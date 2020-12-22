 14-year-old FIFA 21 pro breaks record by going 300-0 in FUT Champions - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

14-year-old FIFA 21 pro breaks record by going 300-0 in FUT Champions

Published: 22/Dec/2020 0:24

by Bill Cooney
RBLZ/EA Sports

Share

14-year-old FIFA professional Anders Vejrgang has set a new world record for consecutive FUT Champions wins by racking up 300 victories with zero losses in FIFA 21.

FUT Champions is an Ultimate Team game mode where the best players battle it out each week, and the Danish wunderkind has been absolutely balling out on anyone unlucky enough to face him.

Each player gets 30 games to play a week, with better rewards given based on how many games you win. It can be tough for anyone to win all 30, as any FIFA player will let you know. Apparently, Anders has had no problem at all though, to say the very least.

The previous record had belonged to Manchester City FIFA pro Shellzz, who went 298-0 before losing his 299th match, so getting a perfect 300 wins and zero losses is certainly a memorable one for the 14-year-old.

The RB Leizpig esports player has been dealing with jealous haters and trolls in the runup to his record-setting win (such is the price of video game fame) and seemed to dedicate his milestone especially to them:  “300-0 – new world record. Still no shower, no sunlight, and no Bruno pens for another week, sorry haters.”

Three weeks ago Verjgang hit 210 wins, and hasn’t slowed down since. If you’re wondering about that “Bruno” bit in his Tweet, it’s in reference to a clip that emerged last week of the Dane actually losing the final match of an online tournament to a Bruno Fernandes penalty. It wasn’t FUT Champions match though, so it didn’t count against his streak.

So, what’s the secret that makes this literal child a demigod of FIFA? Well, if you’ve tuned in to any of his streams you’ll know it’s due in part to his Jedi-like mastery of the stepover skill move. Take a look at recent matches against former FIFA world champ Kai ‘Deto’ Wollin, who is over twice Verjgang’s age:

How many stepovers did you count, or did you lose track just like we did? Now, just imagine having to play against a player like that in FUT Champions and you might begin to understand how he managed to get all the way to a world record.

At the time of writing, he’s played in 10 Weekend Leagues and has yet to drop a single match, a pretty ridiculous feat — and that’s before you remember he’s doing this at just 14 years old.

He might have a world record, but it will still be interesting to see how long he can actually keep this streak alive.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Konrad Laimer Freeze SBC: solutions & cost

Published: 21/Dec/2020 19:06 Updated: 21/Dec/2020 19:45

by Bill Cooney

Share

Austrian footballer Konrad Laimer is the latest player to get his own Freeze SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and we’ve got all the info you need to complete the requirements and add it to your collection.

RB Leipzig’s Laimer has been a stalwart on defense, but his newest card takes him from CDM to right-back, similar to other position change cards we’ve seen during the Freeze promo this winter.

So, let’s get right into it and take a look at this new card’s in-game stats, as well as the requirements, solutions, and total cost for completing the squad building challenge.

Konrad Laimer Freeze SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Konrad Laimer’s Freeze SBC card.

Laimer has been bumped up from an 82 on his gold card to an 85 OVR rating for this, with upgrades for basically every single stat. Notably, pace is up to 91 from 85, and passing has gone up from 78 to 83.

These are some well-rounded stats for an RB, and Laimer might be just the man you’re looking for if you’re putting together a Bundesliga squad this season.

Konrad Laimer Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

There are two different SBCs to complete in order to finish up this challenge, called RB Leipzig and Bundesliga. All together they should run you 142,000 to 160,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you prefer.

The full list of requirements is below:

RB Leipzig

  • Number of players from RB Leipzig: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of Players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack

Bundesliga

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of Players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Konrad Laimer Freeze SBC solutions

As always, our solutions do not require any position change cards or loyalty.

RB Leipzig Konrad Laimer solution

FUTBIN
A cheap solution to Laimer’s Leipzig SBC.

Bundesliga Konrad Laimer solution

FUTBIN
A cheap solution to Laimer’s Bundesliga SBC.

If you want to grab Laimer’s card for yourself, you only have five days until Saturday, December 26 to knock it out, perfect to do if you need something to keep you busy over the holiday break.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest ultimate team news, updates, leaks and solutions.