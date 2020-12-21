How to complete FIFA 21 Konrad Laimer Freeze SBC: solutions & cost

Austrian footballer Konrad Laimer is the latest player to get his own Freeze SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and we’ve got all the info you need to complete the requirements and add it to your collection.

RB Leipzig’s Laimer has been a stalwart on defense, but his newest card takes him from CDM to right-back, similar to other position change cards we’ve seen during the Freeze promo this winter.

So, let’s get right into it and take a look at this new card’s in-game stats, as well as the requirements, solutions, and total cost for completing the squad building challenge.

Konrad Laimer Freeze SBC in-game stats

Laimer has been bumped up from an 82 on his gold card to an 85 OVR rating for this, with upgrades for basically every single stat. Notably, pace is up to 91 from 85, and passing has gone up from 78 to 83.

These are some well-rounded stats for an RB, and Laimer might be just the man you’re looking for if you’re putting together a Bundesliga squad this season.

Konrad Laimer Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

There are two different SBCs to complete in order to finish up this challenge, called RB Leipzig and Bundesliga. All together they should run you 142,000 to 160,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you prefer.

The full list of requirements is below:

RB Leipzig

Number of players from RB Leipzig: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Number of Players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Konrad Laimer Freeze SBC solutions

As always, our solutions do not require any position change cards or loyalty.

RB Leipzig Konrad Laimer solution

Bundesliga Konrad Laimer solution

If you want to grab Laimer’s card for yourself, you only have five days until Saturday, December 26 to knock it out, perfect to do if you need something to keep you busy over the holiday break.

