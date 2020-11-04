FIFA 21 MLS Squad Foundations: first cards, how to unlock, Objectives - Dexerto

There are new ways to get great MLS players in FIFA 21 via the new MLS Squad Foundations promo, and we’ve got all the details about how it works, how to unlock the new cards, and more.

EA SPORTS just released a new promotion called the “MLS Squad Foundations” in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT, tied in with objectives all require you to use MLS players in order to earn exclusive MLS player cards as rewards.

It’s not yet clear if this is something EA will be adding to or continuing further into FUT 21, but for now, everything you need to know can be found below.

FIFA 21 MLS Squad Foundations player cards

There are three player cards you can earn from the MLS Squad Foundations:

Introducing @MLS Squad Foundations Objectives Players 🙌 Unlock up to 3 players from the league to open all kinds of squad building potential by completing Objectives in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/3CXNgsFBcJ — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 4, 2020

Aaron Long: 82 Overall American CB for the New York Red Bulls

82 Overall American CB for the New York Red Bulls Bojan Krkic: 84 Overall Spanish CAM for the Montreal Impact

84 Overall Spanish CAM for the Montreal Impact Nick Lima: 83 Overall American LB for the San Jose Earthquakes

These cards are exceptionally good for MLS cards, and you can use them to either help your squad or exchange in Squad Building Challenges. Nick Lima, in particular, should prove to be an extremely powerful LB with his high Pace Stat and solid Defense.

How to complete the objective

The objective has four different tasks you will need to complete to unlock the players. Here are what they are and how you can complete them.

Scoring Streak: Score 15 goals using MLS players in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least 7 MLS players in your starting squad.

Made by MLS: Assist 15 goals using MLS players in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 7 MLS players in your starting squad.

Major League Maestro: Play 15 matches in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 7 MLS players in your starting squad.

Winning Streak: Win 10 matches in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 7 MLS players in your starting squad.

Completing all four of these objectives will get you the three MLS player cards along with two 75+ rated rare players.

You can find the MLS Squad Foundations Objective in the Milestones category of your objectives menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT. The objective is live now and doesn’t have a time limit, so you have plenty of time to take advantage of it and get it done.

