FIFA 21 Icon Swaps #2 countdown: objectives, rewards, release date

Published: 19/Feb/2021 4:56

by Andrew Amos
FIFA 21 Icon Swaps 2 with Bastian Schweinsteiger
Player-favorite promo Icon Swaps are back in FIFA 21, with EA SPORTS set to offer free versions of the prestigious cards. Here’s what you need to know about the second batch, including what Icons are included, and how you can unlock them.

Icon Swaps has already taken over FIFA 21 once ⁠— the first promotion was released back in December 2020. However, it’s returning again with a new set of Icons players can get their hands on.

That’s not all though ⁠— a selection of great packs will also be available to players. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Icon Swaps promo.

FIFA 21 Icon Swaps 2 release date

Icon Swaps #2 is expected to launch on February 19 after being teased in-game. The promo image hasn’t really given much away, except for the new card back which has divided the community.

Icon Swaps 2 objectives

To get “things” to swap for Icons, you’ll need to complete some objectives. By completing certain challenges in game, you’ll get some tokens you can cash in for those sweet Icon rewards.

The objectives are usually dished out in batches over a number of weeks, so you’ll have to keep a keen eye on when each set of challenges expire if you want to maximise your token farming.

None of the Icon Swaps 2 objectives have been made public yet, but it’s not long until they will be! We will keep you updated as they get pushed live.

Icon Swaps 2 rewards

Much like the objectives, EA hasn’t shared what rewards will be a part of Icon Swaps 2. However, taking a look at the first Icon Swaps can give us an idea of what to expect.

Obviously, you’ll be able to cash in your tokens for whatever Icons are on offer. However, there’ll also be packs ⁠— 85+ Players Packs, Ultimate Packs, Player Picks, and more. You’ll have to use your tokens wisely once the swaps open up.

The first batch of Icon Swaps are expected to arrive in FUT Season 2.
The Icons in this series of swaps haven’t been unveiled yet, but Cantona is a definite shoe-in.

Golden Goal rule: get Icon Swaps done quick

There is one certainty when it comes to Icon Swaps though, it’s likely you’ll have to play some Squad Battles or Live Friendlies. These can get pretty dragged out, making the endless grind even harder.

However, a community-driven effort worked a charm in the last Icon Swaps event, and will likely remain for the second rendition: implementing FIFA’s “Golden Goal.”

The rules are simple ⁠— if your opponent scores the opening goal in a game, concede the game. Your rivals should do the same for you (sportsmanship pending, of course), and that’ll allow players to rack up their wins with speed.

How to complete Farid Boulaya Ligue 1 POTM FIFA 21 SBC: solutions & cost

Published: 19/Feb/2021 3:13 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 3:14

by Andrew Amos
Farid Boulaya Ligue 1 POTM SBC in Fifa 21
Algerian national and FC Metz attacking midfielder Farid Boulaya has taken away the honors of the Ligue 1 POTM in FIFA 21 for January. If you need a little boost from the bench, you might want to pick up the CAM. Here’s how you can complete his SBC.

Farid Boulaya’s Ligue 1 POTM card in FIFA 21 isn’t much to write home about. After netting two goals and two assists for Metz in January, including a stellar free kick against Brest, the 72-rated midfielder has received an upgrade to 82 with this SBC.

While his stats may not be impressive compared to other POTM cards ⁠— with 83 Pace, 88 Dribbling, and 80 Shooting ⁠— players might be enticed by his five-star skills and four-star weak foot.

However, if you’re a fan of Metz, maybe want to show some Algerian national pride ⁠— or you just are a completionist ⁠— this SBC is a cheap and easy one for you to do. Here’s how you can get the Farid Boulaya Ligue 1 POTM card in FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 Boulaya Ligue 1 POTM SBC

Requirements and Expiry

You have plenty of time to sit on this SBC. Like other POTM SBCs, Boulaya’s will be available for the whole month, right up until March 18.

You only need to complete one challenge for it too, using an In-Form card as well as one player from Ligue 1.

It’s a straight-forward and easy SBC, which is probably why the card isn’t as impressive as other POTM entries like Ilkay Gundogan in the Premier League.

Farid Boulaya

  • # of players from Ligue 1: Min 1
  • IF players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 80
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Cost

This challenge shouldn’t set you back much. The main burden of the cost is that one In-Form. You shouldn’t have to spend more than around 25,000 to 30,000 coins on the card, and if you have an untradeable In-Form you can splash in, you’re laughing.

Solution

FIFA 21 Farid Boulaya Ligue 1 POTM SBC
Here’s the cheapest solution to Farid Boulaya’s POTM SBC in FIFA 21.

It’s not the most glamorous POTM SBC, but Farid Boulaya’s card might be of interest to you if you need to round out a Ligue 1 team.

