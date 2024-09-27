How to complete EA FC 25 RTTK Diogo Jota SBC – Solution & cost

How to complete EA FC 25 RTTK Diogo Jota SBC – Solution & costDexerto
For every Liverpool or Premier League fan out there, EA FC 25 added a Road to the Knockouts Squad Building Challenge for Diogo Jota.
Ultimate Team’s first promo Road to the Knockouts upgrades cards are based on Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference, and Women’s Champion League results.
The event creates a unique opportunity for players to invest early and buy cards off the Transfer Market before they get upgraded and their price increases. However, those risks can also turn sour if their teams don’t win the required amount of matches.
SBCs present the same risk because it can either be a steal or a flop, depending on whether that card gets an upgrade. With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about the Jota SBC.
RTTK upgrades explained
Here is the upgrade path for every RTTK card.
- Win three games in the league phase: +1 overall rating
- Team scores in four or more matches: +1 overall rating and a Player Role++
- Finish in the top two: PlayStyle+ and Player Role++
Players don’t need to worry if the player isn’t in the squad or is on the bench for these matches because the team only needs to win for the RTTK card to get upgraded.
SBC Requirements
Players will need to complete four SBC teams to unlock the RTTK Diogo Jota card in EA FC 25.
Liverpool
- Number of players from Liverpool: Min. One
- Squad Rating: 84
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Estimated cost: 14,400 coins
Premier League
- Number of players from Premier League: Min. One
- Squad Rating: 85
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Estimated cost: 31,800 coins
Top Form
- IF Players: Min. One
- Squad Rating: 86
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Estimated cost: 66,300 coins
87-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min. 87
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Estimated cost: 86,900 coins
How to complete Diogo Jota SBC
Here are the cheapest possible solutions for the RTTK SBC:
Liverpool
- Jones (79 OVR)
- Koulibaly (84 OVR)
- Engen (84 OVR)
- Greenwood (84 OVR)
- Aleix Garcia (84 OVR)
- Berger (84 OVR)
- Hasegawa (84 OVR)
- Guirassy (84 OVR)
- White (84 OVR)
- Prasnikar (84 OVR)
- Grealish (84 OVR)
Premier League
- Xhaka (86 OVR)
- Caruso (84 OVR)
- Grealish (84 OVR)
- Grimaldo (86 OVR)
- Dovbyk (84 OVR)
- Vitinha (85 OVR)
- Guirassy (84 OVR)
- Mane (84 OVR)
- Sheridan (85 OVR)
- Engen (84 OVR)
- Palhinha (85 OVR)
Top Form
- Guirassy (84 OVR)
- Lavelle (87 OVR)
- Mittelstadt (84 OVR Inform)
- Dovbyk (84 OVR)
- Pajor (87 OVR)
- Caruso (84 OVR)
- Mane (84 OVR)
- Sommer (87 OVR)
- Engen (84 OVR)
- Swanson (87 OVR)
87-Rated Squad
- Reiten (88 OVR)
- Mead (88 OVR)
- Renard (88 OVR)
- Stones (85 OVR)
- Mane (84 OVR)
- Guirassy (84 OVR)
- Irene Paredes (88 OVR)
- Dovbyk (84 OVR)
- Nnadozie (85 OVR)
- Katoto (88 OVR)
- Vitinha (85 OVR)
Depending on price fluctuation, expect to pay around 192,000 Coins for the RTTK SBC. This SBC will expire in 6 days. All prices come via the EA FC 25 stats site FUTBIN.
