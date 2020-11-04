 FIFA 21 MLS Squad Foundations: first cards, how to unlock, Objectives - Dexerto
FIFA 21 MLS Squad Foundations: first cards, how to unlock, Objectives

Published: 4/Nov/2020 19:25

by Nate Searl
There are new ways to get great MLS players in FIFA 21 via the new MLS Squad Foundations promo, and we’ve got all the details about how it works, how to unlock the new cards, and more.

EA SPORTS just released a new promotion called the “MLS Squad Foundations” in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT, tied in with objectives all require you to use MLS players in order to earn exclusive MLS player cards as rewards.

It’s not yet clear if this is something EA will be adding to or continuing further into FUT 21, but for now, everything you need to know can be found below.

FIFA 21 MLS Squad Foundations player cards

There are three player cards you can earn from the MLS Squad Foundations:

  • Aaron Long: 82 Overall American CB for the New York Red Bulls
  • Bojan Krkic: 84 Overall Spanish CAM for the Montreal Impact
  • Nick Lima: 83 Overall American LB for the San Jose Earthquakes

These cards are exceptionally good for MLS cards, and you can use them to either help your squad or exchange in Squad Building Challenges. Nick Lima, in particular, should prove to be an extremely powerful LB with his high Pace Stat and solid Defense.

How to complete the objective

The objective has four different tasks you will need to complete to unlock the players. Here are what they are and how you can complete them.

FIFA 21 MLS Squad Foundations objective
Here’s a look at the MLS Squad Foundations objective
  • Scoring Streak: Score 15 goals using MLS players in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least 7 MLS players in your starting squad.
  • Made by MLS: Assist 15 goals using MLS players in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 7 MLS players in your starting squad.
  • Major League Maestro:  Play 15 matches in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 7 MLS players in your starting squad.
  • Winning Streak: Win 10 matches in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 7 MLS players in your starting squad.

Completing all four of these objectives will get you the three MLS player cards along with two 75+ rated rare players.

You can find the MLS Squad Foundations Objective in the Milestones category of your objectives menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT. The objective is live now and doesn’t have a time limit, so you have plenty of time to take advantage of it and get it done.

FIFA 21 Road to the Final Team 1: RTTF start time, players, predictions

Published: 4/Nov/2020 11:54 Updated: 4/Nov/2020 11:58

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 road to the final
EA SPORTS have confirmed much of November will be all about the FIFA 21 Road to the Final promo in Ultimate Team, confirming a start date and a couple of players in contention for RTTF cards. 

The game’s developers have rolled out multiple promos already in FIFA 21, including their weekly TOTW program, Ones to Watch, Rulebreakers, and even Flashbacks too.

Next up is one based on the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, as we saw last year.

A few details have already been rubbed stamped by EA, so let’s run through everything we know so far about the next major promo event.

When does FIFA 21 Road to the Final start?

FIFA 21 RTTF
Road to the Final is coming soon in FIFA 21.

On November 3, EA confirmed that the Road to the Final promo starts up in FIFA 21 on November 6. Just like other promo events, it will start up at 6pm (BST).

It will likely span over the next two weeks, with two different sets of cards released.

FIFA 21 RTTF SBC cards

On the same day of that announcement, they also revealed the first two players up for RTTF SBC contention.

The winner of Real Madrid’s game against Inter Milan would see their player handed a boosted card, which we now know will be Isco after his team won 3-2 in the CL Group Stage match.

It may have left people wondering what happens in the event of a draw. For future reference, a tweet from the devs said: “In the event of a draw, the player from the club higher in the group after Matchday 3 will get it”.

FIFA 21 RTTF SBC cards

Thus far, the only one we know for sure will be included in November 6’s team is Isco, which will be a huge boost for teams full of Real Madrid or Spanish players.

Not to mention if you have a La Liga team, but let’s face it, Madrid players one way or another were always going to be included.

When future picks are announced, we’ll update this article.

FIFA 21 Road to the Final predictions

Firmino fifa 21
EA SPORTS
Liverpool will surely be one of the teams to be picked for the promo.

It’s difficult to say which specific players will be picked so early on, though we can certainly speculate about the teams selected.

  • Liverpool
  • Real Madrid
  • Manchester City
  • Chelsea
  • Manchester United
  • Barcelona
  • Ajax
  • Lyon
  • Napoli
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Bayern Munich
  • Sevilla
  • Arsenal
  • Roma
  • Juventus
  • Leicester
  • Feyenoord
  • Celtic
  • Lazio

When we have official card news, we'll be the first to let you know.