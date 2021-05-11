FIFA 21 Icon Swaps #3 guide: objectives, FUT rewards, more - Dexerto

The Icon Swaps promotion is back in FIFA 21, and it allows players to get their hands on some of the best cards in the game for free. Here’s everything you need to know about the third iteration, including what Icons are available and how to unlock them.

FIFA Players have already had a chance to participate in the first and second Icon Swaps promotions back in December 2020 and February 2021. Now, it’s back again, and this time, it’s bigger and better than ever before.

There is a magnificent selection of cards up for grabs. If you play your cards right and stick with the grind, you’ll unlock them in no time at all. But to make things even easier for you, we’ve come up with this guide. So let’s jump right into it.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 Icon Swaps 3

Patrick Vieira 91 CM – 17 Tokens

Rio Ferdinand 91 CB – 15 Tokens

Ferenc Puskas 94 CDM – 13 Tokens

George Best 93 RW – 11 Tokens

Hristo Stoichkov 93 ST – 8 Tokens

Bastian Schweinsteiger 92 CDM – 6 Tokens

Icon Swaps 3 objectives

General Icon Swaps Objectives

Win 7 Squad Battles matches on minimum World Class difficulty with 11 Silvers players in your starting squad.

Win 7 Squad Battles matches on minimum World Class difficulty with 11 UCL players in your starting squad.

Win 7 Squad Battles matches on minimum World Class difficulty with 11 Eredivisie players in your starting squad.

Win 7 Squad Battles matches on minimum World Class difficulty with 11 Portuguese players in your starting squad.

Win 15 Weekend League matches.

Score in 20 separate Rivals matches using First Owned players.

Icon Swaps Ligue 1

Win 4 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least 8 First Owned Ligue 1 players in your starting squad.

Score using Finesse shots in 6 separate matches using Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least 8 First Owned Ligue 1 players in your starting squad.

Assist in 10 separate matches using Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least 8 First Owned Ligue 1 players in your starting squad.

Reward: Lucas Kal Schenfeld Prigioli

Icon Swaps Bundesliga

Win 4 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least 8 First Owned Serie A players in your starting squad.

Score in 10 separate matches using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least 8 First Owned Bundesliga players in your starting squad.

Assist with a Through Ball in 6 separate matches using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least 8 First Owned Bundesliga players in your starting squad.

Reward: Vasilios Xenopoulos

Icon Swaps LaLiga

Win 4 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least 8 First Owned LaLiga players in your starting squad.

Score using Outside of the Box shots in 6 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least 8 First Owned LaLiga players in your starting squad.

Score in 10 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least 8 First Owned LaLiga players in your starting squad.

Reward: Daniel Parra

Icon Swaps 3 rewards

81+ X25 Pack: Exchange 1 Token to earn a pack with twenty-five players rated 81 or higher.

Exchange 1 Token to earn a pack with twenty-five players rated 81 or higher. 83+ X25 Pack: Exchange 2 Tokens to earn a pack with twenty-five players rated 83 or higher.

Exchange 2 Tokens to earn a pack with twenty-five players rated 83 or higher. 84+ X20 Pack: Exchange 3 Tokens to earn a pack with twenty players rated 84 or higher.

Exchange 3 Tokens to earn a pack with twenty players rated 84 or higher. Icon Moments Pack: Exchanged 5 Tokens to earn a pack containing an Icon Moments player.

Exchanged 5 Tokens to earn a pack containing an Icon Moments player. Bastian Schweinsteiger: Exchange 6 Tokens to earn an Icon Moments Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Exchange 6 Tokens to earn an Icon Moments Bastian Schweinsteiger. 92+ Icon Moments Pack: Exchange 7 Tokens to earn a pack containing a 92+ Icon Moments Attacker or Midfielder player.

Exchange 7 Tokens to earn a pack containing a 92+ Icon Moments Attacker or Midfielder player. Hristo Stoichkov: Exchange 8 Tokens to earn an Icon Moments Hristo Stoichkov.

Exchange 8 Tokens to earn an Icon Moments Hristo Stoichkov. 92+ Prime Icon Player Pick: Exchange 9 Tokens to earn 1 of 3 Mid or Prime Icon players rated 92 or higher.

Exchange 9 Tokens to earn 1 of 3 Mid or Prime Icon players rated 92 or higher. Icon Moments Player Pick: Exchange 10 Tokens to earn 1 of 3 Icon Moments players.

Exchange 10 Tokens to earn 1 of 3 Icon Moments players. George Best: Exchange 11 Tokens to earn a Prime Icon George Best.

Exchange 11 Tokens to earn a Prime Icon George Best. 92+ Icon Moments Midfielder PP: Exchange 12 Tokens to earn 1 of 3 Midfielders Icon Moments players rated 92 or higher.

Exchange 12 Tokens to earn 1 of 3 Midfielders Icon Moments players rated 92 or higher. Ferenc Puskas: Exchange 13 Tokens to earn a Prime Icon Ferenc Puskas.

Exchange 13 Tokens to earn a Prime Icon Ferenc Puskas. 92+ Icon Moments Attacker PP: Exchange 15 Tokens to earn 1 of 3 Attackers Icon Moments players rated 92 or higher.

Exchange 15 Tokens to earn 1 of 3 Attackers Icon Moments players rated 92 or higher. Rio Ferdinand: Exchange 15 Tokens to earn an Icon Moments Rio Ferdinand.

Exchange 15 Tokens to earn an Icon Moments Rio Ferdinand. 93+ Icon Moments Player Pick: Exchange 16 Tokens to earn 1 of 3 Icon Moments players rated 93 or higher.

Exchange 16 Tokens to earn 1 of 3 Icon Moments players rated 93 or higher. Patrick Vieira: Exchange 17 Tokens to earn a Prime Icon Patrick Vieira.

Golden Goal rule: get Icon Swaps done quick

If you want to make the most of the Icon Swaps, you’ll need to grind out some Squad Battles or Live Friendlies, which can take a lot of time.

Fortunately, the FIFA community came up with a solution to make the process quicker. The rules are simple: if your opponent scores the opening goal in a game, concede the game. Your rivals should do the same for you. It’s the unwritten code that allows players to rack up the wins at a faster rate.

Read More: FIFA 21 La Liga TOTS cards revealed

It was used in the last two Icon Swaps events, and it will probably be used again. However, not everyone is aware of it or will follow the rules, so it’d be a stretch to expect it every game. Still, it should speed things up.