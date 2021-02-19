Player-favorite promo Icon Swaps are back in FIFA 21, with EA SPORTS set to offer free versions of the prestigious cards. Here’s what you need to know about the second batch, including what Icons are included, and how you can unlock them.

Icon Swaps has already taken over FIFA 21 once ⁠— the first promotion was released back in December 2020. However, it’s returning again with a new set of Icons players can get their hands on.

That’s not all though ⁠— a selection of great packs will also be available to players. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Icon Swaps promo.

FIFA 21 Icon Swaps 2 release date

Icon Swaps #2 is expected to launch on February 19 after being teased in-game. The promo image hasn’t really given much away, except for the new card back which has divided the community.

ICON Swaps 2 tomorrow 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/2RedO0GRqh — FIFA 21 News (@UltimateTeamUK) February 18, 2021

Icon Swaps 2 objectives

To get “things” to swap for Icons, you’ll need to complete some objectives. By completing certain challenges in game, you’ll get some tokens you can cash in for those sweet Icon rewards.

The objectives are usually dished out in batches over a number of weeks, so you’ll have to keep a keen eye on when each set of challenges expire if you want to maximise your token farming.

None of the Icon Swaps 2 objectives have been made public yet, but it’s not long until they will be! We will keep you updated as they get pushed live.

Icon Swaps 2 rewards

Much like the objectives, EA hasn’t shared what rewards will be a part of Icon Swaps 2. However, taking a look at the first Icon Swaps can give us an idea of what to expect.

Obviously, you’ll be able to cash in your tokens for whatever Icons are on offer. However, there’ll also be packs ⁠— 85+ Players Packs, Ultimate Packs, Player Picks, and more. You’ll have to use your tokens wisely once the swaps open up.

Golden Goal rule: get Icon Swaps done quick

There is one certainty when it comes to Icon Swaps though, it’s likely you’ll have to play some Squad Battles or Live Friendlies. These can get pretty dragged out, making the endless grind even harder.

However, a community-driven effort worked a charm in the last Icon Swaps event, and will likely remain for the second rendition: implementing FIFA’s “Golden Goal.”

The rules are simple ⁠— if your opponent scores the opening goal in a game, concede the game. Your rivals should do the same for you (sportsmanship pending, of course), and that’ll allow players to rack up their wins with speed.