EA respond to broken FIFA 21 Pro Clubs skill points & player runs - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have responded to major issues with FIFA 21’s Pro Clubs including one that is preventing players from earning skill points at the correct speed.

As FIFA has evolved over the years, so have some of the most popular modes. FIFA Ultimate Team has done away with things like the collection and tournaments, adding FUT Champs in their place.

In the case of Pro Clubs, the changes have affected the way you upgrade your player. Previously, you’d have a book of accomplishments to work towards, but that has been replaced by a skill tree.

To upgrade your pro now, in FIFA 21, you need skill points that are awarded after games at certain moments. However, some players have been experiencing issues.

Players have been reporting that, while their teammates are receiving skill points with regularity, they’re struggling to get them when they’re supposed to.

As a result of many players flagging the issue, EA SPORTS have added it to their new public Trello board and labeled it as being investigated alongside some other problems that players are running into.

That also includes another Pro Clubs issue where other user-controlled players can instruct others to make directed runs, which can cause issues if you’re through on goals.

As of writing, there is no fix for either issue, but with EA actively investigating them, it might not be all that long before a solution is put out as part of an update. This would likely require a download rather than it just being as part of a server side hotfix.

Players will no doubt be hoping that the skill points issue is addressed quicker than the directed runs problem so that their ratings aren’t left behind in the coming weeks and months as other pros get better and better with each passing game.