SBC. This SBC will expire in 6 days. All prices come via the EA FC 25 stats site FUTBIN.

For more on FC 25 Ultimate Team, check out our guides on the best Player Roles for every position and the best PlayStyles for every position.