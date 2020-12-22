 5 new FIFA 21 Freeze cards leaked by EA: Dembele, Saint-Maximin & more - Dexerto
5 new FIFA 21 Freeze cards leaked by EA: Dembele, Saint-Maximin & more

Published: 22/Dec/2020 9:51

by Connor Bennett
Ousmane Dembele striker card in FIFA 21 Freeze
Graphics: EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have, bizarrely, released a set of new Freeze cards into Ultimate Team before they were supposed to go live – and they might just be some of the best ones yet. 

With the holiday season in full swing, FIFA fans had been waiting for EA to kickstart their annual FUTMAS promo – with free gifts, new cards, and objectives being released on a daily basis.

However, the devs threw a spanner in the works, and opted against going with FUTMAS this year. Instead, they launched Freeze. It’s a similar type of promo, with new cards, packs, and daily content to mess around with. 

The new cards have quickly become some of the most interesting in-game, too. Not only because of the stats boost that some players have received, but also because of the position changes. Players who’ve longed been played out of position, and on low chemistry as a result, have been given unique cards. 

EA Sports
The Freeze promo is similar to FUTMAS, but its not entirely the same.

As EA SPORTS have been releasing these new cards on a daily basis, some hints have surfaced beforehand. However, in the case of five new cards, they didn’t even bother with teasers. 

Instead, they just released Freeze versions of Allan Saint-Maximin, Ousmane Dembélé, Giorgio Chiellini, Robin Gosens, and Álex Moreno early – and then dropped the loading screen showing that they’d be arriving soon. Even though, some players had already found them in packs. 

As already noted, these five cards are incredibly intriguing purely because both Saint-Maximin and Dembélé have been given striker variants. So, they’ll get plenty of use in FUT Champs Weekend League. 

As for the other three, Chiellini is a CDM, so expect to see even more defensively solid Italian lineups. Gosens and Moreno have been moved to CB and RB, respectively, each getting a nice little stats boost. 

It’s not incredibly unusual for EA to drop cards early – its happened plenty of times with Champions League cards – but, it is strange to see these cards added before the loading screen tease went live.

Either way, if you pack one before their official release, you shouldn’t really worry about having it taken away or anything. So, enjoy it if you get one early.

14-year-old FIFA 21 pro breaks record by going 300-0 in FUT Champions

Published: 22/Dec/2020 0:24

by Bill Cooney
RBLZ/EA Sports

14-year-old FIFA professional Anders Vejrgang has set a new world record for consecutive FUT Champions wins by racking up 300 victories with zero losses in FIFA 21.

FUT Champions is an Ultimate Team game mode where the best players battle it out each week, and the Danish wunderkind has been absolutely balling out on anyone unlucky enough to face him.

Each player gets 30 games to play a week, with better rewards given based on how many games you win. It can be tough for anyone to win all 30, as any FIFA player will let you know. Apparently, Anders has had no problem at all though, to say the very least.

The previous record had belonged to Manchester City FIFA pro Shellzz, who went 298-0 before losing his 299th match, so getting a perfect 300 wins and zero losses is certainly a memorable one for the 14-year-old.

The RB Leizpig esports player has been dealing with jealous haters and trolls in the runup to his record-setting win (such is the price of video game fame) and seemed to dedicate his milestone especially to them:  “300-0 – new world record. Still no shower, no sunlight, and no Bruno pens for another week, sorry haters.”

Three weeks ago Verjgang hit 210 wins, and hasn’t slowed down since. If you’re wondering about that “Bruno” bit in his Tweet, it’s in reference to a clip that emerged last week of the Dane actually losing the final match of an online tournament to a Bruno Fernandes penalty. It wasn’t FUT Champions match though, so it didn’t count against his streak.

So, what’s the secret that makes this literal child a demigod of FIFA? Well, if you’ve tuned in to any of his streams you’ll know it’s due in part to his Jedi-like mastery of the stepover skill move. Take a look at recent matches against former FIFA world champ Kai ‘Deto’ Wollin, who is over twice Verjgang’s age:

How many stepovers did you count, or did you lose track just like we did? Now, just imagine having to play against a player like that in FUT Champions and you might begin to understand how he managed to get all the way to a world record.

At the time of writing, he’s played in 10 Weekend Leagues and has yet to drop a single match, a pretty ridiculous feat — and that’s before you remember he’s doing this at just 14 years old.

He might have a world record, but it will still be interesting to see how long he can actually keep this streak alive.