How to complete Hwang Hee-chan OTW SBC in FIFA 21 (Ones To Watch) - Dexerto

A new Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team gives players the chance to unlock a Ones to Watch Hwang Hee-chan card to celebrate his recent move to RB Leipzig, and we’ve got all the details on its price, stats, and more.

SBC’s in FIFA are a nice, semi-consistent way to upgrade your Ultimate Team squad with limited-time rewards and cards. With most of us still in the fairly early days of our FUT 21 careers, they could provide a very decently priced boost.

This latest challenge celebrates Hwang Hee-chan’s recent move to play for RB Leipzig with a 77 OVR rated Ones to Watch card for the striker. As an OTW card, it has the chance to update when or if the Korean gets an upgrade in something like a TOTW, possibly making it viable for even longer.

If you want to get your hands on it, you’ll need to complete the accompanying SBC, which isn’t really all that expensive considering the potential it has. However, given how early we are in the FUT 21 campaign, might still be a bit of an investment.

Hwang Hee-chan Ones to Watch stats

Hwang Hee-chan’s numbers aren’t particularly outstanding by any means, but there’s great potential if he manages to get any upgrades as a One to Watch card while playing for RB Leipzig. 93 Pace is very nice for a 77 OVR, and none of his other stats are lagging too far behind either, besides Shooting.

For instance, any upgrades to his Physical, Shooting, and/or Dribbling stats would easily be enough to push his overall rating up well above 80 and make him more valuable on your team in the long run. Hee-chan is currently a sub player for Leipzig though, so there’s no solid guarantee he’ll get a ton of upgrades on the regular.

Hwang Hee-chan OTW SBC requirements

To grab this SBC, players will have to put together a squad with a minimum rating of 82, which would definitely be overkill for just a regular 77 OVR card. If you look at things going forward, though, and bank on Hee-chan getting some kind of upgrade during the season, the requirements begin to seem more reasonable.

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

In total, this SBC should run you from about 14,000 FUT Coins to 16,000, depending on which platform you play on. To make things even easier, we’ve got some simple, cheap solutions below that also don’t require any loyalty to complete.

There you have it: The requirements, prices, and stats for Hee-chan’s OTW SBC, and some solutions to help get you started on top of that. If you do want to complete this challenge, don’t wait around too long, because it will only be available for seven days until October 18.

As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FUT news, updates, and solutions as we continue into FIFA 21.