How to complete FIFA 21 Konrad Laimer Freeze SBC: solutions & cost

Published: 21/Dec/2020 19:06 Updated: 21/Dec/2020 19:45

by Bill Cooney

Austrian footballer Konrad Laimer is the latest player to get his own Freeze SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and we’ve got all the info you need to complete the requirements and add it to your collection.

RB Leipzig’s Laimer has been a stalwart on defense, but his newest card takes him from CDM to right-back, similar to other position change cards we’ve seen during the Freeze promo this winter.

So, let’s get right into it and take a look at this new card’s in-game stats, as well as the requirements, solutions, and total cost for completing the squad building challenge.

Konrad Laimer Freeze SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Konrad Laimer’s Freeze SBC card.

Laimer has been bumped up from an 82 on his gold card to an 85 OVR rating for this, with upgrades for basically every single stat. Notably, pace is up to 91 from 85, and passing has gone up from 78 to 83.

These are some well-rounded stats for an RB, and Laimer might be just the man you’re looking for if you’re putting together a Bundesliga squad this season.

Konrad Laimer Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

There are two different SBCs to complete in order to finish up this challenge, called RB Leipzig and Bundesliga. All together they should run you 142,000 to 160,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you prefer.

The full list of requirements is below:

RB Leipzig

  • Number of players from RB Leipzig: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of Players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack

Bundesliga

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of Players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Konrad Laimer Freeze SBC solutions

As always, our solutions do not require any position change cards or loyalty.

RB Leipzig Konrad Laimer solution

FUTBIN
A cheap solution to Laimer’s Leipzig SBC.

Bundesliga Konrad Laimer solution

FUTBIN
A cheap solution to Laimer’s Bundesliga SBC.

If you want to grab Laimer’s card for yourself, you only have five days until Saturday, December 26 to knock it out, perfect to do if you need something to keep you busy over the holiday break.

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 13 predictions: Firmino, Suarez, McTominay

Published: 21/Dec/2020 13:57

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 Team of the Week 13 Firmino
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 13 is almost here, and it should prove to be a better set of TOTW cards than last week. So, let’s dive into our predictions for TOTW 13 and the Silver Stars. 

Domestic leagues across the globe, especially in England, are playing games thick and fast as we get closer and closer to Christmas, the new year, and a Winter Break. 

In the Premier League, Liverpool further cemented their title credentials with a 7-0 win over Crystal Palace, while Manchester United did a Yorkshire double – taking down Sheffield United in midweek action before swatting Leeds United aside in a 6-2 drubbing. 

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich escaped a late scare with a win over Bayer Leverkusen, while Barcelona’s torrid run under Ronald Koeman continues in La Liga – seemingly leaving Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid to fight for the title, again. 

Firmino fifa 21
EA SPORTS
Liverpool’s Firmino is well worthy of a new card.

Players from these games feature our predictions for Team of the Week 13, with Roberto Firmino being the headline player. Liverpool do have a case for multiple players, but both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane received special cards recently, and a TOTW is unlikely due to that. 

There’s also a nod for Man United’s Scott McTominay as he should get a Recordbreakers card for his quickfire double over Leeds. 

Luis Suarez and Achraf Hakimi have also earned nods for yet another TOTW card, while Juventus’ Alvaro Morata beats out Cristiano Ronaldo for the Italian giants’ representative. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 13 Predictions | Team of the Week 13

  • GK: Nick Pope – Burnley
  • GK: Timo Horn – FC Koln
  • CB: Unai Nunez – Atletico Bilbao
  • CB: Yerry Mina – Everton
  • CB: Damien Da Silva – Rennes
  • RB: Denzel Dumfries – PSV
  • LB: Ryan Sessegnon – Hoffenheim
  • RB: Matthias Zimmermann – Fortuna Dusseldorf
  • CDM: Scott McTominay – Manchester United
  • CM: Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar 
  • CM: Houssem Aouar – Lyon
  • RW: Kemar Roofe – Rangers
  • RW: Bryan Mbeumo – Brentford
  • RM: Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan
  • RM: Akihiro Ienaga – Kawasaki Frontale
  • LM: Moussa Diaby – Bayer Leverkusen
  • CF: Fedor Chalov – CSKA Moscow
  • CF: Josip Ilicic – Atalanta 
  • ST: Roberto Firmino – Liverpool
  • ST: Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Lars Stindl – Borussia Monchengladbach 
  • ST: Gerard Moreno – Villareal
  • ST: Alvaro Morata – Juventus

Silver Stars Prediction – Rafael Leao – AC Milan

The 21-year-old scored the fastest goal in Serie A history for Milan on December 20, finding the net after just 6.2 seconds away to Sassuolo. 

He is currently rated as a 74 in FIFA, so, he is right on the edge of the Silver to Gold upgrade point. Though, for his insanely quick goal, the Portuguese should see an upgrade to 75 and even earn himself a Recordbreakers card similar to McTominay. 

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 13 and EA could have their own plans – we are in the middle of the Freeze promo after all, and some of the players we’ve chosen might be getting a card for that soon. 

As ever, we don’t have to wait all that long though. Team of the Week 13 will be released on Wednesday, December 23 at 6 pm GMT. So, we’ll find out who’s in and who’s out then. 