How to complete Hwang Hee-chan OTW SBC in FIFA 21 (Ones To Watch) - Dexerto

How to complete Hwang Hee-chan OTW SBC in FIFA 21 (Ones To Watch)

Published: 11/Oct/2020 23:59

by Bill Cooney
Ones to watch Hwang Hee Chan
EA Sports

FIFA 21 FUT

A new Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team gives players the chance to unlock a Ones to Watch Hwang Hee-chan card to celebrate his recent move to RB Leipzig, and we’ve got all the details on its price, stats, and more.

SBC’s in FIFA are a nice, semi-consistent way to upgrade your Ultimate Team squad with limited-time rewards and cards. With most of us still in the fairly early days of our FUT 21 careers, they could provide a very decently priced boost.

This latest challenge celebrates Hwang Hee-chan’s recent move to play for RB Leipzig with a 77 OVR rated Ones to Watch card for the striker. As an OTW card, it has the chance to update when or if the Korean gets an upgrade in something like a TOTW, possibly making it viable for even longer.

If you want to get your hands on it, you’ll need to complete the accompanying SBC, which isn’t really all that expensive considering the potential it has. However, given how early we are in the FUT 21 campaign, might still be a bit of an investment.

Hwang Hee-chan Ones to Watch stats

Hwang Hee-chan OTW stats
EA Sports
Hwang Hee-chan’s starting Ones To Watch stats.

Hwang Hee-chan’s numbers aren’t particularly outstanding by any means, but there’s great potential if he manages to get any upgrades as a One to Watch card while playing for RB Leipzig. 93 Pace is very nice for a 77 OVR, and none of his other stats are lagging too far behind either, besides Shooting.

For instance, any upgrades to his Physical, Shooting, and/or Dribbling stats would easily be enough to push his overall rating up well above 80 and make him more valuable on your team in the long run. Hee-chan is currently a sub player for Leipzig though, so there’s no solid guarantee he’ll get a ton of upgrades on the regular.

Hwang Hee-chan OTW SBC requirements

To grab this SBC, players will have to put together a squad with a minimum rating of 82, which would definitely be overkill for just a regular 77 OVR card. If you look at things going forward, though, and bank on Hee-chan getting some kind of upgrade during the season, the requirements begin to seem more reasonable.

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 82
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

In total, this SBC should run you from about 14,000 FUT Coins to 16,000, depending on which platform you play on. To make things even easier, we’ve got some simple, cheap solutions below that also don’t require any loyalty to complete.

Hee-chan SBC solution 1
FUTBIN
A cheap solution for Hee-chan’s OTW SBC in FIFA 21.
Hee-chan SBC solution 2
FUTBIN
Another cheap solution to Hee-chan’s OTW SBC in FIFA 21.
Hee-chan solution 3 OTW SBC
FUTBIN
One more cheap solution to Hee-chan’s OTW SBC.

There you have it: The requirements, prices, and stats for Hee-chan’s OTW SBC, and some solutions to help get you started on top of that. If you do want to complete this challenge, don’t wait around too long, because it will only be available for seven days until October 18.

As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FUT news, updates, and solutions as we continue into FIFA 21.

FIFA

Best wingers to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Published: 11/Oct/2020 16:35

by Joe Craven
Harry Kane and Steve Bergwijn in FIFA 21
EA Sports

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21’s Ultimate Team is up and running, and so is the game’s transfer market. As you splash your early cash on players, you want good value for money. Here are eight wingers who’ll provide just that – as well as goals and assists. 

With FIFA 21 just a few days old, players are still in the process of assembling their early squads and trying to find the best cards for their money.

Here, we’re focusing solely on wingers – the wide players who’ll give your team pace and precision going forward. We’ve gone for speedy players (obviously) because pace is as important to wide players as ever in FIFA 21. We’ve also gone for a balance in leagues, so whatever team you’re building they’ll be someone for you.

Finally, we’ve not picked the highest rated, most expensive wingers in the game. It goes without saying that Sadio Mane would be a good addition to your team. The truth is, though, that very few Ultimate Team fans can afford players of his calibre. As such, every player on this list is remarkably affordable.

Best wingers in FIFA 21

Prices (taken from FUTBIN) are live, so expect to see some fluctuations if you decide to go for these cards. All stats are also provided by FUTBIN. The list is also in no particular order.

Steven Bergwijn – Tottenham Hotspur

Steven Bergwijn's FIFA 21 stats in FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Bergwijn is now in the Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur.

OVR: 83

Price: 21,000 on Xbox, 19,500 on PS and 19,000 on PC

Raphinha – Leeds United

Raphinha FIFA 21 stats in FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Raphinha is Leeds United’s latest acquisition, joining from French outfit Stade Rennais.

OVR: 81

Price: 6,000 on Xbox, 6,000 on PS and 5,500 on PC

Cristian Portu – Real Sociedad

Portu FIFA 21 stats from FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Portu signed for Real Sociedad in 2019 from fellow Spanish side Girona.

OVR: 83

Price: 6,700 on Xbox, 9,000 on PS and 9,100 on PC

Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan

Achraf Hakimi stats FIFA 21 from FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Hakimi is one of the world’s best wing-backs, but features in FIFA 21 as a RM.

OVR: 83

Price: 5,200 on Xbox, 6,700 on PS and 5,500 on PC

Thorgan Hazard – Borussia Dortmund

Thorgan Hazard stats in FIFA 21
FUTBIN
Hazard has both 4* skill moves and 4* weak foot, making him incredible value for money.

OVR: 83

Price: 3,500 on Xbox, 3,500 on PS and 3,500 on PC

Diogo Jota – Liverpool

Diogo Jota FIFA 21 stats from FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Diogo Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in the summer of 2020.

OVR: 80

Price: 7,000 on Xbox, 5,300 on PS and 6,500 on PC

Rodrygo – Real Madrid

Rodrygo FIFA 21 stats FUTBIN
FUTBIN
87 pace and 83 dribbling for 1,000 coins? Rodrygo is a steal.

OVR: 79

Price: 1,000 on Xbox, 1,300 on PS and 1,100 on PC

Leon Bailey – Bayer Leverkusen

Leon Bailey FIFA 21 stats from FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Leon Bailey rounds off our list, after staying in the Bundesliga despite strong Premier League speculation.

OVR: 80

Price: 2,500 on Xbox, 3,300 on PS and 2,800 on PC

That brings our list of best wingers in FIFA 21 to a close. For more FIFA 21 guides, news, leaks, and more – follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.