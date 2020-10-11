 EA respond to broken FIFA 21 Pro Clubs skill points & player runs - Dexerto
FIFA

EA respond to broken FIFA 21 Pro Clubs skill points & player runs

Published: 11/Oct/2020 14:20

by Connor Bennett
Players celebrating in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS have responded to major issues with FIFA 21’s Pro Clubs including one that is preventing players from earning skill points at the correct speed. 

As FIFA has evolved over the years, so have some of the most popular modes. FIFA Ultimate Team has done away with things like the collection and tournaments, adding FUT Champs in their place. 

In the case of Pro Clubs, the changes have affected the way you upgrade your player. Previously, you’d have a book of accomplishments to work towards, but that has been replaced by a skill tree. 

To upgrade your pro now, in FIFA 21, you need skill points that are awarded after games at certain moments. However, some players have been experiencing issues. 

Pro Clubs goal being scored in FIFA
EA SPORTS
Pro Clubs lets you play as yourself in FIFA

Players have been reporting that, while their teammates are receiving skill points with regularity, they’re struggling to get them when they’re supposed to.

As a result of many players flagging the issue, EA SPORTS have added it to their new public Trello board and labeled it as being investigated alongside some other problems that players are running into. 

That also includes another Pro Clubs issue where other user-controlled players can instruct others to make directed runs, which can cause issues if you’re through on goals.

Screenshot of EA Sports' trello board
Screenshot via Trello
The issues are a part of the investigating column on Trello.

As of writing, there is no fix for either issue, but with EA actively investigating them, it might not be all that long before a solution is put out as part of an update. This would likely require a download rather than it just being as part of a server side hotfix. 

Players will no doubt be hoping that the skill points issue is addressed quicker than the directed runs problem so that their ratings aren’t left behind in the coming weeks and months as other pros get better and better with each passing game.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21’s Ansu Fati POTM SBC (Player of the Month)

Published: 10/Oct/2020 20:35

by Bill Cooney
Ansu Fati POTM SBC
EA Sports

EA SPORTS have released the game’s first-ever FIFA 21 Player of the Month card for La Liga. Here, we’ll show you how to complete the FIFA 21 Ansu Fati POTM SBC, as the Barcelona winger has landed himself a brand new FUT card. 

Fati has certainly been in full POTM form for Barca since the season began and hasn’t shown signs of slowing down, even with international matches for Spain coming up on the schedule.

What better time to release his card than just after launch day for FIFA 21 Standard Edition as well, with his new card getting right into the action.

Fittingly enough, La Liga confirmed his POTM status with a tweet just before Spain kicked off their Nations League match against Switzerland on Oct. 10.

His new FIFA 21 Player of the Month card could very well break into the elite group of meta cards in Ultimate Team as well, with 95 pace and 84 shooting. He’s one of the best La Liga has to offer, and this SBC certainly comes with the price tag to match.

FIFA 21 Ansu Fati POTM SBC

Requirements:

There are three teams to complete for this challenge, seen below, and they are called La Liga, Spain, and Tactical Emulation. Here’s how to check them all off and get your hands on Fati’s newest card in Ultimate Team.

La Liga

  • Number of players from La Liga Santander: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution:

Fati La Liga solution
FUTBIN
La Liga SBC solution for FIFA 21’s La Liga POTM SBC.

Spain

  • Number of players from Spain: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution:

fati Spain SBC solution
FUTBIN
SBC solution for Fati’s Spain POTM challenge.

Tactical Emulation

  • Number of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution:

Fati Tactical Emulation SBC solution
FUTBIN
SBC solution for Fati’s Technical Emulation POTM challenge.

How much is the Ansu Fati POTM in FIFA 21?

Remember when we mentioned that this would be a pricey SBC? Well, we weren’t kidding. Using information from the ever-reliable FUTBIN database, we can see that Fati’s POTM SBC is going to cost between 170,000 and 200,000 coins, depending which platform you play on.

For this level of winger and those stats, this SBC certainly can’t be considered a bargain by any means – and keep in mind it will be untradeable once added to your team. To lessen the blow of completing the SBC though, you will receive three packs for your troubles: a Mixed Players Pack, a Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and a Prime Mixed Players Pack.