5 new FIFA 21 Freeze cards leaked by EA: Dembele, Saint-Maximin & more - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have, bizarrely, released a set of new Freeze cards into Ultimate Team before they were supposed to go live – and they might just be some of the best ones yet.

With the holiday season in full swing, FIFA fans had been waiting for EA to kickstart their annual FUTMAS promo – with free gifts, new cards, and objectives being released on a daily basis.

However, the devs threw a spanner in the works, and opted against going with FUTMAS this year. Instead, they launched Freeze. It’s a similar type of promo, with new cards, packs, and daily content to mess around with.

The new cards have quickly become some of the most interesting in-game, too. Not only because of the stats boost that some players have received, but also because of the position changes. Players who’ve longed been played out of position, and on low chemistry as a result, have been given unique cards.

As EA SPORTS have been releasing these new cards on a daily basis, some hints have surfaced beforehand. However, in the case of five new cards, they didn’t even bother with teasers.

Instead, they just released Freeze versions of Allan Saint-Maximin, Ousmane Dembélé, Giorgio Chiellini, Robin Gosens, and Álex Moreno early – and then dropped the loading screen showing that they’d be arriving soon. Even though, some players had already found them in packs.

As already noted, these five cards are incredibly intriguing purely because both Saint-Maximin and Dembélé have been given striker variants. So, they’ll get plenty of use in FUT Champs Weekend League.

EA have accidentally set five more Freeze cards live in #FIFA21 Ultimate Team packs, a full day before release. 🇮🇹 Giorgio Chiellini

🇫🇷 Allan Saint-Maximin

🇫🇷 Ousmane Dembélé

🇩🇪 Robin Gosens

🇪🇸 Álex Moreno Have you packed any yet? pic.twitter.com/NkvHGe7I2y — FIFA 21 News (@UltimateTeamUK) December 22, 2020

As for the other three, Chiellini is a CDM, so expect to see even more defensively solid Italian lineups. Gosens and Moreno have been moved to CB and RB, respectively, each getting a nice little stats boost.

It’s not incredibly unusual for EA to drop cards early – its happened plenty of times with Champions League cards – but, it is strange to see these cards added before the loading screen tease went live.

Either way, if you pack one before their official release, you shouldn’t really worry about having it taken away or anything. So, enjoy it if you get one early.